Ember Route Layers is used to group routes together and navigate back to past route groups. Its stack of route layers is like a dynamic breadcrumb trail to power your "back" function (e.g. link that says "back", escape key, close icon or cancel button).
For example, take a site where you can get to a set of account pages from anywhere on the site. Grouping these into an "account" route layer lets you click around within the account routes and still have a "back" link which takes you back to wherever you were before you went to your account.
Route Layer ---------------------------------------- ------------ * Index ................................ default * About ................................ default * Contact .............................. default * Account * Index .............................. account * Billing * Index ............................ account * Edit ............................. edit-billing * Password ........................... account * Shipping ........................... account * Cart * Index .............................. cart * History ............................ cart * Checkout * Index ............................ cart * Success .......................... cart * Store * Index .............................. default * Books * Index ............................ category * Fiction .......................... subcategory * Non-Fiction ...................... subcategory * Comics * Index ............................ category * Anime ............................ subcategory * DC ............................... subcategory * Marvel ........................... subcategory * Magazines * Index ............................ category * Fashion .......................... subcategory * Kardashian ....................... subcategory
From anywhere on the site, I can go to my account. When I navigate around the account section and then click "back", I want to go wherever I was before I went to the account section: maybe the cart, the store index or a subsection.
From anywhere in the store, if I go to my cart and checkout, exiting takes me back to where I was in the store.
The above example also supports hierarchical navigation within the store: if I go Store > Comics > DC > Marvel, exiting route layers will take me back to Comics and then back to Store.
Ember Route Layers really shines when various different flows use the same route. If I edit billing from the account billing page, exit takes me back to my account page. But if I edit billing during the checkout process, exit will take me back to checkout.
routeLayer property on your "escapable" routes.
service:route-layers maintains a route layer stack.
exitRouteLayer action takes you back to the previous level in the stack.
Install the addon and all your routes will get an
exitRouteLayer action and
routeLayer: 'default'.
ember install ember-route-layers
Override the
routeLayer property on leaf routes which are "escapable".
routeLayer: 'edit-post',
Now we’re ready to go.
<button {{ action 'exitRouteLayer' }}>Cancel</button>
Using ember-responds-to for escape key support,
escKeypress: function () {
this.send('exitRouteLayer');
}
In your routes, set
routeLayer to a string identifying a group of related routes which form a navigational "layer" (i.e. the close button behavior is not affected by navigation between them). This often corresponds to what designers call a "flow", though it can be more of a "context" if the navigation is not linear. Leave all your "ground floor" pages (with no close icon or cancel button) with
routeLayer: 'default' (which is set by default).
afterModel hook, so don’t forget to call
this._super.
exitRouteLayerFallback action may be overridden to control what happens when a user directly loads and then exits a non-default route layer.