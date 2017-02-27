Ember Route Layers is used to group routes together and navigate back to past route groups. Its stack of route layers is like a dynamic breadcrumb trail to power your "back" function (e.g. link that says "back", escape key, close icon or cancel button).

For example, take a site where you can get to a set of account pages from anywhere on the site. Grouping these into an "account" route layer lets you click around within the account routes and still have a "back" link which takes you back to wherever you were before you went to your account.

Example: Hierarchical Store + Account and Cart sections

Route Layer ---------------------------------------- ------------ * Index ................................ default * About ................................ default * Contact .............................. default * Account * Index .............................. account * Billing * Index ............................ account * Edit ............................. edit-billing * Password ........................... account * Shipping ........................... account * Cart * Index .............................. cart * History ............................ cart * Checkout * Index ............................ cart * Success .......................... cart * Store * Index .............................. default * Books * Index ............................ category * Fiction .......................... subcategory * Non-Fiction ...................... subcategory * Comics * Index ............................ category * Anime ............................ subcategory * DC ............................... subcategory * Marvel ........................... subcategory * Magazines * Index ............................ category * Fashion .......................... subcategory * Kardashian ....................... subcategory

From anywhere on the site, I can go to my account. When I navigate around the account section and then click "back", I want to go wherever I was before I went to the account section: maybe the cart, the store index or a subsection.

From anywhere in the store, if I go to my cart and checkout, exiting takes me back to where I was in the store.

The above example also supports hierarchical navigation within the store: if I go Store > Comics > DC > Marvel, exiting route layers will take me back to Comics and then back to Store.

Ember Route Layers really shines when various different flows use the same route. If I edit billing from the account billing page, exit takes me back to my account page. But if I edit billing during the checkout process, exit will take me back to checkout.

Usage

Set the routeLayer property on your "escapable" routes.

property on your "escapable" routes. As the user navigates, service:route-layers maintains a route layer stack.

maintains a route layer stack. The exitRouteLayer action takes you back to the previous level in the stack.

Install the addon and all your routes will get an exitRouteLayer action and routeLayer: 'default' .

ember install ember-route-layers

Override the routeLayer property on leaf routes which are "escapable".

routeLayer : 'edit-post' ,

Now we’re ready to go.

< button {{ action 'exitRouteLayer' }} >Cancel </ button >

Using ember-responds-to for escape key support,

escKeypress: function ( ) { this .send( 'exitRouteLayer' ); }

Notes

In your routes, set routeLayer to a string identifying a group of related routes which form a navigational "layer" (i.e. the close button behavior is not affected by navigation between them). This often corresponds to what designers call a "flow", though it can be more of a "context" if the navigation is not linear. Leave all your "ground floor" pages (with no close icon or cancel button) with routeLayer: 'default' (which is set by default).