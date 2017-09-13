openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ember-responds-to

by dollarshaveclub
1.5.1 (see all)

Simple mixins for browser event handling.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

50

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Ember-responds-to

npm version npm Ember Observer Score Build Status

This Ember CLI addon makes it easy to handle browser events in your components.

  • resize and orientationchange events trigger resize and call resize.
  • scroll events trigger scroll and call scroll.
  • enter keydown events trigger enterKeydown and call enterKeydown.
  • esc keydown events trigger escKeydown and call escKeydown.
  • print events trigger print and call print.

The scroll and resize events are debounced using requestAnimationFrame.

The enter and esc keydown event handlers are called in LIFO order and each can stop "propagation" with a truthy return value.

The print event is detected with matchMedia so does not support IE9 and below (see http://caniuse.com/#feat=matchmedia for browser support).

Usage

Install the addon.

ember install ember-responds-to

Import the mixins in a component and use the events or the handlers.

import Component from '@ember/component';
import RespondsToEnterKeydown from 'ember-responds-to/mixins/responds-to-enter-keydown';
import RespondsToEscKeydown from 'ember-responds-to/mixins/responds-to-esc-keydown';
import RespondsToResize from 'ember-responds-to/mixins/responds-to-resize';
import RespondsToScroll from 'ember-responds-to/mixins/responds-to-scroll';
import RespondsToPrint from 'ember-responds-to/mixins/responds-to-print';
import { on } from '@ember/object/evented';

export default Component.extend(
  RespondsToEnterKeydown,
  RespondsToEscKeydown,
  RespondsToResize,
  RespondsToScroll,
  RespondsToPrint,
{

  classNameBindings: [ 'isLandscape:landscape:portrait' ],

  enterKeydown() {
    this.sendAction('submit');
  },

  escKeydown() {
    this.sendAction('close');
  },

  logResize: on('resize', function () {
    console.log('resize event triggered');
  }),

  logScroll: on('scroll', function () {
    console.log('scroll event triggered');
  }),

  logPrint: on('print', function () {
    console.log('print event triggered');
  }),

  resize: () => console.log('resize handler called'),
  scroll: () => console.log('scroll handler called'),
  print: () => console.log('print handler called'),

  setLandscape: on('didInsertElement', 'resize', function () {
    this.set('isLandscape', window.innerWidth > window.innerHeight);
  }),

});

In CI

If you use phantomjs for testing you need to include a polyfill for requestAnimationFrame. To do so, add the file at https://gist.github.com/paulirish/1579671 to vendor/ and add the following line to your ember-cli-build.js.

app.import('vendor/rAF.js', { type: 'test' });

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial