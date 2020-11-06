Use rollup to add runtime dependencies to an ember-cli addon.
npm i --save ember-rollup
ember-rollup is not an addon, but rather a function that takes just two arguments:
dependencies in
package.json.
index.js
Simply wrap the exports of your app/addon
index.js with the function, and suddenly, ES6/2015 dependencies in your ember app!
ember-rollup even handles babel for you. Modules are namespaced based on the addon name.
ember-rollup looks for a
jsnext:main or
module in
package.json of imported modules. If not provided, it will fallback to
main and assume a normal CommonJS module. If
main is not provided, it will assume
index.js.
//my-addon/index.js
const emberRollup = require('ember-rollup');
const runtimeDependencies = ['my-module', 'rsvp'];
module.exports = emberRollup(runtimeDependencies, {
name: 'my-addon',
...
});
//my-addon/app/my-thing.js
import myModule from 'my-addon/my-module';
import RSVP from 'my-addon/rsvp';
Some packages don't specify
jsnext:main or
module in their
package.json even though
a module exists. You can manually point rollup to the module entry point file path using
rollupEntry.
//my-addon/index.js
const emberRollup = require('ember-rollup');
const runtimeDependencies = [{
name: '@reactivex/rxjs',
namespaced: false,
rollupEntry: 'dist/esm5_for_rollup/index.js'
}];
module.exports = emberRollup(runtimeDependencies, {
name: 'my-addon',
...
});
//my-addon/app/my-thing.js
import { Observable } from 'rxjs';
By default, module names are namespaced based on the addon. The reason being, an app might use two different addons that require two different versions of the same module. If you would rather force the app to only include one version of any given module, you can turn off namespacing.
//my-addon/index.js
const emberRollup = require('ember-rollup');
const runtimeDependencies = [{
name: 'my-module',
namespaced: false
}, 'rsvp'];
module.exports = emberRollup(runtimeDependencies, {
name: 'my-addon',
...
});
//my-addon/app/my-thing.js
import myModule from 'my-module';
import RSVP from 'my-addon/rsvp';