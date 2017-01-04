openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
es2

ember-select-2

by Stefan Fochler
1.3.0 (see all)

DEPRECATED IN FAVOR OF https://github.com/cibernox/ember-power-select

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

584

GitHub Stars

146

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

DEPRECATION NOTICE

For several reasons, mainly the lack of time for maintaining this project but also the difficulties of integrating a complex jQuery plugin into the Ember environment with all its implications, this addon should be avoided when starting new Ember applications. Please consider using https://github.com/cibernox/ember-power-select or an alternative select component instead.

This addon will stay available for download and I will accept contributions from the community, but please don't expect major releases or active contributions from my side. -- Stefan

ember-select-2 Build Status NPM Version NPM Downlaads

Ember.js Wrapper for the jQuery Select2 Plugin. While not aiming for full API coverage at any cost, the actual focus is on providing a plugin that is easy to drop into an application and that plays nice with the ember specific classes.

For Demo & Docs, see the Github Page for this project.

Including Select2 in your Project

Since ember-cli 0.2.3 ember install <addon-name> now is the correct way to install an add-on.

ember install ember-select-2

Contributing

I would love to see some support when extending or bugfixing this component! Please keep in mind the agena on the top of this page and discuss possible conflicts with the ember-way of things (bindings, proxies...).

Generating the Docs

After commiting changes in the examples or tests to master, you can run ./make_docs which does several things:

  • Checks out gh-pages and pulls changes from master
  • Builds ember app with github environment
  • Fixes things to make the tests work
  • Commits the generated app and pushes it to github pages
  • Switches back to original branch

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial