openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
esh

ember-service-helper

by Jan Buschtöns
0.2.1 (see all)

Simple template helper to inject services into templates

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.1K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ember-service-helper

CI npm version Download Total Ember Observer Score code style: prettier dependencies devDependencies

Simple template helper to inject services into templates.

Installation

ember install ember-service-helper

Usage

There are two ways to invoke the {{service}} helper.

  • {{service serviceName}} — Returns the service itself.
    Like calling owner.lookup(`service:${serviceName}`)
  • {{service serviceName methodName}} — Returns the method, bound to the instance.

Properties

Getting Properties

Example using the built-in {{get}} helper and ember-responsive. Note that {{get}} returns a bound reference.

{{#if (get (service "breakpoints") "isDesktop")}}
  Desktop breakpoint
{{else}}
  Mobile breakpoint
{{/if}}

Setting Properties

Example using ember-set-helper.

<ColorPicker @update={{set (service "preferences") "favoriteColor"}}>

Methods

Example using the {{pick}} helper from ember-composable-helpers to get the event.target.checked property.

<label>
  Enable dark mode
  <input
    type="checkbox"
    checked={{get (service "theme") "isDark"}}
    {{on "input" (pick "target.checked" (service "theme" "toggleDarkMode"))}}
  >
</label>

export default class ThemeService extends Service {
  @tracked isDark = false;

  toggleDarkMode(newValue = !this.isDark) {
    // Even though this method isn't using `@action`, the `{{service}}` helper
    // binds it to the service instance.
    this.isDark = newValue;
  }
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial