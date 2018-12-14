Ember Service Worker Cache Fallback

An Ember Service Worker plugin that resorts to a cached fallback version when the network request fails

Installation

ember install ember-service-worker-cache-fallback

Configuration

The configuration is done in the ember-cli-build.js file:

var EmberApp = require ( 'ember-cli/lib/broccoli/ember-app' ); module .exports = function ( defaults ) { var app = new EmberApp(defaults, { 'esw-cache-fallback' : { patterns : [ '/api/v1/(.+)' , 'https://cdn.example.com/assets/fonts/(.+)' , 'https://cdn.example.com/assets/images/((?!avatars/).+)' ], version : '1' } }); return app.toTree(); };

