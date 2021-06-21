openbase logo
ember-rfc176-data

by ember-cli
0.3.17 (see all)

JSON data for Ember.js RFC #176

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

ember-rfc176-data

JSON data for RFC #176

Contents

New Modules to Globals

BeforeAfter
Ember._actionimport { action } from '@ember/object';
Ember._arrayimport { array } from '@ember/helper';
Ember._assertDestroyablesDestroyedimport { assertDestroyablesDestroyed } from '@ember/destroyable';
Ember._associateDestroyableChildimport { associateDestroyableChild } from '@ember/destroyable';
Ember._cachedimport { cached } from '@glimmer/tracking';
Ember._cacheGetValueimport { getValue } from '@glimmer/tracking/primitives/cache';
Ember._cacheIsConstimport { isConst } from '@glimmer/tracking/primitives/cache';
Ember._componentManagerCapabilitiesimport { capabilities } from '@ember/component';
Ember._concatimport { concat } from '@ember/helper';
Ember._createCacheimport { createCache } from '@glimmer/tracking/primitives/cache';
Ember._dependentKeyCompatimport { dependentKeyCompat } from '@ember/object/compat';
Ember._enableDestroyableTrackingimport { enableDestroyableTracking } from '@ember/destroyable';
Ember._fnimport { fn } from '@ember/helper';
Ember._getimport { get } from '@ember/helper';
Ember._getComponentTemplateimport { getComponentTemplate } from '@ember/component';
Ember._hashimport { hash } from '@ember/helper';
Ember._helperManagerCapabilitiesimport { capabilities } from '@ember/helper';
Ember._Inputimport { Input } from '@ember/component';
Ember._invokeHelperimport { invokeHelper } from '@ember/helper';
Ember._isDestroyedimport { isDestroyed } from '@ember/destroyable';
Ember._isDestroyingimport { isDestroying } from '@ember/destroyable';
Ember._modifierManagerCapabilitiesimport { capabilities } from '@ember/modifier';
Ember._onimport { on } from '@ember/modifier';
Ember._registerDestructorimport { registerDestructor } from '@ember/destroyable';
Ember._setComponentManagerimport { setComponentManager } from '@ember/component';
Ember._setComponentTemplateimport { setComponentTemplate } from '@ember/component';
Ember._setHelperManagerimport { setHelperManager } from '@ember/helper';
Ember._setModifierManagerimport { setModifierManager } from '@ember/modifier';
Ember._templateOnlyComponentimport templateOnlyComponent from '@ember/component/template-only';
Ember._TextAreaimport { Textarea } from '@ember/component';
Ember._trackedimport { tracked } from '@glimmer/tracking';
Ember._unregisterDestructorimport { unregisterDestructor } from '@ember/destroyable';
Ember.$import $ from 'jquery';
Ember.Aimport { A } from '@ember/array';
Ember.addListenerimport { addListener } from '@ember/object/events';
Ember.addObserverimport { addObserver } from '@ember/object/observers';
Ember.aliasMethodimport { aliasMethod } from '@ember/object';
Ember.Applicationimport Application from '@ember/application';
Ember.ApplicationInstanceimport ApplicationInstance from '@ember/application/instance';
Ember.Arrayimport EmberArray from '@ember/array';
Ember.ArrayProxyimport ArrayProxy from '@ember/array/proxy';
Ember.assertimport { assert } from '@ember/debug';
Ember.assignimport { assign } from '@ember/polyfills';
Ember.AutoLocationimport AutoLocation from '@ember/routing/auto-location';
Ember.cacheForimport { cacheFor } from '@ember/object/internals';
Ember.Checkboximport Checkbox from '@ember/component/checkbox';
Ember.compareimport { compare } from '@ember/utils';
Ember.Componentimport Component from '@ember/component';
Ember.computedimport { computed } from '@ember/object';
Ember.computed.aliasimport { alias } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.andimport { and } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.boolimport { bool } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.collectimport { collect } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.deprecatingAliasimport { deprecatingAlias } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.emptyimport { empty } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.equalimport { equal } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.filterimport { filter } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.filterByimport { filterBy } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.filterPropertyimport { filterProperty } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.gtimport { gt } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.gteimport { gte } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.intersectimport { intersect } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.ltimport { lt } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.lteimport { lte } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.mapimport { map } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.mapByimport { mapBy } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.mapPropertyimport { mapProperty } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.matchimport { match } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.maximport { max } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.minimport { min } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.noneimport { none } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.notimport { not } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.notEmptyimport { notEmpty } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.oneWayimport { oneWay } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.orimport { or } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.readOnlyimport { readOnly } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.readsimport { reads } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.setDiffimport { setDiff } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.sortimport { sort } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.sumimport { sum } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.unionimport { union } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.uniqimport { uniq } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.computed.uniqByimport { uniqBy } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.ComputedPropertyimport ComputedProperty from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.ContainerDebugAdapterimport ContainerDebugAdapter from '@ember/debug/container-debug-adapter';
Ember.Controllerimport Controller from '@ember/controller';
Ember.copyimport { copy } from '@ember/object/internals';
Ember.CoreObjectimport CoreObject from '@ember/object/core';
Ember.createimport { create } from '@ember/polyfills';
Ember.DataAdapterimport DataAdapter from '@ember/debug/data-adapter';
Ember.debugimport { debug } from '@ember/debug';
Ember.Debug.registerDeprecationHandlerimport { registerDeprecationHandler } from '@ember/debug';
Ember.Debug.registerWarnHandlerimport { registerWarnHandler } from '@ember/debug';
Ember.DefaultResolverimport GlobalsResolver from '@ember/application/globals-resolver';
Ember.definePropertyimport { defineProperty } from '@ember/object';
Ember.destroyimport { destroy } from '@ember/destroyable';
Ember.Engineimport Engine from '@ember/engine';
Ember.EngineInstanceimport EngineInstance from '@ember/engine/instance';
Ember.Enumerableimport Enumerable from '@ember/enumerable';
Ember.Errorimport EmberError from '@ember/error';
Ember.Eventedimport Evented from '@ember/object/evented';
Ember.expandPropertiesimport { expandProperties } from '@ember/object/computed';
Ember.FEATURESimport { FEATURES } from '@ember/canary-features';
Ember.FEATURES.isEnabledimport { isEnabled } from '@ember/canary-features';
Ember.getimport { get } from '@ember/object';
Ember.getEngineParentimport { getEngineParent } from '@ember/engine';
Ember.getOwnerimport { getOwner } from '@ember/application';
Ember.getPropertiesimport { getProperties } from '@ember/object';
Ember.getWithDefaultimport { getWithDefault } from '@ember/object';
Ember.guidForimport { guidFor } from '@ember/object/internals';
Ember.HashLocationimport HashLocation from '@ember/routing/hash-location';
Ember.Helperimport Helper from '@ember/component/helper';
Ember.Helper.helperimport { helper as buildHelper } from '@ember/component/helper';
Ember.HistoryLocationimport HistoryLocation from '@ember/routing/history-location';
Ember.HTMLBars.compileimport { compileTemplate } from '@ember/template-compilation';
Ember.HTMLBars.precompileimport { precompileTemplate } from '@ember/template-compilation';
Ember.HTMLBars.templateimport { createTemplateFactory } from '@ember/template-factory';
Ember.inject.controllerimport { inject } from '@ember/controller';
Ember.inject.serviceimport { inject } from '@ember/service';
Ember.inspectimport { inspect } from '@ember/debug';
Ember.Instrumentation.instrumentimport { instrument } from '@ember/instrumentation';
Ember.Instrumentation.resetimport { reset } from '@ember/instrumentation';
Ember.Instrumentation.subscribeimport { subscribe } from '@ember/instrumentation';
Ember.Instrumentation.unsubscribeimport { unsubscribe } from '@ember/instrumentation';
Ember.isArrayimport { isArray } from '@ember/array';
Ember.isBlankimport { isBlank } from '@ember/utils';
Ember.isEmptyimport { isEmpty } from '@ember/utils';
Ember.isEqualimport { isEqual } from '@ember/utils';
Ember.isNoneimport { isNone } from '@ember/utils';
Ember.isPresentimport { isPresent } from '@ember/utils';
Ember.keysimport { keys } from '@ember/polyfills';
Ember.LinkComponentimport LinkComponent from '@ember/routing/link-component';
Ember.LinkComponentimport { LinkTo } from '@ember/routing';
Ember.Locationimport Location from '@ember/routing/location';
Ember.makeArrayimport { makeArray } from '@ember/array';
Ember.Mapimport EmberMap from '@ember/map';
Ember.MapWithDefaultimport MapWithDefault from '@ember/map/with-default';
Ember.mergeimport { merge } from '@ember/polyfills';
Ember.Mixinimport Mixin from '@ember/object/mixin';
Ember.MutableArrayimport MutableArray from '@ember/array/mutable';
Ember.Namespaceimport Namespace from '@ember/application/namespace';
Ember.NoneLocationimport NoneLocation from '@ember/routing/none-location';
Ember.notifyPropertyChangeimport { notifyPropertyChange } from '@ember/object';
Ember.Objectimport EmberObject from '@ember/object';
Ember.ObjectProxyimport ObjectProxy from '@ember/object/proxy';
Ember.Observableimport Observable from '@ember/object/observable';
Ember.observerimport { observer } from '@ember/object';
Ember.onimport { on } from '@ember/object/evented';
Ember.onLoadimport { onLoad } from '@ember/application';
Ember.platform.hasPropertyAccessorsimport { hasPropertyAccessors } from '@ember/polyfills';
Ember.PromiseProxyMixinimport PromiseProxyMixin from '@ember/object/promise-proxy-mixin';
Ember.removeListenerimport { removeListener } from '@ember/object/events';
Ember.removeObserverimport { removeObserver } from '@ember/object/observers';
Ember.Resolverimport Resolver from '@ember/application/resolver';
Ember.Routeimport Route from '@ember/routing/route';
Ember.Routerimport EmberRouter from '@ember/routing/router';
Ember.RSVPimport RSVP from 'rsvp';
Ember.RSVP.allimport { all } from 'rsvp';
Ember.RSVP.allSettledimport { allSettled } from 'rsvp';
Ember.RSVP.deferimport { defer } from 'rsvp';
Ember.RSVP.denodeifyimport { denodeify } from 'rsvp';
Ember.RSVP.filterimport { filter } from 'rsvp';
Ember.RSVP.hashimport { hash } from 'rsvp';
Ember.RSVP.hashSettledimport { hashSettled } from 'rsvp';
Ember.RSVP.mapimport { map } from 'rsvp';
Ember.RSVP.offimport { off } from 'rsvp';
Ember.RSVP.onimport { on } from 'rsvp';
Ember.RSVP.Promiseimport { Promise } from 'rsvp';
Ember.RSVP.raceimport { race } from 'rsvp';
Ember.RSVP.rejectimport { reject } from 'rsvp';
Ember.RSVP.resolveimport { resolve } from 'rsvp';
Ember.runimport { run } from '@ember/runloop';
Ember.run._getCurrentRunLoopimport { _getCurrentRunLoop } from '@ember/runloop';
Ember.run.backburnerimport { _backburner } from '@ember/runloop';
Ember.run.beginimport { begin } from '@ember/runloop';
Ember.run.bindimport { bind } from '@ember/runloop';
Ember.run.cancelimport { cancel } from '@ember/runloop';
Ember.run.cancelTimersimport { _cancelTimers } from '@ember/runloop';
Ember.run.debounceimport { debounce } from '@ember/runloop';
Ember.run.endimport { end } from '@ember/runloop';
Ember.run.hasScheduledTimersimport { _hasScheduledTimers } from '@ember/runloop';
Ember.run.joinimport { join } from '@ember/runloop';
Ember.run.laterimport { later } from '@ember/runloop';
Ember.run.nextimport { next } from '@ember/runloop';
Ember.run.onceimport { once } from '@ember/runloop';
Ember.run.scheduleimport { schedule } from '@ember/runloop';
Ember.run.scheduleOnceimport { scheduleOnce } from '@ember/runloop';
Ember.run.throttleimport { throttle } from '@ember/runloop';
Ember.runInDebugimport { runInDebug } from '@ember/debug';
Ember.runLoadHooksimport { runLoadHooks } from '@ember/application';
Ember.sendEventimport { sendEvent } from '@ember/object/events';
Ember.Serviceimport Service from '@ember/service';
Ember.setimport { set } from '@ember/object';
Ember.setOwnerimport { setOwner } from '@ember/application';
Ember.setPropertiesimport { setProperties } from '@ember/object';
Ember.String.camelizeimport { camelize } from '@ember/string';
Ember.String.capitalizeimport { capitalize } from '@ember/string';
Ember.String.classifyimport { classify } from '@ember/string';
Ember.String.dasherizeimport { dasherize } from '@ember/string';
Ember.String.decamelizeimport { decamelize } from '@ember/string';
Ember.String.fmtimport { fmt } from '@ember/string';
Ember.String.htmlSafeimport { htmlSafe } from '@ember/template';
Ember.String.isHTMLSafeimport { isHTMLSafe } from '@ember/template';
Ember.String.locimport { loc } from '@ember/string';
Ember.String.underscoreimport { underscore } from '@ember/string';
Ember.String.wimport { w } from '@ember/string';
Ember.Test.Adapterimport TestAdapter from '@ember/test/adapter';
Ember.Test.registerAsyncHelperimport { registerAsyncHelper } from '@ember/test';
Ember.Test.registerHelperimport { registerHelper } from '@ember/test';
Ember.Test.registerWaiterimport { registerWaiter } from '@ember/test';
Ember.Test.unregisterHelperimport { unregisterHelper } from '@ember/test';
Ember.Test.unregisterWaiterimport { unregisterWaiter } from '@ember/test';
Ember.TextAreaimport TextArea from '@ember/component/text-area';
Ember.TextFieldimport TextField from '@ember/component/text-field';
Ember.tryInvokeimport { tryInvoke } from '@ember/utils';
Ember.trySetimport { trySet } from '@ember/object';
Ember.typeOfimport { typeOf } from '@ember/utils';
Ember.VERSIONimport { VERSION } from '@ember/version';
Ember.warnimport { warn } from '@ember/debug';

New Modules to Globals

@ember/application

ModuleGlobal
import Application from '@ember/application';Ember.Application
import { getOwner } from '@ember/application';Ember.getOwner
import { onLoad } from '@ember/application';Ember.onLoad
import { runLoadHooks } from '@ember/application';Ember.runLoadHooks
import { setOwner } from '@ember/application';Ember.setOwner
import GlobalsResolver from '@ember/application/globals-resolver';Ember.DefaultResolver
import ApplicationInstance from '@ember/application/instance';Ember.ApplicationInstance
import Namespace from '@ember/application/namespace';Ember.Namespace
import Resolver from '@ember/application/resolver';Ember.Resolver

@ember/array

ModuleGlobal
import EmberArray from '@ember/array';Ember.Array
import { A } from '@ember/array';Ember.A
import { isArray } from '@ember/array';Ember.isArray
import { makeArray } from '@ember/array';Ember.makeArray
import MutableArray from '@ember/array/mutable';Ember.MutableArray
import ArrayProxy from '@ember/array/proxy';Ember.ArrayProxy

@ember/canary-features

ModuleGlobal
import { FEATURES } from '@ember/canary-features';Ember.FEATURES
import { isEnabled } from '@ember/canary-features';Ember.FEATURES.isEnabled

@ember/component

ModuleGlobal
import Component from '@ember/component';Ember.Component
import { Input } from '@ember/component';Ember._Input
import { Textarea } from '@ember/component';Ember._TextArea
import { capabilities } from '@ember/component';Ember._componentManagerCapabilities
import { getComponentTemplate } from '@ember/component';Ember._getComponentTemplate
import { setComponentManager } from '@ember/component';Ember._setComponentManager
import { setComponentTemplate } from '@ember/component';Ember._setComponentTemplate
import Checkbox from '@ember/component/checkbox';Ember.Checkbox
import Helper from '@ember/component/helper';Ember.Helper
import { helper as buildHelper } from '@ember/component/helper';Ember.Helper.helper
import templateOnlyComponent from '@ember/component/template-only';Ember._templateOnlyComponent
import TextArea from '@ember/component/text-area';Ember.TextArea
import TextField from '@ember/component/text-field';Ember.TextField

@ember/controller

ModuleGlobal
import Controller from '@ember/controller';Ember.Controller
import { inject } from '@ember/controller';Ember.inject.controller

@ember/debug

ModuleGlobal
import { assert } from '@ember/debug';Ember.assert
import { debug } from '@ember/debug';Ember.debug
import { inspect } from '@ember/debug';Ember.inspect
import { registerDeprecationHandler } from '@ember/debug';Ember.Debug.registerDeprecationHandler
import { registerWarnHandler } from '@ember/debug';Ember.Debug.registerWarnHandler
import { runInDebug } from '@ember/debug';Ember.runInDebug
import { warn } from '@ember/debug';Ember.warn
import ContainerDebugAdapter from '@ember/debug/container-debug-adapter';Ember.ContainerDebugAdapter
import DataAdapter from '@ember/debug/data-adapter';Ember.DataAdapter

@ember/destroyable

ModuleGlobal
import { assertDestroyablesDestroyed } from '@ember/destroyable';Ember._assertDestroyablesDestroyed
import { associateDestroyableChild } from '@ember/destroyable';Ember._associateDestroyableChild
import { destroy } from '@ember/destroyable';Ember.destroy
import { enableDestroyableTracking } from '@ember/destroyable';Ember._enableDestroyableTracking
import { isDestroyed } from '@ember/destroyable';Ember._isDestroyed
import { isDestroying } from '@ember/destroyable';Ember._isDestroying
import { registerDestructor } from '@ember/destroyable';Ember._registerDestructor
import { unregisterDestructor } from '@ember/destroyable';Ember._unregisterDestructor

@ember/engine

ModuleGlobal
import Engine from '@ember/engine';Ember.Engine
import { getEngineParent } from '@ember/engine';Ember.getEngineParent
import EngineInstance from '@ember/engine/instance';Ember.EngineInstance

@ember/enumerable

ModuleGlobal
import Enumerable from '@ember/enumerable';Ember.Enumerable

@ember/error

ModuleGlobal
import EmberError from '@ember/error';Ember.Error

@ember/helper

ModuleGlobal
import { array } from '@ember/helper';Ember._array
import { capabilities } from '@ember/helper';Ember._helperManagerCapabilities
import { concat } from '@ember/helper';Ember._concat
import { fn } from '@ember/helper';Ember._fn
import { get } from '@ember/helper';Ember._get
import { hash } from '@ember/helper';Ember._hash
import { invokeHelper } from '@ember/helper';Ember._invokeHelper
import { setHelperManager } from '@ember/helper';Ember._setHelperManager

@ember/instrumentation

ModuleGlobal
import { instrument } from '@ember/instrumentation';Ember.Instrumentation.instrument
import { reset } from '@ember/instrumentation';Ember.Instrumentation.reset
import { subscribe } from '@ember/instrumentation';Ember.Instrumentation.subscribe
import { unsubscribe } from '@ember/instrumentation';Ember.Instrumentation.unsubscribe

@ember/map

ModuleGlobal
import EmberMap from '@ember/map';Ember.Map
import MapWithDefault from '@ember/map/with-default';Ember.MapWithDefault

@ember/modifier

ModuleGlobal
import { capabilities } from '@ember/modifier';Ember._modifierManagerCapabilities
import { on } from '@ember/modifier';Ember._on
import { setModifierManager } from '@ember/modifier';Ember._setModifierManager

@ember/object

ModuleGlobal
import EmberObject from '@ember/object';Ember.Object
import { action } from '@ember/object';Ember._action
import { aliasMethod } from '@ember/object';Ember.aliasMethod
import { computed } from '@ember/object';Ember.computed
import { defineProperty } from '@ember/object';Ember.defineProperty
import { get } from '@ember/object';Ember.get
import { getProperties } from '@ember/object';Ember.getProperties
import { getWithDefault } from '@ember/object';Ember.getWithDefault
import { notifyPropertyChange } from '@ember/object';Ember.notifyPropertyChange
import { observer } from '@ember/object';Ember.observer
import { set } from '@ember/object';Ember.set
import { setProperties } from '@ember/object';Ember.setProperties
import { trySet } from '@ember/object';Ember.trySet
import { dependentKeyCompat } from '@ember/object/compat';Ember._dependentKeyCompat
import ComputedProperty from '@ember/object/computed';Ember.ComputedProperty
import { alias } from '@ember/object/computed';Ember.computed.alias
import { and } from '@ember/object/computed';Ember.computed.and
import { bool } from '@ember/object/computed';Ember.computed.bool
import { collect } from '@ember/object/computed';Ember.computed.collect
import { deprecatingAlias } from '@ember/object/computed';Ember.computed.deprecatingAlias
import { empty } from '@ember/object/computed';Ember.computed.empty
import { equal } from '@ember/object/computed';Ember.computed.equal
import { expandProperties } from '@ember/object/computed';Ember.expandProperties
import { filter } from '@ember/object/computed';Ember.computed.filter
import { filterBy } from '@ember/object/computed';Ember.computed.filterBy
import { filterProperty } from '@ember/object/computed';Ember.computed.filterProperty
import { gt } from '@ember/object/computed';Ember.computed.gt
import { gte } from '@ember/object/computed';Ember.computed.gte
import { intersect } from '@ember/object/computed';Ember.computed.intersect
import { lt } from '@ember/object/computed';Ember.computed.lt
import { lte } from '@ember/object/computed';Ember.computed.lte
import { map } from '@ember/object/computed';Ember.computed.map
import { mapBy } from '@ember/object/computed';Ember.computed.mapBy
import { mapProperty } from '@ember/object/computed';Ember.computed.mapProperty
import { match } from '@ember/object/computed';Ember.computed.match
import { max } from '@ember/object/computed';Ember.computed.max
import { min } from '@ember/object/computed';Ember.computed.min
import { none } from '@ember/object/computed';Ember.computed.none
import { not } from '@ember/object/computed';Ember.computed.not
import { notEmpty } from '@ember/object/computed';Ember.computed.notEmpty
import { oneWay } from '@ember/object/computed';Ember.computed.oneWay
import { or } from '@ember/object/computed';Ember.computed.or
import { readOnly } from '@ember/object/computed';Ember.computed.readOnly
import { reads } from '@ember/object/computed';Ember.computed.reads
import { setDiff } from '@ember/object/computed';Ember.computed.setDiff
import { sort } from '@ember/object/computed';Ember.computed.sort
import { sum } from '@ember/object/computed';Ember.computed.sum
import { union } from '@ember/object/computed';Ember.computed.union
import { uniq } from '@ember/object/computed';Ember.computed.uniq
import { uniqBy } from '@ember/object/computed';Ember.computed.uniqBy
import CoreObject from '@ember/object/core';Ember.CoreObject
import Evented from '@ember/object/evented';Ember.Evented
import { on } from '@ember/object/evented';Ember.on
import { addListener } from '@ember/object/events';Ember.addListener
import { removeListener } from '@ember/object/events';Ember.removeListener
import { sendEvent } from '@ember/object/events';Ember.sendEvent
import { cacheFor } from '@ember/object/internals';Ember.cacheFor
import { copy } from '@ember/object/internals';Ember.copy
import { guidFor } from '@ember/object/internals';Ember.guidFor
import Mixin from '@ember/object/mixin';Ember.Mixin
import Observable from '@ember/object/observable';Ember.Observable
import { addObserver } from '@ember/object/observers';Ember.addObserver
import { removeObserver } from '@ember/object/observers';Ember.removeObserver
import PromiseProxyMixin from '@ember/object/promise-proxy-mixin';Ember.PromiseProxyMixin
import ObjectProxy from '@ember/object/proxy';Ember.ObjectProxy

@ember/polyfills

ModuleGlobal
import { assign } from '@ember/polyfills';Ember.assign
import { create } from '@ember/polyfills';Ember.create
import { hasPropertyAccessors } from '@ember/polyfills';Ember.platform.hasPropertyAccessors
import { keys } from '@ember/polyfills';Ember.keys
import { merge } from '@ember/polyfills';Ember.merge

@ember/routing

ModuleGlobal
import { LinkTo } from '@ember/routing';Ember.LinkComponent
import AutoLocation from '@ember/routing/auto-location';Ember.AutoLocation
import HashLocation from '@ember/routing/hash-location';Ember.HashLocation
import HistoryLocation from '@ember/routing/history-location';Ember.HistoryLocation
import LinkComponent from '@ember/routing/link-component';Ember.LinkComponent
import Location from '@ember/routing/location';Ember.Location
import NoneLocation from '@ember/routing/none-location';Ember.NoneLocation
import Route from '@ember/routing/route';Ember.Route
import EmberRouter from '@ember/routing/router';Ember.Router

@ember/runloop

ModuleGlobal
import { _backburner } from '@ember/runloop';Ember.run.backburner
import { _cancelTimers } from '@ember/runloop';Ember.run.cancelTimers
import { _getCurrentRunLoop } from '@ember/runloop';Ember.run._getCurrentRunLoop
import { _hasScheduledTimers } from '@ember/runloop';Ember.run.hasScheduledTimers
import { begin } from '@ember/runloop';Ember.run.begin
import { bind } from '@ember/runloop';Ember.run.bind
import { cancel } from '@ember/runloop';Ember.run.cancel
import { debounce } from '@ember/runloop';Ember.run.debounce
import { end } from '@ember/runloop';Ember.run.end
import { join } from '@ember/runloop';Ember.run.join
import { later } from '@ember/runloop';Ember.run.later
import { next } from '@ember/runloop';Ember.run.next
import { once } from '@ember/runloop';Ember.run.once
import { run } from '@ember/runloop';Ember.run
import { schedule } from '@ember/runloop';Ember.run.schedule
import { scheduleOnce } from '@ember/runloop';Ember.run.scheduleOnce
import { throttle } from '@ember/runloop';Ember.run.throttle

@ember/service

ModuleGlobal
import Service from '@ember/service';Ember.Service
import { inject } from '@ember/service';Ember.inject.service

@ember/string

ModuleGlobal
import { camelize } from '@ember/string';Ember.String.camelize
import { capitalize } from '@ember/string';Ember.String.capitalize
import { classify } from '@ember/string';Ember.String.classify
import { dasherize } from '@ember/string';Ember.String.dasherize
import { decamelize } from '@ember/string';Ember.String.decamelize
import { fmt } from '@ember/string';Ember.String.fmt
import { loc } from '@ember/string';Ember.String.loc
import { underscore } from '@ember/string';Ember.String.underscore
import { w } from '@ember/string';Ember.String.w

@ember/template

ModuleGlobal
import { htmlSafe } from '@ember/template';Ember.String.htmlSafe
import { isHTMLSafe } from '@ember/template';Ember.String.isHTMLSafe

@ember/template-compilation

ModuleGlobal
import { compileTemplate } from '@ember/template-compilation';Ember.HTMLBars.compile
import { precompileTemplate } from '@ember/template-compilation';Ember.HTMLBars.precompile

@ember/template-factory

ModuleGlobal
import { createTemplateFactory } from '@ember/template-factory';Ember.HTMLBars.template

@ember/test

ModuleGlobal
import { registerAsyncHelper } from '@ember/test';Ember.Test.registerAsyncHelper
import { registerHelper } from '@ember/test';Ember.Test.registerHelper
import { registerWaiter } from '@ember/test';Ember.Test.registerWaiter
import { unregisterHelper } from '@ember/test';Ember.Test.unregisterHelper
import { unregisterWaiter } from '@ember/test';Ember.Test.unregisterWaiter
import TestAdapter from '@ember/test/adapter';Ember.Test.Adapter

@ember/utils

ModuleGlobal
import { compare } from '@ember/utils';Ember.compare
import { isBlank } from '@ember/utils';Ember.isBlank
import { isEmpty } from '@ember/utils';Ember.isEmpty
import { isEqual } from '@ember/utils';Ember.isEqual
import { isNone } from '@ember/utils';Ember.isNone
import { isPresent } from '@ember/utils';Ember.isPresent
import { tryInvoke } from '@ember/utils';Ember.tryInvoke
import { typeOf } from '@ember/utils';Ember.typeOf

@ember/version

ModuleGlobal
import { VERSION } from '@ember/version';Ember.VERSION

@glimmer/tracking

ModuleGlobal
import { cached } from '@glimmer/tracking';Ember._cached
import { tracked } from '@glimmer/tracking';Ember._tracked
import { createCache } from '@glimmer/tracking/primitives/cache';Ember._createCache
import { getValue } from '@glimmer/tracking/primitives/cache';Ember._cacheGetValue
import { isConst } from '@glimmer/tracking/primitives/cache';Ember._cacheIsConst

jquery

ModuleGlobal
import $ from 'jquery';Ember.$

rsvp

ModuleGlobal
import RSVP from 'rsvp';Ember.RSVP
import { Promise } from 'rsvp';Ember.RSVP.Promise
import { all } from 'rsvp';Ember.RSVP.all
import { allSettled } from 'rsvp';Ember.RSVP.allSettled
import { defer } from 'rsvp';Ember.RSVP.defer
import { denodeify } from 'rsvp';Ember.RSVP.denodeify
import { filter } from 'rsvp';Ember.RSVP.filter
import { hash } from 'rsvp';Ember.RSVP.hash
import { hashSettled } from 'rsvp';Ember.RSVP.hashSettled
import { map } from 'rsvp';Ember.RSVP.map
import { off } from 'rsvp';Ember.RSVP.off
import { on } from 'rsvp';Ember.RSVP.on
import { race } from 'rsvp';Ember.RSVP.race
import { reject } from 'rsvp';Ember.RSVP.reject
import { resolve } from 'rsvp';Ember.RSVP.resolve

Scripts

The tables above can be generated using the scripts in the scripts folder, e.g.:

node scripts/generate-markdown-table.js

Contributing

mappings.json format

The mappings.json file contains an array of entries with the following format:

interface Mapping {
  /**
    The globals based API that this module and export replace.
   */
  global: string;

  /**
    The module to import.
   */
  module: string;

  /**
    The export name from the module.
   */
  export: string;

  /**
    `true` if this module / export combination has been deprecated.
   */
  deprecated: boolean;

  /**
    The recommended `localName` to use for a given module/export. Only present
    when a name other than the value for `export` should be used.

    This is useful for things like ember-modules-codemod or eslint-plugin-ember
    so that they can provide a nice suggested import for a given global path usage.
   */
  localName?: string;

  /**
    When this mapping is deprecated it may include a replacement module/export which
    should be used instead.
  */
  replacement?: {
    module: string;
    export: string;
  }
}

Reserved Words

In some cases, Ember's names may conflict with names built in to the language. In those cases, we should not inadvertently shadow those identifiers.

import Object from "@ember/object";

// ...later
Object.keys(obj);
// oops! TypeError: Object.keys is not a function

A list of reserved identifiers (including Object) is included in reserved.json. Anything that appears in this list should be prefixed with Ember; so, for example, import Object from "@ember/object" should become import EmberObject from "@ember/object".

