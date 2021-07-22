openbase logo
ember-select

by Bj Tecu
0.8.2 (see all)

Select component

Documentation
765

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

ember-select

Ready to use and extensible select component

Why not use an existing solution?

Existing components either do too much or too little. I wanted a solution that would work for most cases, while still allows extensibility.

Some issues and dislikes of existing solutions:

  • ember-select-box
    • no css, have to style it
    • too abstract, over 50 files
    • multiple ways to do the same (compose, extend, create)
    • api surface very large
  • ember-cli-selectize
    • based on a jQuery plugin
    • dependent on bower
    • doesn't work properly with a plain array of objects
    • mutates the model directly
    • style issues (from selectize)
    • selectize not really maintained anymore
  • ember-power-select
    • huge api surface
    • very large payload
    • default style based on select2 (ugly)
    • does things that do not belong in a select component, such as data fetching

Size is another issue. While the compressed code might not be huge, it's still code that will have to be executed on the client, which is not great for mobile devices.

Size difference based on Ember 2.8:

CSSCSS gzipJSJS gzipTotal gzipDiff gzip
ember-select2.26 KB837 B27.63 KB4.82 KB4.83 KB-
ember-select-box0047.25 KB6.27 KB6.27 KB+30%
ember-cli-selectize9.06 KB1.91 KB56.29 KB16.58 KB18.49 KB+282%
ember-power-select6.07 KB1.27 KB160.13 KB31.49 KB32.76 KB+578%
ember 2.8
 - size-47970b6d059982b357dbe80cc4712d57.js: 3.82 KB (1.15 KB gzipped)
 - size-d41d8cd98f00b204e9800998ecf8427e.css: 0 B
 - vendor-d41d8cd98f00b204e9800998ecf8427e.css: 0 B
 - vendor-e837a5027df7ab84378241e40df98e4f.js: 656.33 KB (175.75 KB gzipped)

ember-select
 - size-2f65552abd00039f0d5bfa9d0e7a7dcf.js: 5.09 KB (1.25 KB gzipped)
 - size-d41d8cd98f00b204e9800998ecf8427e.css: 0 B
 - vendor-26fa5313284eb3f6427de885adb3c822.js: 682.69 KB (180.47 KB gzipped
 - vendor-d76fdb92394f4633584380340f3b47b0.css: 2.26 KB (837 B gzipped)

ember-select-box
 - size-38dd07aa0fc28c4626ab725f96433857.js: 6.93 KB (1.35 KB gzipped)
 - size-d41d8cd98f00b204e9800998ecf8427e.css: 0 B
 - vendor-757f209cd9572d0bb899921420362ed7.js: 700.47 KB (181.82 KB gzipped)
 - vendor-d41d8cd98f00b204e9800998ecf8427e.css: 0 B

ember-selectize
 - size-26011fdbb8d0fc034b02071c70f76ba7.js: 3.95 KB (1.17 KB gzipped)
 - size-d41d8cd98f00b204e9800998ecf8427e.css: 0 B
 - vendor-30d3db96009d4a13d774196e28bf69e8.css: 9.06 KB (1.91 KB gzipped)
 - vendor-daa7db357610f9f28d4cfb83549b150e.js: 712.49 KB (192.31 KB gzipped)

ember-power-select
 - size-45386a78080a4cd7ad90b4ed4482e451.js: 12.14 KB (2.2 KB gzipped)
 - size-d41d8cd98f00b204e9800998ecf8427e.css: 0 B
 - vendor-70bc39ab67910a4925849ff8b9eae5b7.css: 6.07 KB (1.27 KB gzipped)
 - vendor-78b1f73b38fd153fd0c3509e5b2f2376.js: 808.14 KB (206.19 KB gzipped)

Installation

ember install ember-select

Usage

Basic example:

{{x-select model=options onSelect=(action 'select')}}

Group example (id / name properties):

{{x-select model=groups value=value
  labelKey='name' valueKey='id'
  dropdown='select-dropdown-group'
  onSelect=(action 'select')}}

Available actions

onBlur()

Fired when the input is blurred.

onChange(input)

Fired when input changes.

onClear()

Fired when the input was cleared.
Useful when multiple is enabled.

onCreate(option)

Avaliable when multiple is enabled.
Fired when a new option was created.
Note: Setting this will allow the creation of new options.

onRemove(option)

Available when multiple is enabled.
Fired when an option was removed.

onSelect(value, option, isSelected)

Fired when an option was selected.
value and option are different only when the model is an object.
isSelected is useful if freeText is enabled.

Available options

autofocus

Default: false
Accepts: boolean
Sets the focus on the element.

canSearch

Default: true
Accepts: boolean
Enable search.
Disabling will result in a standard select dropdown.

disabled

Default: false
Accepts: boolean
Disable input.

Default: select-dropdown
Accepts: component
Dropdown component to be rendered.
Note: For groups use select-dropdown-group.

freeText

Default: false
Accepts: boolean
Allow any input set and not just a provided option.

labelKey

Default: label
Accepts: string
The property with the label, for objects.

openOnFocus

Default: false
Accepts: boolean
Open the dropdown when input has focus.

placeholder

Default: Type...
Accepts: string
Placeholder text to be displayed.
Note: IE placeholders are disabled because of a bug.

required

Default: false
Accepts: boolean
Revert changes when leaving input if an option wasn't selected.

value

Default: empty string
Accepts: string, option
Selected value.

valueKey

Default: value
Accepts: string
The property with the value, for objects.

values

Default: undefined
Accepts: array
Array of selected values.
Note: Setting this will enable multiple selections.

Model structure

The component accepts both flat and complex (objects) lists.

[
  'Amarillo',
  'Azul',
  'Blanco',
  'Naranja',
  'Negro',
  'Rojo',
  'Rosa',
  'Verde'
]

[
  { value: 0, label: 'Alfa Romeo' },
  { value: 1, label: 'Audi' },
  { value: 2, label: 'Citroën' },
  { value: 3, label: 'Fiat' },
  { value: 4, label: 'Opel' },
  { value: 5, label: 'Peugeot' },
  { value: 6, label: 'Seat' },
  { value: 7, label: 'Skoda' }
]

[
  { value: 0, label: 'Fruit' },
  { value: 101, label: 'Banana', parentId: 0 },
  { value: 102, label: 'Lemon', parentId: 0 },
  { value: 103, label: 'Orange', parentId: 0},
  { value: 104, label: 'Raspberry', parentId: 0 },
  { value: 1, label: 'Vegetable' },
  { value: 111, label: 'Cucumber', parentId: 1 },
  { value: 112, label: 'Eggplant', parentId: 1 },
  { value: 113, label: 'Garlic', parentId: 1 },
  { value: 114, label: 'Onion', parentId: 1 }
]

Note: Groups require a parentId.

