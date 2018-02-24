Animated vertical scrolling to a specified id.

Installation

From within your ember-cli project directory:

ember install ember-scroll-to

The component

The {{scroll-to}} creates an <a> element that, when clicked, scrolls to the specified selector.

In your template:

{{scroll-to href='#faq' label='FAQ'}}

You can also use the block form:

{{# scroll -to href='#faq'}} FAQ {{/ scroll -to}}

If you want to perform some action after scroll:

{{scroll-to href='#faq' afterScroll='customAction'}}

The component accepts the following options

href -- (required) a selector of an element to scroll to on click.

-- (required) a selector of an element to scroll to on click. label -- text to display on the component. Ignored when used in a block form.

-- text to display on the component. Ignored when used in a block form. duration -- number of milliseconds for the transition to occur over. Default is 750ms.

-- number of milliseconds for the transition to occur over. Default is 750ms. easing -- the jQuery animate transition to use. Default is 'swing'. With a standard setup, you could also use 'linear'. If you want more, check out jQuery UI.

-- the jQuery animate transition to use. Default is 'swing'. With a standard setup, you could also use 'linear'. If you want more, check out jQuery UI. offset -- An optional offset. The most common use case for this is if you have a fixed header that you need to account for.

Example usage with all options at once:

{{scroll-to href='#faq' label='FAQ' duration=1000 easing='linear' offset=-60 }}

Service

You can also invoke scrolling programmatically. To do so, inject the scroller service into your object:

scroller: Ember.inject.service()

Then you can use the scrollVertical method on it:

this .get ( 'scroller' ) .scrollVertical (target, options);

target can be anything that jQuery accepts (selector, element, jQuery collection...).

options is a hash with any of the following key-value pairs (all optional):

offset

duration

easing

complete -- a callback to execute once the scrolling animation is complete.

The method returns a Promise that will resolve as soon as the animation has completed.

Configuration

Some frameworks - like Google's Material Design Lite - will use a custom DOM structure to wrap the main content (e.g. for facilitating responsive design, modal overlays). For use in such environments, you'll want to override the default scrollable element ( html, body ) with the container element that should be used by the service to set the vertical scroll position. To do so, extend the service:

import Ember from 'ember' ; import Scroller from 'ember-scroll-to/services/scroller' ; export default Scroller.extend({ scrollable : Ember.computed( function ( ) { return Ember.$( 'main.mdl-layout__content' ); }) });