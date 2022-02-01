Deprecation Notice

TED has shifted to React and will no longer maintain this application/library. If you wish to continue using this application/library, please create a pull request and repo ownership can be transferred. This repository will be archived at the end of 2022.

This addon is prepared for internal use at TED. We're happy to share our code as open-source, but be aware that it may not be maintianed for broader community use.

Installation

To get started, install this addon, ember-cli-sass, and include the ember-searchable-select styles in your app.scss.

ember install ember-searchable- select ember install ember-cli-sass

@ import "ember-searchable-select/style" ;

Documentation & Demos

There are many ways to customize and configure ember-searchable-select. Full documentation and demos can be found at http://tedconf.github.io/ember-searchable-select/.

Collaborating

Prerequisites

You will need the following things properly installed on your computer.

Running a demo

git clone this repository

this repository npm install

bower install

ember server

Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

npm test (Runs ember try:testall to test your addon against multiple Ember versions)

or to run a test server while developing:

ember test --server

Building

ember build

For contributors:

PRs that do not include the following will not be merged:

a passing test suite

test coverage for your new code

updated README docs (if applicable)

updated docs and/or examples in the docs site found in tests/dummy (if applicable)

For maintainers:

Updating the GitHub pages docs site

ember github-pages:commit --message "update gh-pages"

git push origin gh-pages

Creating a new release and publishing to npm

Make sure you have write access on npm. Ask an existing collaborator to grant you access if you don't.

npm version $TYPE -m "message about this version" where $TYPE indicates the semver release type, eg. patch , major or minor . see the npm-version docs and (semver docs)[http://semver.org/] if you're not sure which applies

where $TYPE indicates the semver release type, eg. , or . see the npm-version docs and (semver docs)[http://semver.org/] if you're not sure which applies npm publish

git push --tags

document the changes by creating a new release

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.