eru

ember-root-url

by Edward Faulkner
1.0.0 (see all)

A template helper to keep your URLs relative to the app's rootURL.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
1.5K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

25d ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

ember-root-url

This addon provides the root-url helper:

<img src={{root-url "images/hello.png"}} />

It's purpose is to make it easy to express a URL relative to your application's rootURL.

Explanation

Because Ember apps handle their own routing, they need to know their own rootURL. This is configured in your config/environment.js.

If your app includes some assets, those assets will also be available under the rootURL.

If you want a portable way to refer to those assets, you need to construct their URLs relative to rootURL. Otherwise the links can break if you deploy your app under a new rootURL.

Compatibility

  • Ember.js v3.12 or above
  • Ember CLI v3.12 or above
  • Node.js v12 or above

Installation

ember install ember-root-url

Usage

If you have an image in your app's public/images/hello.png, you can link to it like:

<img src={{root-url "images/hello.png"}} />

Assuming you are using the default rootURL of /, it will render like:

<img src="/images/hello.png" />

And if you have a customized rootURL of "/my-app", it will render like

<img src="/my-app/images/hello.png" />

Of course it's fine to pass any value, it doesn't need to be a literal:

<img src={{root-url model.imageURL}} />

You can also build root-relative URLs in JavaScript using service:root-url:

export default MyComponent extends Component {
  rootUrl: service(),

  @computed
  get helloUrl() {
    return this.rootUrl.build('images/hello.png')
  }
}

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

