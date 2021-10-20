Simple template helper to inject services into templates.

Installation

ember install ember-service-helper

Usage

There are two ways to invoke the {{service}} helper.

{{service serviceName}} — Returns the service itself.

Like calling owner.lookup(`service:${serviceName}`)

Properties

Getting Properties

Example using the built-in {{get}} helper and ember-responsive . Note that {{get}} returns a bound reference.

{{# if (get (service "breakpoints") "isDesktop")}} Desktop breakpoint {{ else }} Mobile breakpoint {{/ if }}

Setting Properties

Example using ember-set-helper .

< ColorPicker @ update = {{set (service "preferences") "favoriteColor"}} >

Methods

Example using the {{pick}} helper from ember-composable-helpers to get the event.target.checked property.

< label > Enable dark mode < input type = "checkbox" checked = {{get (service "theme") "isDark"}} {{on "input" (pick "target.checked" (service "theme" "toggleDarkMode"))}} > </ label >

export default class ThemeService extends Service { isDark = false ; toggleDarkMode(newValue = ! this .isDark) { this .isDark = newValue; } }

