Why not use an existing solution? Existing components either do too much or too little. I wanted a solution that would work for most cases, while still allows extensibility. Some issues and dislikes of existing solutions: ember-select-box no css, have to style it too abstract, over 50 files multiple ways to do the same (compose, extend, create) api surface very large

ember-cli-selectize based on a jQuery plugin dependent on bower doesn't work properly with a plain array of objects mutates the model directly style issues (from selectize ) selectize not really maintained anymore

ember-power-select huge api surface very large payload default style based on select2 (ugly) does things that do not belong in a select component, such as data fetching

Size is another issue. While the compressed code might not be huge, it's still code that will have to be executed on the client, which is not great for mobile devices. Size difference based on Ember 2.8 : CSS CSS gzip JS JS gzip Total gzip Diff gzip ember-select 2.26 KB 837 B 27.63 KB 4.82 KB 4.83 KB - ember-select-box 0 0 47.25 KB 6.27 KB 6.27 KB +30% ember-cli-selectize 9.06 KB 1.91 KB 56.29 KB 16.58 KB 18.49 KB +282% ember-power-select 6.07 KB 1.27 KB 160.13 KB 31.49 KB 32.76 KB +578% ember 2 .8 - size-47970b6d059982b357dbe80cc4712d57 .js : 3 .82 KB (1 .15 KB gzipped ) - size-d41d8cd98f00b204e9800998ecf8427e .css : 0 B - vendor-d41d8cd98f00b204e9800998ecf8427e .css : 0 B - vendor-e837a5027df7ab84378241e40df98e4f .js : 656 .33 KB (175 .75 KB gzipped ) ember-select - size-2f65552abd00039f0d5bfa9d0e7a7dcf .js : 5 .09 KB (1 .25 KB gzipped ) - size-d41d8cd98f00b204e9800998ecf8427e .css : 0 B - vendor-26fa5313284eb3f6427de885adb3c822 .js : 682 .69 KB (180 .47 KB gzipped - vendor-d76fdb92394f4633584380340f3b47b0 .css : 2 .26 KB (837 B gzipped ) ember-select-box - size-38dd07aa0fc28c4626ab725f96433857 .js : 6 .93 KB (1 .35 KB gzipped ) - size-d41d8cd98f00b204e9800998ecf8427e .css : 0 B - vendor-757f209cd9572d0bb899921420362ed7 .js : 700 .47 KB (181 .82 KB gzipped ) - vendor-d41d8cd98f00b204e9800998ecf8427e .css : 0 B ember-selectize - size-26011fdbb8d0fc034b02071c70f76ba7 .js : 3 .95 KB (1 .17 KB gzipped ) - size-d41d8cd98f00b204e9800998ecf8427e .css : 0 B - vendor-30d3db96009d4a13d774196e28bf69e8 .css : 9 .06 KB (1 .91 KB gzipped ) - vendor-daa7db357610f9f28d4cfb83549b150e .js : 712 .49 KB (192 .31 KB gzipped ) ember-power-select - size-45386a78080a4cd7ad90b4ed4482e451 .js : 12 .14 KB (2 .2 KB gzipped ) - size-d41d8cd98f00b204e9800998ecf8427e .css : 0 B - vendor-70bc39ab67910a4925849ff8b9eae5b7 .css : 6 .07 KB (1 .27 KB gzipped ) - vendor-78b1f73b38fd153fd0c3509e5b2f2376 .js : 808 .14 KB (206 .19 KB gzipped )

Installation

ember install ember-select

Usage

Basic example:

{{x-select model=options onSelect=(action 'select')}}

Group example ( id / name properties):

{{x-select model=groups value=value labelKey='name' valueKey='id' dropdown='select-dropdown-group' onSelect=(action 'select')}}

Available actions

Fired when the input is blurred.

Fired when input changes.

Fired when the input was cleared.

Useful when multiple is enabled.

Avaliable when multiple is enabled.

Fired when a new option was created.

Note: Setting this will allow the creation of new options.

Available when multiple is enabled.

Fired when an option was removed.

Fired when an option was selected.

value and option are different only when the model is an object.

isSelected is useful if freeText is enabled.

Available options

autofocus

Default: false

Accepts: boolean

Sets the focus on the element.

canSearch

Default: true

Accepts: boolean

Enable search.

Disabling will result in a standard select dropdown.

disabled

Default: false

Accepts: boolean

Disable input.

dropdown

Default: select-dropdown

Accepts: component

Dropdown component to be rendered.

Note: For groups use select-dropdown-group .

freeText

Default: false

Accepts: boolean

Allow any input set and not just a provided option.

labelKey

Default: label

Accepts: string

The property with the label, for objects.

openOnFocus

Default: false

Accepts: boolean

Open the dropdown when input has focus.

placeholder

Default: Type...

Accepts: string

Placeholder text to be displayed.

Note: IE placeholders are disabled because of a bug.

required

Default: false

Accepts: boolean

Revert changes when leaving input if an option wasn't selected.

value

Default: empty string

Accepts: string , option

Selected value.

valueKey

Default: value

Accepts: string

The property with the value, for objects.

values

Default: undefined

Accepts: array

Array of selected values.

Note: Setting this will enable multiple selections.

Model structure

The component accepts both flat and complex (objects) lists.

[ 'Amarillo' , 'Azul' , 'Blanco' , 'Naranja' , 'Negro' , 'Rojo' , 'Rosa' , 'Verde' ]

[ { value : 0 , label : 'Alfa Romeo' }, { value : 1 , label : 'Audi' }, { value : 2 , label : 'Citroën' }, { value : 3 , label : 'Fiat' }, { value : 4 , label : 'Opel' }, { value : 5 , label : 'Peugeot' }, { value : 6 , label : 'Seat' }, { value : 7 , label : 'Skoda' } ]

[ { value : 0 , label : 'Fruit' }, { value : 101 , label : 'Banana' , parentId : 0 }, { value : 102 , label : 'Lemon' , parentId : 0 }, { value : 103 , label : 'Orange' , parentId : 0 }, { value : 104 , label : 'Raspberry' , parentId : 0 }, { value : 1 , label : 'Vegetable' }, { value : 111 , label : 'Cucumber' , parentId : 1 }, { value : 112 , label : 'Eggplant' , parentId : 1 }, { value : 113 , label : 'Garlic' , parentId : 1 }, { value : 114 , label : 'Onion' , parentId : 1 } ]