A simple scrollbar implementation inspired by Trackpad Scroll Emulator.
ember install ember-scrollable
{{! app/templates/index.hbs }}
{{#ember-scrollable}}
Some long content...
{{/ember-scrollable}}
The component accepts the following options:
horizontal: Enables horizontal scrolling (default:
false)
vertical: Enables vertical scrolling (default:
true if horizontal is unset)
autoHide: Enables auto hiding of the scrollbars on mouse out (default:
true)
scrollTo: Set this property to manually scroll to a certain position (if in single bar mode)
scrollToX: Set this property to manually scroll to a certain position in the horizontal direction
scrollToY: Set this property to manually scroll to a certain position in the vertical direction
onScroll(scrollOffset, event): action triggered whenever the user scrolls, called with the current
scrollOffset and the original scroll
event
onScrolledToBottom: action triggered when user scrolled to the bottom
{{#ember-scrollable horizontal=true vertical=true}}
content that is wide and long.
{{/ember-scrollable}}
git clone https://github.com/alphasights/ember-scrollable.git
npm install && bower install
ember server
npm run lint:js
npm run lint:js -- --fix
ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version
ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"
ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions
ember serve
For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.