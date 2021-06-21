JSON data for RFC #176

Before After Ember._action import { action } from '@ember/object'; Ember._array import { array } from '@ember/helper'; Ember._assertDestroyablesDestroyed import { assertDestroyablesDestroyed } from '@ember/destroyable'; Ember._associateDestroyableChild import { associateDestroyableChild } from '@ember/destroyable'; Ember._cached import { cached } from '@glimmer/tracking'; Ember._cacheGetValue import { getValue } from '@glimmer/tracking/primitives/cache'; Ember._cacheIsConst import { isConst } from '@glimmer/tracking/primitives/cache'; Ember._componentManagerCapabilities import { capabilities } from '@ember/component'; Ember._concat import { concat } from '@ember/helper'; Ember._createCache import { createCache } from '@glimmer/tracking/primitives/cache'; Ember._dependentKeyCompat import { dependentKeyCompat } from '@ember/object/compat'; Ember._enableDestroyableTracking import { enableDestroyableTracking } from '@ember/destroyable'; Ember._fn import { fn } from '@ember/helper'; Ember._get import { get } from '@ember/helper'; Ember._getComponentTemplate import { getComponentTemplate } from '@ember/component'; Ember._hash import { hash } from '@ember/helper'; Ember._helperManagerCapabilities import { capabilities } from '@ember/helper'; Ember._Input import { Input } from '@ember/component'; Ember._invokeHelper import { invokeHelper } from '@ember/helper'; Ember._isDestroyed import { isDestroyed } from '@ember/destroyable'; Ember._isDestroying import { isDestroying } from '@ember/destroyable'; Ember._modifierManagerCapabilities import { capabilities } from '@ember/modifier'; Ember._on import { on } from '@ember/modifier'; Ember._registerDestructor import { registerDestructor } from '@ember/destroyable'; Ember._setComponentManager import { setComponentManager } from '@ember/component'; Ember._setComponentTemplate import { setComponentTemplate } from '@ember/component'; Ember._setHelperManager import { setHelperManager } from '@ember/helper'; Ember._setModifierManager import { setModifierManager } from '@ember/modifier'; Ember._templateOnlyComponent import templateOnlyComponent from '@ember/component/template-only'; Ember._TextArea import { Textarea } from '@ember/component'; Ember._tracked import { tracked } from '@glimmer/tracking'; Ember._unregisterDestructor import { unregisterDestructor } from '@ember/destroyable'; Ember.$ import $ from 'jquery'; Ember.A import { A } from '@ember/array'; Ember.addListener import { addListener } from '@ember/object/events'; Ember.addObserver import { addObserver } from '@ember/object/observers'; Ember.aliasMethod import { aliasMethod } from '@ember/object'; Ember.Application import Application from '@ember/application'; Ember.ApplicationInstance import ApplicationInstance from '@ember/application/instance'; Ember.Array import EmberArray from '@ember/array'; Ember.ArrayProxy import ArrayProxy from '@ember/array/proxy'; Ember.assert import { assert } from '@ember/debug'; Ember.assign import { assign } from '@ember/polyfills'; Ember.AutoLocation import AutoLocation from '@ember/routing/auto-location'; Ember.cacheFor import { cacheFor } from '@ember/object/internals'; Ember.Checkbox import Checkbox from '@ember/component/checkbox'; Ember.compare import { compare } from '@ember/utils'; Ember.Component import Component from '@ember/component'; Ember.computed import { computed } from '@ember/object'; Ember.computed.alias import { alias } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.and import { and } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.bool import { bool } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.collect import { collect } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.deprecatingAlias import { deprecatingAlias } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.empty import { empty } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.equal import { equal } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.filter import { filter } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.filterBy import { filterBy } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.filterProperty import { filterProperty } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.gt import { gt } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.gte import { gte } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.intersect import { intersect } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.lt import { lt } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.lte import { lte } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.map import { map } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.mapBy import { mapBy } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.mapProperty import { mapProperty } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.match import { match } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.max import { max } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.min import { min } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.none import { none } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.not import { not } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.notEmpty import { notEmpty } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.oneWay import { oneWay } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.or import { or } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.readOnly import { readOnly } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.reads import { reads } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.setDiff import { setDiff } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.sort import { sort } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.sum import { sum } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.union import { union } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.uniq import { uniq } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.uniqBy import { uniqBy } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.ComputedProperty import ComputedProperty from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.ContainerDebugAdapter import ContainerDebugAdapter from '@ember/debug/container-debug-adapter'; Ember.Controller import Controller from '@ember/controller'; Ember.copy import { copy } from '@ember/object/internals'; Ember.CoreObject import CoreObject from '@ember/object/core'; Ember.create import { create } from '@ember/polyfills'; Ember.DataAdapter import DataAdapter from '@ember/debug/data-adapter'; Ember.debug import { debug } from '@ember/debug'; Ember.Debug.registerDeprecationHandler import { registerDeprecationHandler } from '@ember/debug'; Ember.Debug.registerWarnHandler import { registerWarnHandler } from '@ember/debug'; Ember.DefaultResolver import GlobalsResolver from '@ember/application/globals-resolver'; Ember.defineProperty import { defineProperty } from '@ember/object'; Ember.destroy import { destroy } from '@ember/destroyable'; Ember.Engine import Engine from '@ember/engine'; Ember.EngineInstance import EngineInstance from '@ember/engine/instance'; Ember.Enumerable import Enumerable from '@ember/enumerable'; Ember.Error import EmberError from '@ember/error'; Ember.Evented import Evented from '@ember/object/evented'; Ember.expandProperties import { expandProperties } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.FEATURES import { FEATURES } from '@ember/canary-features'; Ember.FEATURES.isEnabled import { isEnabled } from '@ember/canary-features'; Ember.get import { get } from '@ember/object'; Ember.getEngineParent import { getEngineParent } from '@ember/engine'; Ember.getOwner import { getOwner } from '@ember/application'; Ember.getProperties import { getProperties } from '@ember/object'; Ember.getWithDefault import { getWithDefault } from '@ember/object'; Ember.guidFor import { guidFor } from '@ember/object/internals'; Ember.HashLocation import HashLocation from '@ember/routing/hash-location'; Ember.Helper import Helper from '@ember/component/helper'; Ember.Helper.helper import { helper as buildHelper } from '@ember/component/helper'; Ember.HistoryLocation import HistoryLocation from '@ember/routing/history-location'; Ember.HTMLBars.compile import { compileTemplate } from '@ember/template-compilation'; Ember.HTMLBars.precompile import { precompileTemplate } from '@ember/template-compilation'; Ember.HTMLBars.template import { createTemplateFactory } from '@ember/template-factory'; Ember.inject.controller import { inject } from '@ember/controller'; Ember.inject.service import { inject } from '@ember/service'; Ember.inspect import { inspect } from '@ember/debug'; Ember.Instrumentation.instrument import { instrument } from '@ember/instrumentation'; Ember.Instrumentation.reset import { reset } from '@ember/instrumentation'; Ember.Instrumentation.subscribe import { subscribe } from '@ember/instrumentation'; Ember.Instrumentation.unsubscribe import { unsubscribe } from '@ember/instrumentation'; Ember.isArray import { isArray } from '@ember/array'; Ember.isBlank import { isBlank } from '@ember/utils'; Ember.isEmpty import { isEmpty } from '@ember/utils'; Ember.isEqual import { isEqual } from '@ember/utils'; Ember.isNone import { isNone } from '@ember/utils'; Ember.isPresent import { isPresent } from '@ember/utils'; Ember.keys import { keys } from '@ember/polyfills'; Ember.LinkComponent import LinkComponent from '@ember/routing/link-component'; Ember.LinkComponent import { LinkTo } from '@ember/routing'; Ember.Location import Location from '@ember/routing/location'; Ember.makeArray import { makeArray } from '@ember/array'; Ember.Map import EmberMap from '@ember/map'; Ember.MapWithDefault import MapWithDefault from '@ember/map/with-default'; Ember.merge import { merge } from '@ember/polyfills'; Ember.Mixin import Mixin from '@ember/object/mixin'; Ember.MutableArray import MutableArray from '@ember/array/mutable'; Ember.Namespace import Namespace from '@ember/application/namespace'; Ember.NoneLocation import NoneLocation from '@ember/routing/none-location'; Ember.notifyPropertyChange import { notifyPropertyChange } from '@ember/object'; Ember.Object import EmberObject from '@ember/object'; Ember.ObjectProxy import ObjectProxy from '@ember/object/proxy'; Ember.Observable import Observable from '@ember/object/observable'; Ember.observer import { observer } from '@ember/object'; Ember.on import { on } from '@ember/object/evented'; Ember.onLoad import { onLoad } from '@ember/application'; Ember.platform.hasPropertyAccessors import { hasPropertyAccessors } from '@ember/polyfills'; Ember.PromiseProxyMixin import PromiseProxyMixin from '@ember/object/promise-proxy-mixin'; Ember.removeListener import { removeListener } from '@ember/object/events'; Ember.removeObserver import { removeObserver } from '@ember/object/observers'; Ember.Resolver import Resolver from '@ember/application/resolver'; Ember.Route import Route from '@ember/routing/route'; Ember.Router import EmberRouter from '@ember/routing/router'; Ember.RSVP import RSVP from 'rsvp'; Ember.RSVP.all import { all } from 'rsvp'; Ember.RSVP.allSettled import { allSettled } from 'rsvp'; Ember.RSVP.defer import { defer } from 'rsvp'; Ember.RSVP.denodeify import { denodeify } from 'rsvp'; Ember.RSVP.filter import { filter } from 'rsvp'; Ember.RSVP.hash import { hash } from 'rsvp'; Ember.RSVP.hashSettled import { hashSettled } from 'rsvp'; Ember.RSVP.map import { map } from 'rsvp'; Ember.RSVP.off import { off } from 'rsvp'; Ember.RSVP.on import { on } from 'rsvp'; Ember.RSVP.Promise import { Promise } from 'rsvp'; Ember.RSVP.race import { race } from 'rsvp'; Ember.RSVP.reject import { reject } from 'rsvp'; Ember.RSVP.resolve import { resolve } from 'rsvp'; Ember.run import { run } from '@ember/runloop'; Ember.run._getCurrentRunLoop import { _getCurrentRunLoop } from '@ember/runloop'; Ember.run.backburner import { _backburner } from '@ember/runloop'; Ember.run.begin import { begin } from '@ember/runloop'; Ember.run.bind import { bind } from '@ember/runloop'; Ember.run.cancel import { cancel } from '@ember/runloop'; Ember.run.cancelTimers import { _cancelTimers } from '@ember/runloop'; Ember.run.debounce import { debounce } from '@ember/runloop'; Ember.run.end import { end } from '@ember/runloop'; Ember.run.hasScheduledTimers import { _hasScheduledTimers } from '@ember/runloop'; Ember.run.join import { join } from '@ember/runloop'; Ember.run.later import { later } from '@ember/runloop'; Ember.run.next import { next } from '@ember/runloop'; Ember.run.once import { once } from '@ember/runloop'; Ember.run.schedule import { schedule } from '@ember/runloop'; Ember.run.scheduleOnce import { scheduleOnce } from '@ember/runloop'; Ember.run.throttle import { throttle } from '@ember/runloop'; Ember.runInDebug import { runInDebug } from '@ember/debug'; Ember.runLoadHooks import { runLoadHooks } from '@ember/application'; Ember.sendEvent import { sendEvent } from '@ember/object/events'; Ember.Service import Service from '@ember/service'; Ember.set import { set } from '@ember/object'; Ember.setOwner import { setOwner } from '@ember/application'; Ember.setProperties import { setProperties } from '@ember/object'; Ember.String.camelize import { camelize } from '@ember/string'; Ember.String.capitalize import { capitalize } from '@ember/string'; Ember.String.classify import { classify } from '@ember/string'; Ember.String.dasherize import { dasherize } from '@ember/string'; Ember.String.decamelize import { decamelize } from '@ember/string'; Ember.String.fmt import { fmt } from '@ember/string'; Ember.String.htmlSafe import { htmlSafe } from '@ember/template'; Ember.String.isHTMLSafe import { isHTMLSafe } from '@ember/template'; Ember.String.loc import { loc } from '@ember/string'; Ember.String.underscore import { underscore } from '@ember/string'; Ember.String.w import { w } from '@ember/string'; Ember.Test.Adapter import TestAdapter from '@ember/test/adapter'; Ember.Test.registerAsyncHelper import { registerAsyncHelper } from '@ember/test'; Ember.Test.registerHelper import { registerHelper } from '@ember/test'; Ember.Test.registerWaiter import { registerWaiter } from '@ember/test'; Ember.Test.unregisterHelper import { unregisterHelper } from '@ember/test'; Ember.Test.unregisterWaiter import { unregisterWaiter } from '@ember/test'; Ember.TextArea import TextArea from '@ember/component/text-area'; Ember.TextField import TextField from '@ember/component/text-field'; Ember.tryInvoke import { tryInvoke } from '@ember/utils'; Ember.trySet import { trySet } from '@ember/object'; Ember.typeOf import { typeOf } from '@ember/utils'; Ember.VERSION import { VERSION } from '@ember/version'; Ember.warn import { warn } from '@ember/debug';

Module Global import Application from '@ember/application'; Ember.Application import { getOwner } from '@ember/application'; Ember.getOwner import { onLoad } from '@ember/application'; Ember.onLoad import { runLoadHooks } from '@ember/application'; Ember.runLoadHooks import { setOwner } from '@ember/application'; Ember.setOwner import GlobalsResolver from '@ember/application/globals-resolver'; Ember.DefaultResolver import ApplicationInstance from '@ember/application/instance'; Ember.ApplicationInstance import Namespace from '@ember/application/namespace'; Ember.Namespace import Resolver from '@ember/application/resolver'; Ember.Resolver

Module Global import EmberArray from '@ember/array'; Ember.Array import { A } from '@ember/array'; Ember.A import { isArray } from '@ember/array'; Ember.isArray import { makeArray } from '@ember/array'; Ember.makeArray import MutableArray from '@ember/array/mutable'; Ember.MutableArray import ArrayProxy from '@ember/array/proxy'; Ember.ArrayProxy

Module Global import { FEATURES } from '@ember/canary-features'; Ember.FEATURES import { isEnabled } from '@ember/canary-features'; Ember.FEATURES.isEnabled

Module Global import Component from '@ember/component'; Ember.Component import { Input } from '@ember/component'; Ember._Input import { Textarea } from '@ember/component'; Ember._TextArea import { capabilities } from '@ember/component'; Ember._componentManagerCapabilities import { getComponentTemplate } from '@ember/component'; Ember._getComponentTemplate import { setComponentManager } from '@ember/component'; Ember._setComponentManager import { setComponentTemplate } from '@ember/component'; Ember._setComponentTemplate import Checkbox from '@ember/component/checkbox'; Ember.Checkbox import Helper from '@ember/component/helper'; Ember.Helper import { helper as buildHelper } from '@ember/component/helper'; Ember.Helper.helper import templateOnlyComponent from '@ember/component/template-only'; Ember._templateOnlyComponent import TextArea from '@ember/component/text-area'; Ember.TextArea import TextField from '@ember/component/text-field'; Ember.TextField

Module Global import Controller from '@ember/controller'; Ember.Controller import { inject } from '@ember/controller'; Ember.inject.controller

Module Global import { assert } from '@ember/debug'; Ember.assert import { debug } from '@ember/debug'; Ember.debug import { inspect } from '@ember/debug'; Ember.inspect import { registerDeprecationHandler } from '@ember/debug'; Ember.Debug.registerDeprecationHandler import { registerWarnHandler } from '@ember/debug'; Ember.Debug.registerWarnHandler import { runInDebug } from '@ember/debug'; Ember.runInDebug import { warn } from '@ember/debug'; Ember.warn import ContainerDebugAdapter from '@ember/debug/container-debug-adapter'; Ember.ContainerDebugAdapter import DataAdapter from '@ember/debug/data-adapter'; Ember.DataAdapter

Module Global import { assertDestroyablesDestroyed } from '@ember/destroyable'; Ember._assertDestroyablesDestroyed import { associateDestroyableChild } from '@ember/destroyable'; Ember._associateDestroyableChild import { destroy } from '@ember/destroyable'; Ember.destroy import { enableDestroyableTracking } from '@ember/destroyable'; Ember._enableDestroyableTracking import { isDestroyed } from '@ember/destroyable'; Ember._isDestroyed import { isDestroying } from '@ember/destroyable'; Ember._isDestroying import { registerDestructor } from '@ember/destroyable'; Ember._registerDestructor import { unregisterDestructor } from '@ember/destroyable'; Ember._unregisterDestructor

Module Global import Engine from '@ember/engine'; Ember.Engine import { getEngineParent } from '@ember/engine'; Ember.getEngineParent import EngineInstance from '@ember/engine/instance'; Ember.EngineInstance

Module Global import Enumerable from '@ember/enumerable'; Ember.Enumerable

Module Global import EmberError from '@ember/error'; Ember.Error

Module Global import { array } from '@ember/helper'; Ember._array import { capabilities } from '@ember/helper'; Ember._helperManagerCapabilities import { concat } from '@ember/helper'; Ember._concat import { fn } from '@ember/helper'; Ember._fn import { get } from '@ember/helper'; Ember._get import { hash } from '@ember/helper'; Ember._hash import { invokeHelper } from '@ember/helper'; Ember._invokeHelper import { setHelperManager } from '@ember/helper'; Ember._setHelperManager

Module Global import { instrument } from '@ember/instrumentation'; Ember.Instrumentation.instrument import { reset } from '@ember/instrumentation'; Ember.Instrumentation.reset import { subscribe } from '@ember/instrumentation'; Ember.Instrumentation.subscribe import { unsubscribe } from '@ember/instrumentation'; Ember.Instrumentation.unsubscribe

Module Global import EmberMap from '@ember/map'; Ember.Map import MapWithDefault from '@ember/map/with-default'; Ember.MapWithDefault

Module Global import { capabilities } from '@ember/modifier'; Ember._modifierManagerCapabilities import { on } from '@ember/modifier'; Ember._on import { setModifierManager } from '@ember/modifier'; Ember._setModifierManager

Module Global import EmberObject from '@ember/object'; Ember.Object import { action } from '@ember/object'; Ember._action import { aliasMethod } from '@ember/object'; Ember.aliasMethod import { computed } from '@ember/object'; Ember.computed import { defineProperty } from '@ember/object'; Ember.defineProperty import { get } from '@ember/object'; Ember.get import { getProperties } from '@ember/object'; Ember.getProperties import { getWithDefault } from '@ember/object'; Ember.getWithDefault import { notifyPropertyChange } from '@ember/object'; Ember.notifyPropertyChange import { observer } from '@ember/object'; Ember.observer import { set } from '@ember/object'; Ember.set import { setProperties } from '@ember/object'; Ember.setProperties import { trySet } from '@ember/object'; Ember.trySet import { dependentKeyCompat } from '@ember/object/compat'; Ember._dependentKeyCompat import ComputedProperty from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.ComputedProperty import { alias } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.alias import { and } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.and import { bool } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.bool import { collect } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.collect import { deprecatingAlias } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.deprecatingAlias import { empty } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.empty import { equal } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.equal import { expandProperties } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.expandProperties import { filter } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.filter import { filterBy } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.filterBy import { filterProperty } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.filterProperty import { gt } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.gt import { gte } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.gte import { intersect } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.intersect import { lt } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.lt import { lte } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.lte import { map } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.map import { mapBy } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.mapBy import { mapProperty } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.mapProperty import { match } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.match import { max } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.max import { min } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.min import { none } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.none import { not } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.not import { notEmpty } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.notEmpty import { oneWay } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.oneWay import { or } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.or import { readOnly } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.readOnly import { reads } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.reads import { setDiff } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.setDiff import { sort } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.sort import { sum } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.sum import { union } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.union import { uniq } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.uniq import { uniqBy } from '@ember/object/computed'; Ember.computed.uniqBy import CoreObject from '@ember/object/core'; Ember.CoreObject import Evented from '@ember/object/evented'; Ember.Evented import { on } from '@ember/object/evented'; Ember.on import { addListener } from '@ember/object/events'; Ember.addListener import { removeListener } from '@ember/object/events'; Ember.removeListener import { sendEvent } from '@ember/object/events'; Ember.sendEvent import { cacheFor } from '@ember/object/internals'; Ember.cacheFor import { copy } from '@ember/object/internals'; Ember.copy import { guidFor } from '@ember/object/internals'; Ember.guidFor import Mixin from '@ember/object/mixin'; Ember.Mixin import Observable from '@ember/object/observable'; Ember.Observable import { addObserver } from '@ember/object/observers'; Ember.addObserver import { removeObserver } from '@ember/object/observers'; Ember.removeObserver import PromiseProxyMixin from '@ember/object/promise-proxy-mixin'; Ember.PromiseProxyMixin import ObjectProxy from '@ember/object/proxy'; Ember.ObjectProxy

Module Global import { assign } from '@ember/polyfills'; Ember.assign import { create } from '@ember/polyfills'; Ember.create import { hasPropertyAccessors } from '@ember/polyfills'; Ember.platform.hasPropertyAccessors import { keys } from '@ember/polyfills'; Ember.keys import { merge } from '@ember/polyfills'; Ember.merge

Module Global import { LinkTo } from '@ember/routing'; Ember.LinkComponent import AutoLocation from '@ember/routing/auto-location'; Ember.AutoLocation import HashLocation from '@ember/routing/hash-location'; Ember.HashLocation import HistoryLocation from '@ember/routing/history-location'; Ember.HistoryLocation import LinkComponent from '@ember/routing/link-component'; Ember.LinkComponent import Location from '@ember/routing/location'; Ember.Location import NoneLocation from '@ember/routing/none-location'; Ember.NoneLocation import Route from '@ember/routing/route'; Ember.Route import EmberRouter from '@ember/routing/router'; Ember.Router

Module Global import { _backburner } from '@ember/runloop'; Ember.run.backburner import { _cancelTimers } from '@ember/runloop'; Ember.run.cancelTimers import { _getCurrentRunLoop } from '@ember/runloop'; Ember.run._getCurrentRunLoop import { _hasScheduledTimers } from '@ember/runloop'; Ember.run.hasScheduledTimers import { begin } from '@ember/runloop'; Ember.run.begin import { bind } from '@ember/runloop'; Ember.run.bind import { cancel } from '@ember/runloop'; Ember.run.cancel import { debounce } from '@ember/runloop'; Ember.run.debounce import { end } from '@ember/runloop'; Ember.run.end import { join } from '@ember/runloop'; Ember.run.join import { later } from '@ember/runloop'; Ember.run.later import { next } from '@ember/runloop'; Ember.run.next import { once } from '@ember/runloop'; Ember.run.once import { run } from '@ember/runloop'; Ember.run import { schedule } from '@ember/runloop'; Ember.run.schedule import { scheduleOnce } from '@ember/runloop'; Ember.run.scheduleOnce import { throttle } from '@ember/runloop'; Ember.run.throttle

Module Global import Service from '@ember/service'; Ember.Service import { inject } from '@ember/service'; Ember.inject.service

Module Global import { camelize } from '@ember/string'; Ember.String.camelize import { capitalize } from '@ember/string'; Ember.String.capitalize import { classify } from '@ember/string'; Ember.String.classify import { dasherize } from '@ember/string'; Ember.String.dasherize import { decamelize } from '@ember/string'; Ember.String.decamelize import { fmt } from '@ember/string'; Ember.String.fmt import { loc } from '@ember/string'; Ember.String.loc import { underscore } from '@ember/string'; Ember.String.underscore import { w } from '@ember/string'; Ember.String.w

Module Global import { htmlSafe } from '@ember/template'; Ember.String.htmlSafe import { isHTMLSafe } from '@ember/template'; Ember.String.isHTMLSafe

Module Global import { compileTemplate } from '@ember/template-compilation'; Ember.HTMLBars.compile import { precompileTemplate } from '@ember/template-compilation'; Ember.HTMLBars.precompile

Module Global import { createTemplateFactory } from '@ember/template-factory'; Ember.HTMLBars.template

Module Global import { registerAsyncHelper } from '@ember/test'; Ember.Test.registerAsyncHelper import { registerHelper } from '@ember/test'; Ember.Test.registerHelper import { registerWaiter } from '@ember/test'; Ember.Test.registerWaiter import { unregisterHelper } from '@ember/test'; Ember.Test.unregisterHelper import { unregisterWaiter } from '@ember/test'; Ember.Test.unregisterWaiter import TestAdapter from '@ember/test/adapter'; Ember.Test.Adapter

Module Global import { compare } from '@ember/utils'; Ember.compare import { isBlank } from '@ember/utils'; Ember.isBlank import { isEmpty } from '@ember/utils'; Ember.isEmpty import { isEqual } from '@ember/utils'; Ember.isEqual import { isNone } from '@ember/utils'; Ember.isNone import { isPresent } from '@ember/utils'; Ember.isPresent import { tryInvoke } from '@ember/utils'; Ember.tryInvoke import { typeOf } from '@ember/utils'; Ember.typeOf

Module Global import { VERSION } from '@ember/version'; Ember.VERSION

Module Global import { cached } from '@glimmer/tracking'; Ember._cached import { tracked } from '@glimmer/tracking'; Ember._tracked import { createCache } from '@glimmer/tracking/primitives/cache'; Ember._createCache import { getValue } from '@glimmer/tracking/primitives/cache'; Ember._cacheGetValue import { isConst } from '@glimmer/tracking/primitives/cache'; Ember._cacheIsConst

Module Global import $ from 'jquery'; Ember.$

Module Global import RSVP from 'rsvp'; Ember.RSVP import { Promise } from 'rsvp'; Ember.RSVP.Promise import { all } from 'rsvp'; Ember.RSVP.all import { allSettled } from 'rsvp'; Ember.RSVP.allSettled import { defer } from 'rsvp'; Ember.RSVP.defer import { denodeify } from 'rsvp'; Ember.RSVP.denodeify import { filter } from 'rsvp'; Ember.RSVP.filter import { hash } from 'rsvp'; Ember.RSVP.hash import { hashSettled } from 'rsvp'; Ember.RSVP.hashSettled import { map } from 'rsvp'; Ember.RSVP.map import { off } from 'rsvp'; Ember.RSVP.off import { on } from 'rsvp'; Ember.RSVP.on import { race } from 'rsvp'; Ember.RSVP.race import { reject } from 'rsvp'; Ember.RSVP.reject import { resolve } from 'rsvp'; Ember.RSVP.resolve

The tables above can be generated using the scripts in the scripts folder, e.g.:

node scripts/generate-markdown- table .js

Contributing

mappings.json format

The mappings.json file contains an array of entries with the following format:

interface Mapping { global: string ; module : string; /** The export name from the module . */ export: string; /** `true` if this module / export combination has been deprecated. */ deprecated: boolean; /** The recommended `localName` to use for a given module /export. Only present when a name other than the value for `export` should be used. This is useful for things like ember-modules-codemod or eslint-plugin-ember so that they can provide a nice suggested import for a given global path usage. */ localName?: string; /** When this mapping is deprecated it may include a replacement module /export which should be used instead. */ replacement?: { module : string; export: string; } }

Reserved Words

In some cases, Ember's names may conflict with names built in to the language. In those cases, we should not inadvertently shadow those identifiers.

import Object from "@ember/object" ; Object .keys(obj);