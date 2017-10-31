openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
esb

ember-sass-bootstrap

by Edward Faulkner
0.2.0 (see all)

Use the parts of bootstrap-sass that you want, and none that you don't.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

311

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ember-sass-bootstrap

This is an Ember addon that makes Bootstrap Sass available in your Ember app. Instead of just importing in the whole library, it provides as much or as little as you need, and it lets you easily customize Bootstrap's variables.

It is also bower-dependency-free, by loading bootstrap-sass via npm instead. This avoids the need for it to reach out and mess with your own bower.json file.

Installation

The point of this addon is to be able to use Bootstrap via sass, so it expects that you also have ember-cli-sass installed.

ember install ember-cli-sass ember install ember-sass-bootstrap

Usage: Stylesheets

If you want all of Bootstraps style, just say:

@import 'bootstrap';

in your app.scss file. You can customize Bootstrap's variables by setting them before importing:

$brand-primary: #ff0000;
@import 'bootstrap';

You can also choose to import only the specific pieces that you need. For example:

@import 'bootstrap/buttons';

Usage: Javascript Plugins

By default, we will include all of Bootstrap's Javascript in your application. But you can control this from your ember-cli-build.js file:

  new EmberApp(defaults, {
    bootstrap: {
      plugins: ['collapse', 'transition']
    }
  });

Usage: Fonts

The Glyphicon font will Just Work™. The font files are always included in your app's build output, but that doesn't really cost anything unless you use them.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial