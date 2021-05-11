openbase logo
esl

ember-select-list

by Nikola Begedin
0.9.6-rc.1 (see all)

A select dropdown component for ember

Readme

ember-select-list is a basic <select> component which strives to replace the old {{view 'select'}} while following the modern ember paradigm of "data-down-actions-up" as closely as possible.

Demo

http://begedin.github.io/ember-select-list

Installation

  • ember install ember-select-list

Using the addon

A straight replacement of the old select view would be done in the following way.

The following handlebars markup

{{view "select"
       content=programmers
       optionValuePath="content.id"
       optionLabelPath="content.firstName"
       value=selectedProgrammerId}}

can be replaced with

  {{select-list content=programmers
                optionValuePath='id'
                optionLabelPath='firstName'
                value=selectedProgrammerId
                action=(action (mut selectedProgrammerId))}}

As clear from the markup, the default behavior of the value binding is one way. In order to make it two-way, using the mut helper is required. Additionally, label and value paths do not require speficying the root element name.

Using attribute bindings

The following attribute bindings are supported: disabled, tabindex, required, title

Nesting is supported

The following syntax for label and value paths is supported and will work.

{{select-list content=myData
              optionValuePath='level1.level2.id'
              optionLabelPath='level1.level2.label'}}

Not specifying a value or label path will work

This will work

{{select-list content=myData
              optionLabelPath='level1.level2.label'}}

As will this

{{select-list content=myData
              optionValuePath='level1.level2.id'}}

The corresponding component property will simply be set to the value of the entire selected item in the content array.

You can use it with a collection of simple strings, or complex objects.

content can be int he format of ['Item A', 'Item B', ...] or [ ObjectA, ObjectB, ...].

Instead of using mut, you can bind it to any action you want

  {{select-list content=myData
                action='myCustomAction'}}

The action will be triggered when the selection is changed.

Ember support

This addon should currently work with ember@2.x, but I haven't tested it.

