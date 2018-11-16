Ember-run-raf uses
raf for the Ember Run Loop as well as a suite of tools to complement.
This addon overwrites
setTimeout to utilize
raf whenever the given
wait is
null or
0,
this has the effect of making
backburner utilize
raf to flush queues, which is advantageous when
your app performs a lot of animation, scrolling, or complex DOM insertions.
This project grew out of smoke-and-mirrors, where these tools were used to reduce scroll jank and ensure that DOM and scroll position manipulation would occur during the same animation frame.
requestAnimationFrame is basically a much better setTimeout with a few useful
additional behaviors. It's ties to the platform's refresh rate and will execute
the given work during the next refresh. Additionally, any work scheduled into it
becomes non-DOM affecting until all scheduled work completes.
What that means is one function can manipulate style of content on something, the next function can accurately read that new style or content, but the browser doesn't actually render it until the end.
Some side effect include:
For callbacks while scrolling, using
run.scheduleOnce +
requestAnimationFrame has turned out
to be a hugely better throttle mechanism than
run.throttle. Not only does it perfectly limit
the amount of work to be done to the available time to do it, but it additionally ensures that
the work is correctly scheduled into the queue at the right time (you would have needed to schedule
from within the throttle callback before).
Instead of guessing how often you should execute and spending a ton of time in backburner to do so, your method executes exactly when it next should, in the order it should.
This addon is mostly to start a conversation and to provide the ability to test out the idea and
use it in ember applications today. Ideally, a tighter more direct integration with backburner
will be possible soon, without overriding
setTimeout globally.