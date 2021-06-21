JSON data for RFC #176
|Before
|After
Ember._action
import { action } from '@ember/object';
Ember._array
import { array } from '@ember/helper';
Ember._assertDestroyablesDestroyed
import { assertDestroyablesDestroyed } from '@ember/destroyable';
Ember._associateDestroyableChild
import { associateDestroyableChild } from '@ember/destroyable';
Ember._cached
import { cached } from '@glimmer/tracking';
Ember._cacheGetValue
import { getValue } from '@glimmer/tracking/primitives/cache';
Ember._cacheIsConst
import { isConst } from '@glimmer/tracking/primitives/cache';
Ember._componentManagerCapabilities
import { capabilities } from '@ember/component';
Ember._concat
import { concat } from '@ember/helper';
Ember._createCache
import { createCache } from '@glimmer/tracking/primitives/cache';
Ember._dependentKeyCompat
import { dependentKeyCompat } from '@ember/object/compat';
Ember._enableDestroyableTracking
import { enableDestroyableTracking } from '@ember/destroyable';
Ember._fn
import { fn } from '@ember/helper';
Ember._get
import { get } from '@ember/helper';
Ember._getComponentTemplate
import { getComponentTemplate } from '@ember/component';
Ember._hash
import { hash } from '@ember/helper';
Ember._helperManagerCapabilities
import { capabilities } from '@ember/helper';
Ember._Input
import { Input } from '@ember/component';
Ember._invokeHelper
import { invokeHelper } from '@ember/helper';
Ember._isDestroyed
import { isDestroyed } from '@ember/destroyable';
Ember._isDestroying
import { isDestroying } from '@ember/destroyable';
Ember._modifierManagerCapabilities
import { capabilities } from '@ember/modifier';
Ember._on
import { on } from '@ember/modifier';
Ember._registerDestructor
import { registerDestructor } from '@ember/destroyable';
Ember._setComponentManager
import { setComponentManager } from '@ember/component';
Ember._setComponentTemplate
import { setComponentTemplate } from '@ember/component';
Ember._setHelperManager
import { setHelperManager } from '@ember/helper';
Ember._setModifierManager
import { setModifierManager } from '@ember/modifier';
Ember._templateOnlyComponent
import templateOnlyComponent from '@ember/component/template-only';
Ember._TextArea
import { Textarea } from '@ember/component';
Ember._tracked
import { tracked } from '@glimmer/tracking';
Ember._unregisterDestructor
import { unregisterDestructor } from '@ember/destroyable';
Ember.$
import $ from 'jquery';
Ember.A
import { A } from '@ember/array';
Ember.addListener
import { addListener } from '@ember/object/events';
Ember.addObserver
import { addObserver } from '@ember/object/observers';
Ember.aliasMethod
import { aliasMethod } from '@ember/object';
Ember.Application
import Application from '@ember/application';
Ember.ApplicationInstance
import ApplicationInstance from '@ember/application/instance';
Ember.Array
import EmberArray from '@ember/array';
Ember.ArrayProxy
import ArrayProxy from '@ember/array/proxy';
Ember.assert
import { assert } from '@ember/debug';
Ember.assign
import { assign } from '@ember/polyfills';
Ember.AutoLocation
import AutoLocation from '@ember/routing/auto-location';
Ember.cacheFor
import { cacheFor } from '@ember/object/internals';
Ember.Checkbox
import Checkbox from '@ember/component/checkbox';
Ember.compare
import { compare } from '@ember/utils';
Ember.Component
import Component from '@ember/component';
Ember.computed
import { computed } from '@ember/object';
Ember.computed.alias
import { alias } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.and
import { and } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.bool
import { bool } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.collect
import { collect } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.deprecatingAlias
import { deprecatingAlias } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.empty
import { empty } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.equal
import { equal } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.filter
import { filter } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.filterBy
import { filterBy } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.filterProperty
import { filterProperty } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.gt
import { gt } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.gte
import { gte } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.intersect
import { intersect } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.lt
import { lt } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.lte
import { lte } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.map
import { map } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.mapBy
import { mapBy } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.mapProperty
import { mapProperty } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.match
import { match } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.max
import { max } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.min
import { min } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.none
import { none } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.not
import { not } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.notEmpty
import { notEmpty } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.oneWay
import { oneWay } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.or
import { or } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.readOnly
import { readOnly } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.reads
import { reads } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.setDiff
import { setDiff } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.sort
import { sort } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.sum
import { sum } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.union
import { union } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.uniq
import { uniq } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.uniqBy
import { uniqBy } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.ComputedProperty
import ComputedProperty from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.ContainerDebugAdapter
import ContainerDebugAdapter from '@ember/debug/container-debug-adapter';
Ember.Controller
import Controller from '@ember/controller';
Ember.copy
import { copy } from '@ember/object/internals';
Ember.CoreObject
import CoreObject from '@ember/object/core';
Ember.create
import { create } from '@ember/polyfills';
Ember.DataAdapter
import DataAdapter from '@ember/debug/data-adapter';
Ember.debug
import { debug } from '@ember/debug';
Ember.Debug.registerDeprecationHandler
import { registerDeprecationHandler } from '@ember/debug';
Ember.Debug.registerWarnHandler
import { registerWarnHandler } from '@ember/debug';
Ember.DefaultResolver
import GlobalsResolver from '@ember/application/globals-resolver';
Ember.defineProperty
import { defineProperty } from '@ember/object';
Ember.destroy
import { destroy } from '@ember/destroyable';
Ember.Engine
import Engine from '@ember/engine';
Ember.EngineInstance
import EngineInstance from '@ember/engine/instance';
Ember.Enumerable
import Enumerable from '@ember/enumerable';
Ember.Error
import EmberError from '@ember/error';
Ember.Evented
import Evented from '@ember/object/evented';
Ember.expandProperties
import { expandProperties } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.FEATURES
import { FEATURES } from '@ember/canary-features';
Ember.FEATURES.isEnabled
import { isEnabled } from '@ember/canary-features';
Ember.get
import { get } from '@ember/object';
Ember.getEngineParent
import { getEngineParent } from '@ember/engine';
Ember.getOwner
import { getOwner } from '@ember/application';
Ember.getProperties
import { getProperties } from '@ember/object';
Ember.getWithDefault
import { getWithDefault } from '@ember/object';
Ember.guidFor
import { guidFor } from '@ember/object/internals';
Ember.HashLocation
import HashLocation from '@ember/routing/hash-location';
Ember.Helper
import Helper from '@ember/component/helper';
Ember.Helper.helper
import { helper as buildHelper } from '@ember/component/helper';
Ember.HistoryLocation
import HistoryLocation from '@ember/routing/history-location';
Ember.HTMLBars.compile
import { compileTemplate } from '@ember/template-compilation';
Ember.HTMLBars.precompile
import { precompileTemplate } from '@ember/template-compilation';
Ember.HTMLBars.template
import { createTemplateFactory } from '@ember/template-factory';
Ember.inject.controller
import { inject } from '@ember/controller';
Ember.inject.service
import { inject } from '@ember/service';
Ember.inspect
import { inspect } from '@ember/debug';
Ember.Instrumentation.instrument
import { instrument } from '@ember/instrumentation';
Ember.Instrumentation.reset
import { reset } from '@ember/instrumentation';
Ember.Instrumentation.subscribe
import { subscribe } from '@ember/instrumentation';
Ember.Instrumentation.unsubscribe
import { unsubscribe } from '@ember/instrumentation';
Ember.isArray
import { isArray } from '@ember/array';
Ember.isBlank
import { isBlank } from '@ember/utils';
Ember.isEmpty
import { isEmpty } from '@ember/utils';
Ember.isEqual
import { isEqual } from '@ember/utils';
Ember.isNone
import { isNone } from '@ember/utils';
Ember.isPresent
import { isPresent } from '@ember/utils';
Ember.keys
import { keys } from '@ember/polyfills';
Ember.LinkComponent
import LinkComponent from '@ember/routing/link-component';
Ember.LinkComponent
import { LinkTo } from '@ember/routing';
Ember.Location
import Location from '@ember/routing/location';
Ember.makeArray
import { makeArray } from '@ember/array';
Ember.Map
import EmberMap from '@ember/map';
Ember.MapWithDefault
import MapWithDefault from '@ember/map/with-default';
Ember.merge
import { merge } from '@ember/polyfills';
Ember.Mixin
import Mixin from '@ember/object/mixin';
Ember.MutableArray
import MutableArray from '@ember/array/mutable';
Ember.Namespace
import Namespace from '@ember/application/namespace';
Ember.NoneLocation
import NoneLocation from '@ember/routing/none-location';
Ember.notifyPropertyChange
import { notifyPropertyChange } from '@ember/object';
Ember.Object
import EmberObject from '@ember/object';
Ember.ObjectProxy
import ObjectProxy from '@ember/object/proxy';
Ember.Observable
import Observable from '@ember/object/observable';
Ember.observer
import { observer } from '@ember/object';
Ember.on
import { on } from '@ember/object/evented';
Ember.onLoad
import { onLoad } from '@ember/application';
Ember.platform.hasPropertyAccessors
import { hasPropertyAccessors } from '@ember/polyfills';
Ember.PromiseProxyMixin
import PromiseProxyMixin from '@ember/object/promise-proxy-mixin';
Ember.removeListener
import { removeListener } from '@ember/object/events';
Ember.removeObserver
import { removeObserver } from '@ember/object/observers';
Ember.Resolver
import Resolver from '@ember/application/resolver';
Ember.Route
import Route from '@ember/routing/route';
Ember.Router
import EmberRouter from '@ember/routing/router';
Ember.RSVP
import RSVP from 'rsvp';
Ember.RSVP.all
import { all } from 'rsvp';
Ember.RSVP.allSettled
import { allSettled } from 'rsvp';
Ember.RSVP.defer
import { defer } from 'rsvp';
Ember.RSVP.denodeify
import { denodeify } from 'rsvp';
Ember.RSVP.filter
import { filter } from 'rsvp';
Ember.RSVP.hash
import { hash } from 'rsvp';
Ember.RSVP.hashSettled
import { hashSettled } from 'rsvp';
Ember.RSVP.map
import { map } from 'rsvp';
Ember.RSVP.off
import { off } from 'rsvp';
Ember.RSVP.on
import { on } from 'rsvp';
Ember.RSVP.Promise
import { Promise } from 'rsvp';
Ember.RSVP.race
import { race } from 'rsvp';
Ember.RSVP.reject
import { reject } from 'rsvp';
Ember.RSVP.resolve
import { resolve } from 'rsvp';
Ember.run
import { run } from '@ember/runloop';
Ember.run._getCurrentRunLoop
import { _getCurrentRunLoop } from '@ember/runloop';
Ember.run.backburner
import { _backburner } from '@ember/runloop';
Ember.run.begin
import { begin } from '@ember/runloop';
Ember.run.bind
import { bind } from '@ember/runloop';
Ember.run.cancel
import { cancel } from '@ember/runloop';
Ember.run.cancelTimers
import { _cancelTimers } from '@ember/runloop';
Ember.run.debounce
import { debounce } from '@ember/runloop';
Ember.run.end
import { end } from '@ember/runloop';
Ember.run.hasScheduledTimers
import { _hasScheduledTimers } from '@ember/runloop';
Ember.run.join
import { join } from '@ember/runloop';
Ember.run.later
import { later } from '@ember/runloop';
Ember.run.next
import { next } from '@ember/runloop';
Ember.run.once
import { once } from '@ember/runloop';
Ember.run.schedule
import { schedule } from '@ember/runloop';
Ember.run.scheduleOnce
import { scheduleOnce } from '@ember/runloop';
Ember.run.throttle
import { throttle } from '@ember/runloop';
Ember.runInDebug
import { runInDebug } from '@ember/debug';
Ember.runLoadHooks
import { runLoadHooks } from '@ember/application';
Ember.sendEvent
import { sendEvent } from '@ember/object/events';
Ember.Service
import Service from '@ember/service';
Ember.set
import { set } from '@ember/object';
Ember.setOwner
import { setOwner } from '@ember/application';
Ember.setProperties
import { setProperties } from '@ember/object';
Ember.String.camelize
import { camelize } from '@ember/string';
Ember.String.capitalize
import { capitalize } from '@ember/string';
Ember.String.classify
import { classify } from '@ember/string';
Ember.String.dasherize
import { dasherize } from '@ember/string';
Ember.String.decamelize
import { decamelize } from '@ember/string';
Ember.String.fmt
import { fmt } from '@ember/string';
Ember.String.htmlSafe
import { htmlSafe } from '@ember/template';
Ember.String.isHTMLSafe
import { isHTMLSafe } from '@ember/template';
Ember.String.loc
import { loc } from '@ember/string';
Ember.String.underscore
import { underscore } from '@ember/string';
Ember.String.w
import { w } from '@ember/string';
Ember.Test.Adapter
import TestAdapter from '@ember/test/adapter';
Ember.Test.registerAsyncHelper
import { registerAsyncHelper } from '@ember/test';
Ember.Test.registerHelper
import { registerHelper } from '@ember/test';
Ember.Test.registerWaiter
import { registerWaiter } from '@ember/test';
Ember.Test.unregisterHelper
import { unregisterHelper } from '@ember/test';
Ember.Test.unregisterWaiter
import { unregisterWaiter } from '@ember/test';
Ember.TextArea
import TextArea from '@ember/component/text-area';
Ember.TextField
import TextField from '@ember/component/text-field';
Ember.tryInvoke
import { tryInvoke } from '@ember/utils';
Ember.trySet
import { trySet } from '@ember/object';
Ember.typeOf
import { typeOf } from '@ember/utils';
Ember.VERSION
import { VERSION } from '@ember/version';
Ember.warn
import { warn } from '@ember/debug';
@ember/application
|Module
|Global
import Application from '@ember/application';
Ember.Application
import { getOwner } from '@ember/application';
Ember.getOwner
import { onLoad } from '@ember/application';
Ember.onLoad
import { runLoadHooks } from '@ember/application';
Ember.runLoadHooks
import { setOwner } from '@ember/application';
Ember.setOwner
import GlobalsResolver from '@ember/application/globals-resolver';
Ember.DefaultResolver
import ApplicationInstance from '@ember/application/instance';
Ember.ApplicationInstance
import Namespace from '@ember/application/namespace';
Ember.Namespace
import Resolver from '@ember/application/resolver';
Ember.Resolver
@ember/array
|Module
|Global
import EmberArray from '@ember/array';
Ember.Array
import { A } from '@ember/array';
Ember.A
import { isArray } from '@ember/array';
Ember.isArray
import { makeArray } from '@ember/array';
Ember.makeArray
import MutableArray from '@ember/array/mutable';
Ember.MutableArray
import ArrayProxy from '@ember/array/proxy';
Ember.ArrayProxy
@ember/canary-features
|Module
|Global
import { FEATURES } from '@ember/canary-features';
Ember.FEATURES
import { isEnabled } from '@ember/canary-features';
Ember.FEATURES.isEnabled
@ember/component
|Module
|Global
import Component from '@ember/component';
Ember.Component
import { Input } from '@ember/component';
Ember._Input
import { Textarea } from '@ember/component';
Ember._TextArea
import { capabilities } from '@ember/component';
Ember._componentManagerCapabilities
import { getComponentTemplate } from '@ember/component';
Ember._getComponentTemplate
import { setComponentManager } from '@ember/component';
Ember._setComponentManager
import { setComponentTemplate } from '@ember/component';
Ember._setComponentTemplate
import Checkbox from '@ember/component/checkbox';
Ember.Checkbox
import Helper from '@ember/component/helper';
Ember.Helper
import { helper as buildHelper } from '@ember/component/helper';
Ember.Helper.helper
import templateOnlyComponent from '@ember/component/template-only';
Ember._templateOnlyComponent
import TextArea from '@ember/component/text-area';
Ember.TextArea
import TextField from '@ember/component/text-field';
Ember.TextField
@ember/controller
|Module
|Global
import Controller from '@ember/controller';
Ember.Controller
import { inject } from '@ember/controller';
Ember.inject.controller
@ember/debug
|Module
|Global
import { assert } from '@ember/debug';
Ember.assert
import { debug } from '@ember/debug';
Ember.debug
import { inspect } from '@ember/debug';
Ember.inspect
import { registerDeprecationHandler } from '@ember/debug';
Ember.Debug.registerDeprecationHandler
import { registerWarnHandler } from '@ember/debug';
Ember.Debug.registerWarnHandler
import { runInDebug } from '@ember/debug';
Ember.runInDebug
import { warn } from '@ember/debug';
Ember.warn
import ContainerDebugAdapter from '@ember/debug/container-debug-adapter';
Ember.ContainerDebugAdapter
import DataAdapter from '@ember/debug/data-adapter';
Ember.DataAdapter
@ember/destroyable
|Module
|Global
import { assertDestroyablesDestroyed } from '@ember/destroyable';
Ember._assertDestroyablesDestroyed
import { associateDestroyableChild } from '@ember/destroyable';
Ember._associateDestroyableChild
import { destroy } from '@ember/destroyable';
Ember.destroy
import { enableDestroyableTracking } from '@ember/destroyable';
Ember._enableDestroyableTracking
import { isDestroyed } from '@ember/destroyable';
Ember._isDestroyed
import { isDestroying } from '@ember/destroyable';
Ember._isDestroying
import { registerDestructor } from '@ember/destroyable';
Ember._registerDestructor
import { unregisterDestructor } from '@ember/destroyable';
Ember._unregisterDestructor
@ember/engine
|Module
|Global
import Engine from '@ember/engine';
Ember.Engine
import { getEngineParent } from '@ember/engine';
Ember.getEngineParent
import EngineInstance from '@ember/engine/instance';
Ember.EngineInstance
@ember/enumerable
|Module
|Global
import Enumerable from '@ember/enumerable';
Ember.Enumerable
@ember/error
|Module
|Global
import EmberError from '@ember/error';
Ember.Error
@ember/helper
|Module
|Global
import { array } from '@ember/helper';
Ember._array
import { capabilities } from '@ember/helper';
Ember._helperManagerCapabilities
import { concat } from '@ember/helper';
Ember._concat
import { fn } from '@ember/helper';
Ember._fn
import { get } from '@ember/helper';
Ember._get
import { hash } from '@ember/helper';
Ember._hash
import { invokeHelper } from '@ember/helper';
Ember._invokeHelper
import { setHelperManager } from '@ember/helper';
Ember._setHelperManager
@ember/instrumentation
|Module
|Global
import { instrument } from '@ember/instrumentation';
Ember.Instrumentation.instrument
import { reset } from '@ember/instrumentation';
Ember.Instrumentation.reset
import { subscribe } from '@ember/instrumentation';
Ember.Instrumentation.subscribe
import { unsubscribe } from '@ember/instrumentation';
Ember.Instrumentation.unsubscribe
@ember/map
|Module
|Global
import EmberMap from '@ember/map';
Ember.Map
import MapWithDefault from '@ember/map/with-default';
Ember.MapWithDefault
@ember/modifier
|Module
|Global
import { capabilities } from '@ember/modifier';
Ember._modifierManagerCapabilities
import { on } from '@ember/modifier';
Ember._on
import { setModifierManager } from '@ember/modifier';
Ember._setModifierManager
@ember/object
|Module
|Global
import EmberObject from '@ember/object';
Ember.Object
import { action } from '@ember/object';
Ember._action
import { aliasMethod } from '@ember/object';
Ember.aliasMethod
import { computed } from '@ember/object';
Ember.computed
import { defineProperty } from '@ember/object';
Ember.defineProperty
import { get } from '@ember/object';
Ember.get
import { getProperties } from '@ember/object';
Ember.getProperties
import { getWithDefault } from '@ember/object';
Ember.getWithDefault
import { notifyPropertyChange } from '@ember/object';
Ember.notifyPropertyChange
import { observer } from '@ember/object';
Ember.observer
import { set } from '@ember/object';
Ember.set
import { setProperties } from '@ember/object';
Ember.setProperties
import { trySet } from '@ember/object';
Ember.trySet
import { dependentKeyCompat } from '@ember/object/compat';
Ember._dependentKeyCompat
import ComputedProperty from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.ComputedProperty
import { alias } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.alias
import { and } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.and
import { bool } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.bool
import { collect } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.collect
import { deprecatingAlias } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.deprecatingAlias
import { empty } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.empty
import { equal } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.equal
import { expandProperties } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.expandProperties
import { filter } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.filter
import { filterBy } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.filterBy
import { filterProperty } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.filterProperty
import { gt } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.gt
import { gte } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.gte
import { intersect } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.intersect
import { lt } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.lt
import { lte } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.lte
import { map } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.map
import { mapBy } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.mapBy
import { mapProperty } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.mapProperty
import { match } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.match
import { max } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.max
import { min } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.min
import { none } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.none
import { not } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.not
import { notEmpty } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.notEmpty
import { oneWay } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.oneWay
import { or } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.or
import { readOnly } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.readOnly
import { reads } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.reads
import { setDiff } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.setDiff
import { sort } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.sort
import { sum } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.sum
import { union } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.union
import { uniq } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.uniq
import { uniqBy } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.uniqBy
import CoreObject from '@ember/object/core';
Ember.CoreObject
import Evented from '@ember/object/evented';
Ember.Evented
import { on } from '@ember/object/evented';
Ember.on
import { addListener } from '@ember/object/events';
Ember.addListener
import { removeListener } from '@ember/object/events';
Ember.removeListener
import { sendEvent } from '@ember/object/events';
Ember.sendEvent
import { cacheFor } from '@ember/object/internals';
Ember.cacheFor
import { copy } from '@ember/object/internals';
Ember.copy
import { guidFor } from '@ember/object/internals';
Ember.guidFor
import Mixin from '@ember/object/mixin';
Ember.Mixin
import Observable from '@ember/object/observable';
Ember.Observable
import { addObserver } from '@ember/object/observers';
Ember.addObserver
import { removeObserver } from '@ember/object/observers';
Ember.removeObserver
import PromiseProxyMixin from '@ember/object/promise-proxy-mixin';
Ember.PromiseProxyMixin
import ObjectProxy from '@ember/object/proxy';
Ember.ObjectProxy
@ember/polyfills
|Module
|Global
import { assign } from '@ember/polyfills';
Ember.assign
import { create } from '@ember/polyfills';
Ember.create
import { hasPropertyAccessors } from '@ember/polyfills';
Ember.platform.hasPropertyAccessors
import { keys } from '@ember/polyfills';
Ember.keys
import { merge } from '@ember/polyfills';
Ember.merge
@ember/routing
|Module
|Global
import { LinkTo } from '@ember/routing';
Ember.LinkComponent
import AutoLocation from '@ember/routing/auto-location';
Ember.AutoLocation
import HashLocation from '@ember/routing/hash-location';
Ember.HashLocation
import HistoryLocation from '@ember/routing/history-location';
Ember.HistoryLocation
import LinkComponent from '@ember/routing/link-component';
Ember.LinkComponent
import Location from '@ember/routing/location';
Ember.Location
import NoneLocation from '@ember/routing/none-location';
Ember.NoneLocation
import Route from '@ember/routing/route';
Ember.Route
import EmberRouter from '@ember/routing/router';
Ember.Router
@ember/runloop
|Module
|Global
import { _backburner } from '@ember/runloop';
Ember.run.backburner
import { _cancelTimers } from '@ember/runloop';
Ember.run.cancelTimers
import { _getCurrentRunLoop } from '@ember/runloop';
Ember.run._getCurrentRunLoop
import { _hasScheduledTimers } from '@ember/runloop';
Ember.run.hasScheduledTimers
import { begin } from '@ember/runloop';
Ember.run.begin
import { bind } from '@ember/runloop';
Ember.run.bind
import { cancel } from '@ember/runloop';
Ember.run.cancel
import { debounce } from '@ember/runloop';
Ember.run.debounce
import { end } from '@ember/runloop';
Ember.run.end
import { join } from '@ember/runloop';
Ember.run.join
import { later } from '@ember/runloop';
Ember.run.later
import { next } from '@ember/runloop';
Ember.run.next
import { once } from '@ember/runloop';
Ember.run.once
import { run } from '@ember/runloop';
Ember.run
import { schedule } from '@ember/runloop';
Ember.run.schedule
import { scheduleOnce } from '@ember/runloop';
Ember.run.scheduleOnce
import { throttle } from '@ember/runloop';
Ember.run.throttle
@ember/service
|Module
|Global
import Service from '@ember/service';
Ember.Service
import { inject } from '@ember/service';
Ember.inject.service
@ember/string
|Module
|Global
import { camelize } from '@ember/string';
Ember.String.camelize
import { capitalize } from '@ember/string';
Ember.String.capitalize
import { classify } from '@ember/string';
Ember.String.classify
import { dasherize } from '@ember/string';
Ember.String.dasherize
import { decamelize } from '@ember/string';
Ember.String.decamelize
import { fmt } from '@ember/string';
Ember.String.fmt
import { loc } from '@ember/string';
Ember.String.loc
import { underscore } from '@ember/string';
Ember.String.underscore
import { w } from '@ember/string';
Ember.String.w
@ember/template
|Module
|Global
import { htmlSafe } from '@ember/template';
Ember.String.htmlSafe
import { isHTMLSafe } from '@ember/template';
Ember.String.isHTMLSafe
@ember/template-compilation
|Module
|Global
import { compileTemplate } from '@ember/template-compilation';
Ember.HTMLBars.compile
import { precompileTemplate } from '@ember/template-compilation';
Ember.HTMLBars.precompile
@ember/template-factory
|Module
|Global
import { createTemplateFactory } from '@ember/template-factory';
Ember.HTMLBars.template
@ember/test
|Module
|Global
import { registerAsyncHelper } from '@ember/test';
Ember.Test.registerAsyncHelper
import { registerHelper } from '@ember/test';
Ember.Test.registerHelper
import { registerWaiter } from '@ember/test';
Ember.Test.registerWaiter
import { unregisterHelper } from '@ember/test';
Ember.Test.unregisterHelper
import { unregisterWaiter } from '@ember/test';
Ember.Test.unregisterWaiter
import TestAdapter from '@ember/test/adapter';
Ember.Test.Adapter
@ember/utils
|Module
|Global
import { compare } from '@ember/utils';
Ember.compare
import { isBlank } from '@ember/utils';
Ember.isBlank
import { isEmpty } from '@ember/utils';
Ember.isEmpty
import { isEqual } from '@ember/utils';
Ember.isEqual
import { isNone } from '@ember/utils';
Ember.isNone
import { isPresent } from '@ember/utils';
Ember.isPresent
import { tryInvoke } from '@ember/utils';
Ember.tryInvoke
import { typeOf } from '@ember/utils';
Ember.typeOf
@ember/version
|Module
|Global
import { VERSION } from '@ember/version';
Ember.VERSION
@glimmer/tracking
|Module
|Global
import { cached } from '@glimmer/tracking';
Ember._cached
import { tracked } from '@glimmer/tracking';
Ember._tracked
import { createCache } from '@glimmer/tracking/primitives/cache';
Ember._createCache
import { getValue } from '@glimmer/tracking/primitives/cache';
Ember._cacheGetValue
import { isConst } from '@glimmer/tracking/primitives/cache';
Ember._cacheIsConst
jquery
|Module
|Global
import $ from 'jquery';
Ember.$
rsvp
|Module
|Global
import RSVP from 'rsvp';
Ember.RSVP
import { Promise } from 'rsvp';
Ember.RSVP.Promise
import { all } from 'rsvp';
Ember.RSVP.all
import { allSettled } from 'rsvp';
Ember.RSVP.allSettled
import { defer } from 'rsvp';
Ember.RSVP.defer
import { denodeify } from 'rsvp';
Ember.RSVP.denodeify
import { filter } from 'rsvp';
Ember.RSVP.filter
import { hash } from 'rsvp';
Ember.RSVP.hash
import { hashSettled } from 'rsvp';
Ember.RSVP.hashSettled
import { map } from 'rsvp';
Ember.RSVP.map
import { off } from 'rsvp';
Ember.RSVP.off
import { on } from 'rsvp';
Ember.RSVP.on
import { race } from 'rsvp';
Ember.RSVP.race
import { reject } from 'rsvp';
Ember.RSVP.reject
import { resolve } from 'rsvp';
Ember.RSVP.resolve
The tables above can be generated using the scripts in the
scripts folder, e.g.:
node scripts/generate-markdown-table.js
The
mappings.json file contains an array of entries with the following format:
interface Mapping {
/**
The globals based API that this module and export replace.
*/
global: string;
/**
The module to import.
*/
module: string;
/**
The export name from the module.
*/
export: string;
/**
`true` if this module / export combination has been deprecated.
*/
deprecated: boolean;
/**
The recommended `localName` to use for a given module/export. Only present
when a name other than the value for `export` should be used.
This is useful for things like ember-modules-codemod or eslint-plugin-ember
so that they can provide a nice suggested import for a given global path usage.
*/
localName?: string;
/**
When this mapping is deprecated it may include a replacement module/export which
should be used instead.
*/
replacement?: {
module: string;
export: string;
}
}
In some cases, Ember's names may conflict with names built in to the language. In those cases, we should not inadvertently shadow those identifiers.
import Object from "@ember/object";
// ...later
Object.keys(obj);
// oops! TypeError: Object.keys is not a function
A list of reserved identifiers (including
Object) is included in
reserved.json. Anything that appears in this list should be prefixed with
Ember; so, for example,
import Object from "@ember/object" should become
import EmberObject from "@ember/object".