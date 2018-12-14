ember-service-worker-cache-fallback is built and maintained by DockYard, contact us for expert Ember.js consulting.
An Ember Service Worker plugin that resorts to a cached fallback version when the network request fails
ember install ember-service-worker-cache-fallback
The configuration is done in the
ember-cli-build.js file:
var EmberApp = require('ember-cli/lib/broccoli/ember-app');
module.exports = function(defaults) {
var app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
'esw-cache-fallback': {
// RegExp patterns specifying which URLs to cache.
patterns: [
'/api/v1/(.+)',
'https://cdn.example.com/assets/fonts/(.+)',
'https://cdn.example.com/assets/images/((?!avatars/).+)'
],
// changing this version number will bust the cache
version: '1'
}
});
return app.toTree();
};
This library follows Semantic Versioning
Please do! We are always looking to improve this library. Please see our Contribution Guidelines on how to properly submit issues and pull requests.
DockYard, Inc. © 2016