This addon provides a best effort polyfill for the ember-routing-router-service feature added in Ember 2.15.

Please review emberjs/rfcs#95 for more details.

Installation

ember install ember-router-service-polyfill

Usage

import Ember from 'ember' ; export default Ember.Component.extend({ router : Ember.inject.service(), actions : { next() { this .get( 'router' ).transitionTo( 'other.route' ); } } });

Known Incompatibilities

This addon provides the router service and the primary APIs that shipped in Ember 2.15. Unfortunately, there is at least one scenario that is not easily polyfilled: avoiding the eliding of default query param values during routerService.transitionTo / routerService.replaceWith .

Migration

Applications

After you upgrade your application to Ember 2.15 or higher, you should remove ember-router-service-polyfill from your package.json .

Addons

Addons generally support many different Ember versions, so leaving ember-router-service-polyfill in place for consumers of your addon is perfectly normal. When the addon no longer supports Ember versions older than 2.15, we recommend removing ember-router-service-polyfill from your package.json and doing a major version bump.

Compatibility

This addon is tested against quite a few past Ember versions. Check config/ember-try.js for the current list, but the list of supported Ember versions at the time of authoring was:

2.4

2.8

2.12

2.13

2.14

2.15 (canary at the time)

Addon Maintenance

Installation

git clone <repository-url> this repository

this repository cd ember-router-service-polyfill

npm install

Running

ember serve

Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

npm test (Runs ember try:each to test your addon against multiple Ember versions)

ember test --server

Building

ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.