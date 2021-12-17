Scroll to page top on transition, like a non-SPA website. An alternative scroll behavior for Ember applications.
Ember expects an application to be rendered with nested views. The default behavior is for the scroll position to be preserved on every transition. However, not all Ember applications use nested views. For these applications, a user would expect to see the top of the page on most transitions.
In addition to scrolling to the top of the page on most transitions, a user would expect the scroll position to be preserved when using the back or forward browser buttons.
ember-router-scroll makes your single page application feel more like a regular website.
ember install ember-router-scroll
Users do not need to import and extend from
ember-router-scroll anymore. In order to upgrade, you should remove this import.
This is what your
router.js should look like.
import EmberRouter from '@ember/routing/router';
export default class Router extends EmberRouter {
...
}
1. Import ember-router-scroll
Add RouterScroll as an extension to your Router object. This class extends EmberRouter.
// app/router.js
import EmberRouterScroll from 'ember-router-scroll';
class Router extends EmberRouterScroll {
...
}
In version prior to v2.0, you can import the mixin and use it like so. This is necessary if your application does not support JavaScript classes yet.
// app/router.js
import RouterScroll from 'ember-router-scroll';
const Router = EmberRouter.extend(RouterScroll, {
...
});
2. Enable
historySupportMiddleware in your app
Edit
config/environment.js and add
historySupportMiddleware: true, to get live-reload working in nested routes.
(See Issue #21)
historySupportMiddleware: true,
This location type inherits from Ember's
HistoryLocation.
### Options
#### Target Elements
If you need to scroll to the top of an area that generates a vertical scroll bar, you can specify the id of an element
of the scrollable area. Default is `window` for using the scroll position of the whole viewport. You can pass an options
object in your application's `config/environment.js` file.
```javascript
ENV['routerScroll'] = {
scrollElement: '#mainScrollElement'
};
If you want to scroll to a target element on the page, you can specify the id or class of the element on the page. This is particularly useful if instead of scrolling to the top of the window, you want to scroll to the top of the main content area (that does not generate a vertical scrollbar).
ENV['routerScroll'] = {
targetElement: '#main-target-element' // or .main-target-element
};
You may want the default "out of the box" behaviour. We schedule scroll immediately after Ember's
render. This occurs on the tightest schedule between route transition start and end.
However, you have other options. If you need an extra tick after
render, set
scrollWhenAfterRender: true. You also may need to delay scroll functionality until the route is idle (approximately after the first paint completes) using
scrollWhenIdle: true in your config.
scrollWhenIdle &&
scrollWhenAfterRender defaults to
false.
This config property uses
ember-app-scheduler, so be sure to follow the instructions in the README. We include the
setupRouter and
reset. This all happens after
routeDidChange.
ENV['routerScroll'] = {
scrollWhenIdle: true // ember-app-scheduler
};
Or
ENV['routerScroll'] = {
scrollWhenAfterRender: true // scheduleOnce('afterRender', ...)
};
I would suggest trying all of them out and seeing which works best for your app!
Notice that the in the full purple page, the user is sent to the middle of the page.
Notice that the in the full purple page, the user is sent to the top of the page.
Notice the unwanted scroll to top in this case.
Adding a query parameter or controller property fixes this issue.
In certain cases, you might want to have certain routes preserve scroll position when coming from a specific location. For example, inside your application, there is a way to get to a route where the user expects scroll position to be preserved (such as a tab section).
1. Add query param in controller
Add
preserveScrollPosition as a queryParam in the controller for the route that needs to preserve the scroll position.
Example:
import Controller from '@ember/controller';
export default class MyController extends Controller {
queryParams = [
'preserveScrollPosition',
];
}
2. Pass in query param
Next, in the place where a transition is triggered, pass in
preserveScrollPosition=true. For example
<LinkTo "About Tab" "tab.about" {{query-params preserveScrollPosition=true}} />
In other cases, you may have certain routes that always preserve scroll position, or routes where the controller can decide when to preserve scroll position. For instance, you may have some nested routes that have true nested UI where preserving scroll position is expected. Or you want a particular route to start off with the default scroll-to-top behavior but then preserve scroll position when query params change in response to user interaction. Using a controller property also allows the use of preserveScrollPosition without adding this to the query params.
1. Add query param to controller
Add
preserveScrollPosition as a controller property for the route that needs to preserve the scroll position.
In this example we have
preserveScrollPosition initially set to false so that we get our normal scroll-to-top behavior
when the route loads. Later on, when an action triggers a change to the
filter query param, we also set
preserveScrollPosition to true so that this user interaction does not trigger the scroll-to-top behavior.
Example:
import Controller from '@ember/controller';
import { action } from '@ember/object';
export default class MyController extends Controller {
queryParams = ['filter'];
preserveScrollPosition = false;
@action
changeFilter(filter) {
this.set('preserveScrollPosition', true);
this.set('filter', filter);
}
}
2. Reset preserveScrollPosition if necessary
If your controller is changing the preserveScrollPosition property, you'll probably need to reset
preserveScrollPosition back to the default behavior whenever the controller is reset. This is not necessary on routes
where
preserveScrollPosition is always set to true.
import Router from '@ember/routing/route';
export default class MyRoute extends Route {
resetController(controller) {
controller.set('preserveScrollPosition', false);
}
}
You may need to programatically control
preserveScrollPosition directly from a component. This can be achieved by toggling the
preserveScrollPosition property on the
routerScroll service.
One common use case for this is when using query-param-based pagination on a page where
preserveScrollPosition is expected to be false.
For example, if a route should always scroll to top when loaded,
preserveScrollPosition would be false. However, a user may then scroll down the page and paginate through some results (where each page is a query param). But because
preserveScrollPosition is false, the page will scroll back to top on each of these paginations.
This can be fixed by temporarily setting
preserveScrollPosition to true on the service in the pagination transition action and then disabling
preserveScrollPosition after the transition occurs.
Note: if
preserveScrollPosition is set to true on the service, it will override any values set on the current route's controller - whether query param or controller property.
1. Manage preserveScrollPosition via service
When you need to modify
preserveScrollPosition on the service for a specific transition, you should always reset the value after the transition occurs, otherwise all future transitions will use the same
preserveScrollPosition value.
Example:
import Component from '@glimmer/component';
import { inject as service } from '@ember/service';
import { action } from '@ember/object';
export default class MyComponent extends Component {
@service routerScroll;
@service router;
@action
async goToPaginationPage(pageNumber) {
this.set('routerScroll.preserveScrollPosition', true);
await this.router.transitionTo(
this.router.currentRouteName,
{
queryParams: { page: pageNumber }
}
);
// Reset `preserveScrollPosition` after transition so future transitions behave as expected
this.set('routerScroll.preserveScrollPosition', false);
}
}
npm test (Runs
ember try:testall to test your addon against multiple Ember versions)
ember test
This project is licensed under the MIT License.