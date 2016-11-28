RESTless is a lightweight data model library for Ember.js.
Out of the box, you can quickly and easily map data between a JSON REST API and your Ember.js application. It's goal is to create a simple API to perform CRUD operations without having to write ajax requests or handle model serialization & deserialization. RESTless is not a client-side data store.
See the full API documentation.
See the change log for the latest features and API changes.
Install:
npm install --save-dev ember-restless
Module usage:
import RL from 'ember-restless'; // imports entire library
import { Model, attr } from 'ember-restless'; // or import individual modules
Initializer:
Create an initializer in your ember-cli app:
app/initializers/restless.js:
import Ember from 'ember';
import { Client } from 'ember-restless';
export function initialize() {
var application = arguments[1] || arguments[0];
application.set('Client', Client.create());
}
export default {
initialize,
name: 'restless',
before: 'RESTless.Client'
};
The REST adapter is responsible for communicating with your backend REST service.
Here, you can optionally set the host, and a namespace.
For example, if your REST API is located at http://api.example.com/v1
import { RESTAdapter } from 'ember-restless';
var adapter = RESTAdapter.create({
host: 'http://api.example.com',
namespace: 'v1'
});
You should then set your custom adapter as a property of the
Client, created above.
application.set('Client', Client.create({
adapter: adapter
}));
Each model you create should extend Model:
import { Model, attr } from 'ember-restless';
var Post = Model.extend({
title: attr('string'),
isPublished: attr('boolean'),
readCount: attr('number'),
createdAt: attr('date')
});
Post.reopenClass({
resourceName: 'post'
});
export default Post;
Supported attribute types are string, number, boolean, and date. Defining a type is optional. You can define custom attribute type transforms in your adapter. See the advanced section below.
For one-to-one relationships use the belongsTo attribute helper.
var User = Model.extend({
name: attr('string'),
role: attr('number')
});
User.reopenClass({
resourceName: 'user'
});
var Profile = Model.extend({
user: belongsTo('user')
});
For one-to-many relationships, use the hasMany helper.
For example, if a
Post model contains an array of
Tag models:
var Tag = Model.extend({
name: attr('string'),
count: attr('number')
});
var Post = Model.extend({
tags: hasMany('tag')
});
Currently, all relational data should be embedded in the response. Also, see Loading records.
Use the
find() method to retrieve records.
To find all records of type 'post':
var posts = Post.find();
// => Array of 'post' records
To find a 'post' with an primary key of
1:
var post = Post.find(1);
// => 'post' record instance
To use a query to find records:
var posts = Post.find({ isPublished: true });
// => Array of 'post' records
To return a Promise when finding records, use
fetch(). See the promises section.
Create records like you would a normal Ember Object:
var post = Post.create({
title: 'My First Post'
});
Simply call:
saveRecord()
The Adapter will automatically POST to save a new record, or PUT to update an existing record.
var post = Post.create({ title: 'My First Post' });
post.saveRecord();
Updating:
post.set('title', 'My Very First Post');
post.saveRecord();
The Adapter will delete the record from the data store, then destroy the object when complete:
post.deleteRecord();
To refresh an existing record from the data store:
reloadRecord()
var post = Post.find(1);
// ...
post.reloadRecord();
You can manually populate records using raw data.
Use the
load and
loadMany convenience methods:
var post = Post.create();
// The following could have been retrieved from a separate ajax request
var commentData = { comment: { id: 101, message: 'This is awesome!' } };
var comment = Comment.load(commentData);
post.set('comment', comment);
var postTagData = [
{ id: 1, name: 'technology', count: 50 },
{ id: 2, name: 'entertainment', count: 11 }
];
var tags = Tag.loadMany(postTagData);
post.set('tags', tags);
All models have the following state properties added:
You can subscribe to events that are fired during the lifecycle:
Event Examples:
var post = Post.create({ title: 'My First Post' });
post.on('didCreate', function() {
console.log('post created!');
});
post.on('becameError', function(error) {
console.log('error saving post!');
});
post.saveRecord();
var allPosts = Post.find();
allPosts.on('didLoad', function() {
console.log('posts retrieved!');
});
allPosts.on('becameError', function(error) {
console.log('error getting posts!');
});
CRUD actions return promises (
saveRecord(),
deleteRecord(),
reloadRecord()), allowing you to do the following:
var post = Post.create({
title: 'My First Post'
});
post.saveRecord().then(function(record) {
// Success!
}, function(errors) {
// Error!
});
To take advantage of promises when finding records, use
fetch() instead of
find()
fetch() returns a promise, while
find() will return entities that will update when resolved.
var posts = Post.fetch().then(function(records) {
// Success!
}, function(error) {
// Error!
});
Using the router:
export default Ember.Route.extend({
model: function() {
Post.fetch();
}
});
Sometimes the name of your Ember model is different than the API endpoint.
For example if a
CurrentUser model needs to point to
/users and
/user/1
var CurrentUser = Model.extend();
CurrentUser.reopenClass({
resourceName: 'user'
});
You can use a custom adapter to set irregular plural resource names
adapter.configure('plurals', {
person: 'people'
});
The primary key for all models defaults to 'id'. You can customize it per model class to match your API:
adapter.map('post', {
primaryKey: 'slug'
});
For example, if your JSON has a key
lastNameOfPerson and the desired attribute name is
lastName:
var Person = Model.extend({
lastName: attr('string')
});
apdater.map('person', {
lastName: { key: 'lastNameOfPerson' }
});
To add a header to every ajax request:
var adapter = RESTAdapter.create({
headers: { 'X-API-KEY' : 'abc1234' }
});
To add data to every request url:
var adapter = RESTAdapter.create({
defaultData: { api_key: 'abc1234' }
});
Results in e.g.
User.find() =>
http://api.example.com/users?api_key=abc1234
If you want the RESTAdapter to add extensions to requests:
For example
/users.json and
/user/1.json
var adapter = RESTAdapter.create({
useContentTypeExtension: true
});
You can define default values to assign to newly created instances of a model:
var User = Model.extend({
name: attr('string'),
role: attr('number', { defaultValue: 3 })
});
You can make attributes 'read-only', which will exclude them from being serialized and transmitted when saving. For example, if you want to let the backend compute the date a record is created:
var Person = Model.extend({
firstName: attr('string'),
lastName: attr('string'),
createdAt: attr('date', { readOnly: true })
});
You can make an entire model to read-only. This removes all 'write' methods and provides a slight performance increase since each property won't have to be observed for 'isDirty'.
import { ReadOnlyModel } from 'ember-restless';
var Post = ReadOnlyModel.extend({
...
});
You can add custom transforms to modify data coming from and being sent to the persistence layer.
import { Transform } from 'ember-restless';
adapter.registerTransform('timeAgo', Transform.create({
deserialize: function(serialized) {
// return a custom date string, such as: '5 minutes ago'
}
}));
var Comment = Model.extend({
createdAt: attr('timeAgo')
});
npm run build
Install test dependencies:
bower install
npm test
or open tests/index.html in a browser