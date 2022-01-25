This addon provides the
root-url helper:
<img src={{root-url "images/hello.png"}} />
It's purpose is to make it easy to express a URL relative to your application's rootURL.
Because Ember apps handle their own routing, they need to know their own rootURL. This is configured in your
config/environment.js.
If your app includes some assets, those assets will also be available under the rootURL.
If you want a portable way to refer to those assets, you need to construct their URLs relative to rootURL. Otherwise the links can break if you deploy your app under a new rootURL.
ember install ember-root-url
If you have an image in your app's
public/images/hello.png, you can link to it like:
<img src={{root-url "images/hello.png"}} />
Assuming you are using the default
rootURL of
/, it will render like:
<img src="/images/hello.png" />
And if you have a customized rootURL of "/my-app", it will render like
<img src="/my-app/images/hello.png" />
Of course it's fine to pass any value, it doesn't need to be a literal:
<img src={{root-url model.imageURL}} />
You can also build root-relative URLs in JavaScript using
service:root-url:
export default MyComponent extends Component {
rootUrl: service(),
@computed
get helloUrl() {
return this.rootUrl.build('images/hello.png')
}
}
See the Contributing guide for details.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.