An Ember CLI addon to sanitize user provided content using sanitize.js.

Using

Installation

Install this addon via npm:

npm install --save-dev ember-sanitize

Then run the generator to install sanitize.js :

ember generate ember-sanitize

Usage

Simply use the sanitize-html helper in your template:

{{sanitize-html someValue}}

This will use the most restrictive sanititizer config by default, which will strip all HTML.

To use your own sanitizer configuration, add a file to /app/sanitizers/ which exports an object conforming to sanitizer's configuration options.

For example:

export default { elements : [ 'b' , 'em' , 'i' , 'strong' , 'u' ] };

You can then use this configuration by passing it in as the second argument to the helper:

{{sanitize-html someValue "strict"}}

Developing

Installation

git clone this repository

this repository npm install

bower install

Running

ember server

Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests