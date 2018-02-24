Animated vertical scrolling to a specified id.
From within your ember-cli project directory:
ember install ember-scroll-to
The
{{scroll-to}} creates an
<a> element that, when clicked, scrolls to the specified selector.
In your template:
{{scroll-to href='#faq' label='FAQ'}}
You can also use the block form:
{{#scroll-to href='#faq'}}
FAQ
{{/scroll-to}}
If you want to perform some action after scroll:
{{scroll-to href='#faq' afterScroll='customAction'}}
The component accepts the following options
href -- (required) a selector of an element to scroll to on click.
label -- text to display on the component. Ignored when used in a block form.
duration -- number of milliseconds for the transition to occur over. Default is 750ms.
easing -- the jQuery animate transition to use. Default is 'swing'. With a standard setup,
you could also use 'linear'. If you want more, check out jQuery UI.
offset -- An optional offset. The most common use case for this is if you have a fixed header
that you need to account for.
Example usage with all options at once:
{{scroll-to
href='#faq'
label='FAQ'
duration=1000
easing='linear'
offset=-60
}}
You can also invoke scrolling programmatically. To do so, inject the
scroller service into your object:
scroller: Ember.inject.service()
Then you can use the
scrollVertical method on it:
this.get('scroller').scrollVertical(target, options);
target can be anything that jQuery accepts (selector, element, jQuery collection...).
options is a hash with any of the following key-value pairs (all optional):
offset
duration
easing
complete -- a callback to execute once the scrolling animation is complete.
The method returns a Promise that will resolve as soon as the animation has completed.
Some frameworks - like Google's Material Design Lite - will use a custom DOM structure to wrap the main content (e.g. for facilitating responsive design, modal overlays). For use in such environments, you'll want to override the default scrollable element (
html, body) with the container element that should be used by the service to set the vertical scroll position. To do so, extend the service:
// app/services/scroller.js
import Ember from 'ember';
import Scroller from 'ember-scroll-to/services/scroller';
export default Scroller.extend({
scrollable: Ember.computed(function() {
return Ember.$('main.mdl-layout__content');
})
});
Where in this example
main.mdl-layout__content is the content container of the page for Material Design Lite. Inspect your DOM to find the main element if scrolling is not working.