TED has shifted to React and will no longer maintain this application/library. If you wish to continue using this application/library, please create a pull request and repo ownership can be transferred. This repository will be archived at the end of 2022.
This addon is prepared for internal use at TED. We're happy to share our code as open-source, but be aware that it may not be maintianed for broader community use.
To get started, install this addon, ember-cli-sass, and include the ember-searchable-select styles in your app.scss.
ember install ember-searchable-select
ember install ember-cli-sass
@import "ember-searchable-select/style";
There are many ways to customize and configure ember-searchable-select. Full documentation and demos can be found at http://tedconf.github.io/ember-searchable-select/.
You will need the following things properly installed on your computer.
git clone this repository
npm install
bower install
ember server
npm test (Runs ember try:testall to test your addon against multiple Ember versions)
or to run a test server while developing:
ember test --server
ember build
PRs that do not include the following will not be merged:
tests/dummy (if applicable)
ember github-pages:commit --message "update gh-pages"
git push origin gh-pages
npm version $TYPE -m "message about this version" where $TYPE indicates the semver release type, eg.
patch,
major or
minor. see the npm-version docs and (semver docs)[http://semver.org/] if you're not sure which applies
npm publish
git push --tags
For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.