An Ember CLI addon to sanitize user provided content using sanitize.js.
Install this addon via npm:
npm install --save-dev ember-sanitize
Then run the generator to install
sanitize.js:
ember generate ember-sanitize
Simply use the
sanitize-html helper in your template:
{{sanitize-html someValue}}
This will use the most restrictive sanititizer config by default, which will strip all HTML.
To use your own sanitizer configuration, add a file to
/app/sanitizers/ which exports an object
conforming to sanitizer's configuration options.
For example:
// /app/sanitizers/strict.js
export default {
elements: ['b', 'em', 'i', 'strong', 'u']
};
You can then use this configuration by passing it in as the second argument to the helper:
{{sanitize-html someValue "strict"}}
git clone this repository
npm install
bower install
ember server
ember test
ember test --server