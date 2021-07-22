Ready to use and extensible select component
Existing components either do too much or too little. I wanted a solution that would work for most cases, while still allows extensibility.
Some issues and dislikes of existing solutions:
ember-select-box
ember-cli-selectize
selectize)
selectize not really maintained anymore
ember-power-select
select2 (ugly)
Size is another issue. While the compressed code might not be huge, it's still code that will have to be executed on the client, which is not great for mobile devices.
Size difference based on
Ember 2.8:
|CSS
|CSS gzip
|JS
|JS gzip
|Total gzip
|Diff gzip
ember-select
|2.26 KB
|837 B
|27.63 KB
|4.82 KB
|4.83 KB
|-
ember-select-box
|0
|0
|47.25 KB
|6.27 KB
|6.27 KB
|+30%
ember-cli-selectize
|9.06 KB
|1.91 KB
|56.29 KB
|16.58 KB
|18.49 KB
|+282%
ember-power-select
|6.07 KB
|1.27 KB
|160.13 KB
|31.49 KB
|32.76 KB
|+578%
ember 2.8
- size-47970b6d059982b357dbe80cc4712d57.js: 3.82 KB (1.15 KB gzipped)
- size-d41d8cd98f00b204e9800998ecf8427e.css: 0 B
- vendor-d41d8cd98f00b204e9800998ecf8427e.css: 0 B
- vendor-e837a5027df7ab84378241e40df98e4f.js: 656.33 KB (175.75 KB gzipped)
ember-select
- size-2f65552abd00039f0d5bfa9d0e7a7dcf.js: 5.09 KB (1.25 KB gzipped)
- size-d41d8cd98f00b204e9800998ecf8427e.css: 0 B
- vendor-26fa5313284eb3f6427de885adb3c822.js: 682.69 KB (180.47 KB gzipped
- vendor-d76fdb92394f4633584380340f3b47b0.css: 2.26 KB (837 B gzipped)
ember-select-box
- size-38dd07aa0fc28c4626ab725f96433857.js: 6.93 KB (1.35 KB gzipped)
- size-d41d8cd98f00b204e9800998ecf8427e.css: 0 B
- vendor-757f209cd9572d0bb899921420362ed7.js: 700.47 KB (181.82 KB gzipped)
- vendor-d41d8cd98f00b204e9800998ecf8427e.css: 0 B
ember-selectize
- size-26011fdbb8d0fc034b02071c70f76ba7.js: 3.95 KB (1.17 KB gzipped)
- size-d41d8cd98f00b204e9800998ecf8427e.css: 0 B
- vendor-30d3db96009d4a13d774196e28bf69e8.css: 9.06 KB (1.91 KB gzipped)
- vendor-daa7db357610f9f28d4cfb83549b150e.js: 712.49 KB (192.31 KB gzipped)
ember-power-select
- size-45386a78080a4cd7ad90b4ed4482e451.js: 12.14 KB (2.2 KB gzipped)
- size-d41d8cd98f00b204e9800998ecf8427e.css: 0 B
- vendor-70bc39ab67910a4925849ff8b9eae5b7.css: 6.07 KB (1.27 KB gzipped)
- vendor-78b1f73b38fd153fd0c3509e5b2f2376.js: 808.14 KB (206.19 KB gzipped)
ember install ember-select
Basic example:
{{x-select model=options onSelect=(action 'select')}}
Group example (
id /
name properties):
{{x-select model=groups value=value
labelKey='name' valueKey='id'
dropdown='select-dropdown-group'
onSelect=(action 'select')}}
Fired when the input is blurred.
Fired when input changes.
Fired when the input was cleared.
Useful when
multiple is enabled.
Avaliable when
multiple is enabled.
Fired when a new option was created.
Note: Setting this will allow the creation of new options.
Available when
multiple is enabled.
Fired when an option was removed.
Fired when an option was selected.
value and
option are different only when the model is an object.
isSelected is useful if
freeText is enabled.
Default:
false
Accepts:
boolean
Sets the focus on the element.
Default:
true
Accepts:
boolean
Enable search.
Disabling will result in a standard
select dropdown.
Default:
false
Accepts:
boolean
Disable input.
Default:
select-dropdown
Accepts:
component
Dropdown component to be rendered.
Note: For groups use
select-dropdown-group.
Default:
false
Accepts:
boolean
Allow any input set and not just a provided option.
Default:
label
Accepts:
string
The property with the label, for objects.
Default:
false
Accepts:
boolean
Open the dropdown when input has focus.
Default:
Type...
Accepts:
string
Placeholder text to be displayed.
Note: IE placeholders are disabled because of a bug.
Default:
false
Accepts:
boolean
Revert changes when leaving input if an option wasn't selected.
Default: empty
string
Accepts:
string,
option
Selected value.
Default:
value
Accepts:
string
The property with the value, for objects.
Default:
undefined
Accepts:
array
Array of selected values.
Note: Setting this will enable
multiple selections.
The component accepts both flat and complex (objects) lists.
[
'Amarillo',
'Azul',
'Blanco',
'Naranja',
'Negro',
'Rojo',
'Rosa',
'Verde'
]
[
{ value: 0, label: 'Alfa Romeo' },
{ value: 1, label: 'Audi' },
{ value: 2, label: 'Citroën' },
{ value: 3, label: 'Fiat' },
{ value: 4, label: 'Opel' },
{ value: 5, label: 'Peugeot' },
{ value: 6, label: 'Seat' },
{ value: 7, label: 'Skoda' }
]
[
{ value: 0, label: 'Fruit' },
{ value: 101, label: 'Banana', parentId: 0 },
{ value: 102, label: 'Lemon', parentId: 0 },
{ value: 103, label: 'Orange', parentId: 0},
{ value: 104, label: 'Raspberry', parentId: 0 },
{ value: 1, label: 'Vegetable' },
{ value: 111, label: 'Cucumber', parentId: 1 },
{ value: 112, label: 'Eggplant', parentId: 1 },
{ value: 113, label: 'Garlic', parentId: 1 },
{ value: 114, label: 'Onion', parentId: 1 }
]
Note: Groups require a
parentId.