ember-searchable-select

by tedconf
0.11.0 (see all)

Data-down, actions up select-like menu with searching and tagging capabilities.

Readme

Deprecation Notice

TED has shifted to React and will no longer maintain this application/library. If you wish to continue using this application/library, please create a pull request and repo ownership can be transferred. This repository will be archived at the end of 2022.

Ember-searchable-select

This addon is prepared for internal use at TED. We're happy to share our code as open-source, but be aware that it may not be maintianed for broader community use.

Installation

To get started, install this addon, ember-cli-sass, and include the ember-searchable-select styles in your app.scss.

ember install ember-searchable-select
ember install ember-cli-sass

app.scss

@import "ember-searchable-select/style";

Documentation & Demos

There are many ways to customize and configure ember-searchable-select. Full documentation and demos can be found at http://tedconf.github.io/ember-searchable-select/.

Collaborating

Prerequisites

You will need the following things properly installed on your computer.

Running a demo

  • git clone this repository
  • npm install
  • bower install
  • ember server
  • Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

  • npm test (Runs ember try:testall to test your addon against multiple Ember versions)

or to run a test server while developing:

  • ember test --server

Building

  • ember build

For contributors:

PRs that do not include the following will not be merged:

  • a passing test suite
  • test coverage for your new code
  • updated README docs (if applicable)
  • updated docs and/or examples in the docs site found in tests/dummy (if applicable)

For maintainers:

Updating the GitHub pages docs site

  • ember github-pages:commit --message "update gh-pages"
  • git push origin gh-pages

Creating a new release and publishing to npm

  • Make sure you have write access on npm. Ask an existing collaborator to grant you access if you don't.
  • npm version $TYPE -m "message about this version" where $TYPE indicates the semver release type, eg. patch, major or minor. see the npm-version docs and (semver docs)[http://semver.org/] if you're not sure which applies
  • npm publish
  • git push --tags
  • document the changes by creating a new release

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.

