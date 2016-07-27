This build tool is for the crazy ones that loves Node.JS and EmberJS, and for these one that loves simplicty too. In an clean and easy way you can run a preview of your application instantly in production mode or by previewing a development mode that you can debug your files more easily.
-g flag. (Coming soon)
The idea is to apply best practices we have learned over time, and we found that we separate these sripts that belong to an application and other than belong to a framework, and each one manages common resouces that will be separated to identify them easily, the following is the idea of the structure of work that is inspired by this tool:
- <your project>
- <apps>
- <appA>
- <css>
- <js>
- <templates>
- <static>
- <appA>
- <css>
- <js>
- <templates>
- <static>
- <public>
- <apps>
- <libraries>
index.html
- <vendors/frameworks>
- <ember.js>
- <ember-data>
- <ember-touch>
- <ember-routing>
- <your framework A>
- <your framework B>
[PLEASE NOTE]: Don't add manually files in public/apps (apps.output) and public/libraries (vendors/output), these folders are deleted each time you start the server.
The handlers are common action that you need to chain to transform a source file to a distributable one, for example an style file with .less extension will be transformed to a .css, and then minify to reduce the unrequired space, so will be ready for use in your deployed app.
npm install -g ember-runner
{}
git submodule add https://github.com/emberjs/ember.js.git vendors/ember.js
Create your application with a main.js as follow:
<root>
<myapp>
<css>
default.styl
<js>
main.js
<script src="//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.6.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script>!window.jQuery && document.write(unescape('%3Cscript%20src%3D%22http%3A%2F%2Flocalhost%3A9292%2Fjs%2Flibs%2Fjquery-1.6.1.min.js%22%3E%3C%2Fscript%3E'))</script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="libraries/ember.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="apps/myqpp/myapp_templates.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="apps/myapp/myapp.js"></script>
In your EmberJS root directory run to run a preview develpment server
ember-runner preview
By default the configuration file is like above, you can just overide only these keys that you need to acommodate for your project.
{
"apps": {
"input": "apps",
"styles": "css",
"static": "static",
"templates": "templates",
"scripts": "js",
"output": "public/apps"
},
"vendors": {
"input": "vendors",
"distributions": {
"ember": ["ember.js/packages/handlebars", "ember.js/packages/ember-metal", "ember.js/packages/ember-runtime", "ember.js/packages/ember-views", "ember.js/packages/ember-states", "ember.js/packages/metamorph", "ember.js/packages/ember-handlebars"]
},
"styles": "css",
"static": "static",
"templates": "templates",
"scripts": "lib",
"output": "public/libraries"
},
"server": {
"static": "public",
"port": "3000",
"proxy": {
"useProxy": false,
"host": "localhost",
"port": 3101,
"prefix": "^\/backend"
}
}
}
For example, if you need to add your frameworks and addons to the list of distributions in vendors, you can configure the ember_runner_config as:
{
"vendors": {
"distributions": {
"addons": ["sproutcore-datastore/packages/sproutcore-indexset", "sproutcore-datastore/packages/sproutcore-datastore", "sproutcore-routing", "sproutcore-statechart", "sproutcore-touch/packages/sproutcore-touch"],
"shared": ["envone-core", "envone-desktop-ui", "envone-desktop", "business-core"]
}
},
"server": {
"proxy": {
"useProxy": true
}
}
}
Also note that you can useProxy by enabling it and add host and port if are differents.