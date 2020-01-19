WARNING

You probably don't need to use this addon. Most of the use cases you'd use this addon for are perfectly achievable without this addon. Read the following blog post for more info: Ember Best Practices: What are controllers good for?

Credit: @rwjblue's jsbin

Demo: http://jsbin.com/jipani/edit?html,js,output

ember install ember-route-action-helper

The route-action helper allows you to bubble closure actions, which will delegate it to the currently active route hierarchy per the bubbling rules explained under actions . Like closure actions, route-action will also have a return value.

However, returning true in an action will not preserve bubbling semantics. In case you would like that behavior, you should use ordinary string actions instead.

Usage

For example, this route template tells the component to lookup the updateFoo action on the route when its internal clicked property is invoked, and curries the function call with 2 arguments.

{{foo-bar clicked=(route-action "updateFoo" "Hello" "world")}}

If the action is not found on the current route, it is bubbled up:

import Ember from 'ember' ; const { Route, set } = Ember; export default Route.extend({ actions : { updateFoo(...args) { return 42 ; } } });

If no action is found after bubbling, an error will be raised. The route-action also has a return value:

import Ember from 'ember' ; const { Component } = Ember; export default Component.extend({ actions : { anotherAction(...args) { let result = this .get( 'updateFoo' )(...args); console .log(result); } } });

You may also use in conjunction with the {{action}} helper:

<button {{action (route-action 'updateFoo' )}}>Update Foo< /button>

Compatibility

This addon will work on Ember versions 1.13.x and up only, due to use of the new Helper implementation.

Installation

git clone this repository

this repository npm install

bower install

Running

ember server

Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

npm test (Runs ember try:testall to test your addon against multiple Ember versions)

(Runs to test your addon against multiple Ember versions) ember test

ember test --server

Overriding route-action for integration tests

This helper is designed for use in controller templates, not in components. It will not, therefore, resolve route action references in an integration test. If you are using this helper in your components, you can override the helper using a pattern similar to the following:

import { moduleForComponent, test } from 'ember-qunit' ; import hbs from 'htmlbars-inline-precompile' ; import Ember from 'ember' ; moduleForComponent( 'uses-route-action' , 'Integration | Component | uses route action' , { integration : true , beforeEach(assert) { this .container .registry .registrations[ 'helper:route-action' ] = Ember.Helper.helper( ( arg ) => { return this .routeActions[arg]; }); this .routeActions = { doSomething(arg) { return Ember.RSVP.resolve({arg}); }, }; }, });

Building

ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.

