ember-sanitize

by minutebase
2.0.2

Sanitize user provided HTML in your Ember CLI app

Readme

ember-sanitize

An Ember CLI addon to sanitize user provided content using sanitize.js.

Using

Installation

Install this addon via npm:

npm install --save-dev ember-sanitize

Then run the generator to install sanitize.js:

ember generate ember-sanitize

Usage

Simply use the sanitize-html helper in your template:

{{sanitize-html someValue}}

This will use the most restrictive sanititizer config by default, which will strip all HTML.

To use your own sanitizer configuration, add a file to /app/sanitizers/ which exports an object conforming to sanitizer's configuration options.

For example:

// /app/sanitizers/strict.js
export default {
  elements: ['b', 'em', 'i', 'strong', 'u']
};

You can then use this configuration by passing it in as the second argument to the helper:

{{sanitize-html someValue "strict"}}

Developing

Installation

  • git clone this repository
  • npm install
  • bower install

Running

  • ember server
  • Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

  • ember test
  • ember test --server

