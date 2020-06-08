Ember Scrollable

A simple scrollbar implementation inspired by Trackpad Scroll Emulator.

Check out the demo

Installation

ember install ember-scrollable

Basic Usage

{{# ember-scrollable }} Some long content... {{/ ember-scrollable }}

Configuring the Component

The component accepts the following options:

horizontal : Enables horizontal scrolling (default: false )

: Enables horizontal scrolling (default: ) vertical : Enables vertical scrolling (default: true if horizontal is unset)

: Enables vertical scrolling (default: if horizontal is unset) autoHide : Enables auto hiding of the scrollbars on mouse out (default: true )

: Enables auto hiding of the scrollbars on mouse out (default: ) scrollTo : Set this property to manually scroll to a certain position (if in single bar mode)

: Set this property to manually scroll to a certain position (if in single bar mode) scrollToX : Set this property to manually scroll to a certain position in the horizontal direction

: Set this property to manually scroll to a certain position in the horizontal direction scrollToY : Set this property to manually scroll to a certain position in the vertical direction

: Set this property to manually scroll to a certain position in the vertical direction onScroll(scrollOffset, event) : action triggered whenever the user scrolls, called with the current scrollOffset and the original scroll event

: action triggered whenever the user scrolls, called with the current and the original scroll onScrolledToBottom : action triggered when user scrolled to the bottom

Advanced Usage

{{# ember-scrollable horizontal =true vertical =true}} content that is wide and long. {{/ ember-scrollable }}

Developing

Setup

git clone https://github.com/alphasights/ember-scrollable.git

npm install && bower install

Running

ember server

Linting

npm run lint:js

npm run lint:js -- --fix

Running tests

ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version

– Runs the test suite on the current Ember version ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"

– Runs the test suite in "watch mode" ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions

Running the dummy application

ember serve

Visit the dummy application at http://localhost:4200.

For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.