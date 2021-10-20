Simple template helper to inject services into templates.
ember install ember-service-helper
There are two ways to invoke the
{{service}} helper.
{{service serviceName}} — Returns the service itself.
owner.lookup(`service:${serviceName}`)
{{service serviceName methodName}} — Returns the method, bound to the instance.
Example using the built-in
{{get}} helper and
ember-responsive. Note that
{{get}} returns a bound reference.
{{#if (get (service "breakpoints") "isDesktop")}}
Desktop breakpoint
{{else}}
Mobile breakpoint
{{/if}}
Example using
ember-set-helper.
<ColorPicker @update={{set (service "preferences") "favoriteColor"}}>
Example using the
{{pick}} helper from
ember-composable-helpers
to get the
event.target.checked property.
<label>
Enable dark mode
<input
type="checkbox"
checked={{get (service "theme") "isDark"}}
{{on "input" (pick "target.checked" (service "theme" "toggleDarkMode"))}}
>
</label>
export default class ThemeService extends Service {
@tracked isDark = false;
toggleDarkMode(newValue = !this.isDark) {
// Even though this method isn't using `@action`, the `{{service}}` helper
// binds it to the service instance.
this.isDark = newValue;
}
}