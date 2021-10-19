The Rollbar client for EmberJS applications.
This one just works!
js window errors
ember errors
Bower dependency
Rollbar
ember install ember-rollbar-client
accessToken in
config/environment.js
module.exports = function(environment) {
var ENV = {
emberRollbarClient: {
accessToken: 'rollbar-write-client-token',
// By default Rollbar logging is enabled in every environment except test and development.
// Here is an example if you want to use it only in production
enabled: environment === 'production'
}
};
return ENV;
}
In your component, controller, route, object (or whatever) you can inject the
rollbar service, eg:
import Ember from 'ember';
const { Component, inject } = Ember;
export default Component.extend({
rollbar: inject.service()
});
And then you can use following API to log errors:
this.get('rollbar').critical(message, data = {})
this.get('rollbar').error(message, data = {})
this.get('rollbar').warning(message, data = {})
this.get('rollbar').info(message, data = {})
this.get('rollbar').debug(message, data = {})
To set current user use just a normal setter in your session service:
this.set('rollbar.currentUser', { email: 'user@email.com', id: 66 })
If you can not find in our API a proper wrapper, you can always use the current Rollbar instance:
this.get('rollbar.notifier')
Create the following instance initializer in your app:
// app/instance-initializer/rsvp-error-handler.js
import RSVP from "rsvp";
export function initialize(appInstance) {
let rollbarService = appInstance.lookup('service:rollbar');
RSVP.on('error', function(reason) {
rollbarService.error(reason);
});
}
export default {
name: 'rsvp-error-handler',
initialize
};
You can use
rollbarClient function of the
Rollbar Service to create a new instance of Rollbar notifier. Optionally you can pass your own config.
this.get('rollbar').rollbarClient(/* config */)
Add at the bottom of your
config/environment.js file:
// Heroku Git Hash support
if (process.env.SOURCE_VERSION) {
let packageJson = require('../package.json');
let gitHash = process.env.SOURCE_VERSION.substr(0, 7);
ENV.emberRollbarClient.payload.client.javascript['code_version'] = `${packageJson.version}+${gitHash}`;
}
You can overwrite Rollbar configuration in environment's config. Here is the default config:
'emberRollbarClient': {
enabled: environment !== 'test' && environment !== 'development',
accessToken: '',
verbose: true,
captureUncaught: environment !== 'test',
captureUnhandledRejections: environment !== 'test',
payload: {
environment: environment,
client: {
javascript: {
source_map_enabled: true,
guess_uncaught_frames: true
code_version: "YOUR_APP_VERSION" // returns app version in format: 2.4.0+06df23a
// leave empty to use application version which is a default value
}
}
}
};
See the Contributing guide for details.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.