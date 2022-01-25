This addon provides the root-url helper:

< img src = {{root-url "images/hello.png"}} />

It's purpose is to make it easy to express a URL relative to your application's rootURL.

Explanation

Because Ember apps handle their own routing, they need to know their own rootURL. This is configured in your config/environment.js .

If your app includes some assets, those assets will also be available under the rootURL.

If you want a portable way to refer to those assets, you need to construct their URLs relative to rootURL. Otherwise the links can break if you deploy your app under a new rootURL.

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.12 or above

Ember CLI v3.12 or above

Node.js v12 or above

Installation

ember install ember-root-url

Usage

If you have an image in your app's public/images/hello.png , you can link to it like:

< img src = {{root-url "images/hello.png"}} />

Assuming you are using the default rootURL of / , it will render like:

< img src = "/images/hello.png" />

And if you have a customized rootURL of "/my-app", it will render like

< img src = "/my-app/images/hello.png" />

Of course it's fine to pass any value, it doesn't need to be a literal:

< img src = {{root-url model.imageURL}} />

You can also build root-relative URLs in JavaScript using service:root-url :

export default MyComponent extends Component { rootUrl : service(), @computed get helloUrl() { return this .rootUrl.build( 'images/hello.png' ) } }

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.