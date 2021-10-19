The Rollbar client for EmberJS applications.

This one just works!

Automatic logger for: js window errors ember errors

No Bower dependency

dependency Fastboot compatible

Practical wrapper with access to pure Rollbar

Compatible with Ember 3.8 and up

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.8 or above

Ember CLI v2.13 or above

Node.js v10 or above

Installation

ember install ember-rollbar-client Add your accessToken in config/environment.js

module .exports = function ( environment ) { var ENV = { emberRollbarClient : { accessToken : 'rollbar-write-client-token' , enabled : environment === 'production' } }; return ENV; }

Usage

Rollbar Service

In your component, controller, route, object (or whatever) you can inject the rollbar service, eg:

import Ember from 'ember' ; const { Component, inject } = Ember; export default Component.extend({ rollbar : inject.service() });

And then you can use following API to log errors:

this .get( 'rollbar' ).critical(message, data = {}) this .get( 'rollbar' ).error(message, data = {}) this .get( 'rollbar' ).warning(message, data = {}) this .get( 'rollbar' ).info(message, data = {}) this .get( 'rollbar' ).debug(message, data = {})

Set current user

To set current user use just a normal setter in your session service:

this .set( 'rollbar.currentUser' , { email : 'user@email.com' , id : 66 })

Access current notifier

If you can not find in our API a proper wrapper, you can always use the current Rollbar instance:

this .get( 'rollbar.notifier' )

Support error handling from RSVP

Create the following instance initializer in your app:

import RSVP from "rsvp" ; export function initialize ( appInstance ) { let rollbarService = appInstance.lookup( 'service:rollbar' ); RSVP.on( 'error' , function ( reason ) { rollbarService.error(reason); }); } export default { name : 'rsvp-error-handler' , initialize };

Create new Rollbar instance

You can use rollbarClient function of the Rollbar Service to create a new instance of Rollbar notifier. Optionally you can pass your own config.

this .get( 'rollbar' ).rollbarClient( )

Support code_version on Heroku build

Add at the bottom of your config/environment.js file:

if (process.env.SOURCE_VERSION) { let packageJson = require ( '../package.json' ); let gitHash = process.env.SOURCE_VERSION.substr( 0 , 7 ); ENV.emberRollbarClient.payload.client.javascript[ 'code_version' ] = ` ${packageJson.version} + ${gitHash} ` ; }

Configuration

You can overwrite Rollbar configuration in environment's config. Here is the default config:

'emberRollbarClient' : { enabled : environment !== 'test' && environment !== 'development' , accessToken : '' , verbose : true , captureUncaught : environment !== 'test' , captureUnhandledRejections : environment !== 'test' , payload : { environment : environment, client : { javascript : { source_map_enabled : true , guess_uncaught_frames : true code_version : "YOUR_APP_VERSION" } } } };

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.