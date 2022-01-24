Select box solutions are rarely perfect for what you want.

They come with a myriad of options to configure every possible situation, and they make too many assumptions about how your select-box should behave.

This addon does less, and gives you the primitives to easily compose your own.

Installation

ember install @ zestia / ember - select - box

Demo

https://zestia.github.io/ember-select-box

Features

Native select box (that supports complex values) ✔︎

Faux select box (mimics a native select box, but easily stylable) ✔︎

Navigatable options and groups ✔︎

ARIA Attributes ✔︎

Supports promises ✔︎

Any HTML you want ✔︎

Will never come with built-in styles ✔︎

Ember Data friendly ✔︎

Full control at all times with the API ✔︎

Native-like typeahead behaviour ✔︎

Very few issues over many years of Ember! ✔︎

Easily create an autocompleter ✔︎

Easily create a dropdown menu ✔︎

Example

To create your own select box, make a new component that renders a select box:

< SelectBox class = "foo" @ value = {{@value}} @ onSelect = {{@onSelect}} as | sb | > < sb.SelectedOption {{on "click" sb.toggle}} > {{sb.value.name}} </ sb.SelectedOption > < sb.Options > {{ yield sb}} </ sb.Options > </ SelectBox >

...and then use it like this:

< FooSelect @ value = {{this.foo1}} @ onSelect = {{this.handleSelectFoo}} as | sb | > {{# each this.foos as |foo|}} < sb.Option @ value = {{foo}} > {{foo.name}} </ sb.Option > {{/ each }} </ FooSelect >

...which will render...

< div class = "select-box foo" > < div class = "select-box__selected-option" > Foo 1 </ div > < div class = "select-box__options" > < div class = "select-box__option" > Foo 1 </ div > < div class = "select-box__option" > Foo 2 </ div > < div class = "select-box__option" > Foo 3 </ div > </ div > </ div >

...as you can see, apart from being able to select a value - this addon does very little out of the box! It's up to you to add the layer of behaviour that you require using the API.

Docs