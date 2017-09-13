This Ember CLI addon makes it easy to handle browser events in your components.

resize and orientationchange events trigger resize and call resize .

and call . scroll events trigger scroll and call scroll .

and call . enter keydown events trigger enterKeydown and call enterKeydown .

and call . esc keydown events trigger escKeydown and call escKeydown .

and call . print events trigger print and call print .

The scroll and resize events are debounced using requestAnimationFrame .

The enter and esc keydown event handlers are called in LIFO order and each can stop "propagation" with a truthy return value.

The print event is detected with matchMedia so does not support IE9 and below (see http://caniuse.com/#feat=matchmedia for browser support).

Usage

Install the addon.

ember install ember-responds-to

Import the mixins in a component and use the events or the handlers.

import Component from '@ember/component' ; import RespondsToEnterKeydown from 'ember-responds-to/mixins/responds-to-enter-keydown' ; import RespondsToEscKeydown from 'ember-responds-to/mixins/responds-to-esc-keydown' ; import RespondsToResize from 'ember-responds-to/mixins/responds-to-resize' ; import RespondsToScroll from 'ember-responds-to/mixins/responds-to-scroll' ; import RespondsToPrint from 'ember-responds-to/mixins/responds-to-print' ; import { on } from '@ember/object/evented' ; export default Component.extend( RespondsToEnterKeydown, RespondsToEscKeydown, RespondsToResize, RespondsToScroll, RespondsToPrint, { classNameBindings : [ 'isLandscape:landscape:portrait' ], enterKeydown() { this .sendAction( 'submit' ); }, escKeydown() { this .sendAction( 'close' ); }, logResize : on( 'resize' , function ( ) { console .log( 'resize event triggered' ); }), logScroll : on( 'scroll' , function ( ) { console .log( 'scroll event triggered' ); }), logPrint : on( 'print' , function ( ) { console .log( 'print event triggered' ); }), resize : () => console .log( 'resize handler called' ), scroll : () => console .log( 'scroll handler called' ), print : () => console .log( 'print handler called' ), setLandscape : on( 'didInsertElement' , 'resize' , function ( ) { this .set( 'isLandscape' , window .innerWidth > window .innerHeight); }), });

In CI

If you use phantomjs for testing you need to include a polyfill for requestAnimationFrame . To do so, add the file at https://gist.github.com/paulirish/1579671 to vendor/ and add the following line to your ember-cli-build.js .