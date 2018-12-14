openbase logo
ember-service-worker-cache-fallback

by DockYard
0.6.2 (see all)

An Ember Service Worker plugin that resorts to a cached fallback version when the network request fails

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Ember Service Worker Cache Fallback

ember-service-worker-cache-fallback is built and maintained by DockYard, contact us for expert Ember.js consulting.

An Ember Service Worker plugin that resorts to a cached fallback version when the network request fails

Installation

ember install ember-service-worker-cache-fallback

Configuration

The configuration is done in the ember-cli-build.js file:

var EmberApp = require('ember-cli/lib/broccoli/ember-app');

module.exports = function(defaults) {
  var app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
    'esw-cache-fallback': {
      // RegExp patterns specifying which URLs to cache.
      patterns: [
        '/api/v1/(.+)',
        'https://cdn.example.com/assets/fonts/(.+)',
        'https://cdn.example.com/assets/images/((?!avatars/).+)'
      ],

      // changing this version number will bust the cache
      version: '1'
    }
  });

  return app.toTree();
};

Authors

Versioning

This library follows Semantic Versioning

Want to help?

Please do! We are always looking to improve this library. Please see our Contribution Guidelines on how to properly submit issues and pull requests.

DockYard, Inc. © 2016

@dockyard

Licensed under the MIT license

