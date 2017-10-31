This is an Ember addon that makes Bootstrap Sass available in your Ember app. Instead of just importing in the whole library, it provides as much or as little as you need, and it lets you easily customize Bootstrap's variables.

It is also bower-dependency-free, by loading bootstrap-sass via npm instead. This avoids the need for it to reach out and mess with your own bower.json file.

Installation

The point of this addon is to be able to use Bootstrap via sass, so it expects that you also have ember-cli-sass installed.

ember install ember-cli-sass ember install ember-sass-bootstrap

Usage: Stylesheets

If you want all of Bootstraps style, just say:

@ import 'bootstrap' ;

in your app.scss file. You can customize Bootstrap's variables by setting them before importing:

$brand-primary : #ff0000 ; @ import 'bootstrap' ;

You can also choose to import only the specific pieces that you need. For example:

@ import 'bootstrap/buttons' ;

Usage: Javascript Plugins

By default, we will include all of Bootstrap's Javascript in your application. But you can control this from your ember-cli-build.js file:

new EmberApp(defaults, { bootstrap : { plugins : [ 'collapse' , 'transition' ] } });

Usage: Fonts

The Glyphicon font will Just Work™. The font files are always included in your app's build output, but that doesn't really cost anything unless you use them.