openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ember-route-layers

by dollarshaveclub
2.5.3 (see all)

Wire up your cancel buttons in easy mode.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Ember-route-layers

Ember Observer Score Build Status Coverage Status

Ember Route Layers is used to group routes together and navigate back to past route groups. Its stack of route layers is like a dynamic breadcrumb trail to power your "back" function (e.g. link that says "back", escape key, close icon or cancel button).

For example, take a site where you can get to a set of account pages from anywhere on the site. Grouping these into an "account" route layer lets you click around within the account routes and still have a "back" link which takes you back to wherever you were before you went to your account.

Example: Hierarchical Store + Account and Cart sections

Route                                    Layer
---------------------------------------- ------------
* Index ................................ default
* About ................................ default
* Contact .............................. default
* Account
  * Index .............................. account
  * Billing
    * Index ............................ account
    * Edit ............................. edit-billing
  * Password ........................... account
  * Shipping ........................... account
* Cart
  * Index .............................. cart
  * History ............................ cart
  * Checkout
    * Index ............................ cart
    * Success .......................... cart
* Store
  * Index .............................. default
  * Books
    * Index ............................ category
    * Fiction .......................... subcategory
    * Non-Fiction ...................... subcategory
  * Comics
    * Index ............................ category
    * Anime ............................ subcategory
    * DC ............................... subcategory
    * Marvel ........................... subcategory
  * Magazines
    * Index ............................ category
    * Fashion .......................... subcategory
    * Kardashian ....................... subcategory

From anywhere on the site, I can go to my account. When I navigate around the account section and then click "back", I want to go wherever I was before I went to the account section: maybe the cart, the store index or a subsection.

From anywhere in the store, if I go to my cart and checkout, exiting takes me back to where I was in the store.

The above example also supports hierarchical navigation within the store: if I go Store > Comics > DC > Marvel, exiting route layers will take me back to Comics and then back to Store.

Ember Route Layers really shines when various different flows use the same route. If I edit billing from the account billing page, exit takes me back to my account page. But if I edit billing during the checkout process, exit will take me back to checkout.

Usage

  • Set the routeLayer property on your "escapable" routes.
  • As the user navigates, service:route-layers maintains a route layer stack.
  • The exitRouteLayer action takes you back to the previous level in the stack.

Install the addon and all your routes will get an exitRouteLayer action and routeLayer: 'default'.

  ember install ember-route-layers

Override the routeLayer property on leaf routes which are "escapable".

  routeLayer: 'edit-post',

Now we’re ready to go.

<button {{ action 'exitRouteLayer' }}>Cancel</button>

Using ember-responds-to for escape key support,

escKeypress: function () {
  this.send('exitRouteLayer');
}

Notes

In your routes, set routeLayer to a string identifying a group of related routes which form a navigational "layer" (i.e. the close button behavior is not affected by navigation between them). This often corresponds to what designers call a "flow", though it can be more of a "context" if the navigation is not linear. Leave all your "ground floor" pages (with no close icon or cancel button) with routeLayer: 'default' (which is set by default).

  • The leaf node sets the route layer.
  • We use the afterModel hook, so don’t forget to call this._super.
  • Aborted transitions are ignored.
  • The exitRouteLayerFallback action may be overridden to control what happens when a user directly loads and then exits a non-default route layer.
  • Navigating to a route layer which is already in the stack will take you back down to that layer.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial