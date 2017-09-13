This Ember CLI addon makes it easy to handle browser events in your components.
Install the addon.
ember install ember-responds-to
Import the mixins in a component and use the events or the handlers.
import Component from '@ember/component';
import RespondsToEnterKeydown from 'ember-responds-to/mixins/responds-to-enter-keydown';
import RespondsToEscKeydown from 'ember-responds-to/mixins/responds-to-esc-keydown';
import RespondsToResize from 'ember-responds-to/mixins/responds-to-resize';
import RespondsToScroll from 'ember-responds-to/mixins/responds-to-scroll';
import RespondsToPrint from 'ember-responds-to/mixins/responds-to-print';
import { on } from '@ember/object/evented';
export default Component.extend(
RespondsToEnterKeydown,
RespondsToEscKeydown,
RespondsToResize,
RespondsToScroll,
RespondsToPrint,
{
classNameBindings: [ 'isLandscape:landscape:portrait' ],
enterKeydown() {
this.sendAction('submit');
},
escKeydown() {
this.sendAction('close');
},
logResize: on('resize', function () {
console.log('resize event triggered');
}),
logScroll: on('scroll', function () {
console.log('scroll event triggered');
}),
logPrint: on('print', function () {
console.log('print event triggered');
}),
resize: () => console.log('resize handler called'),
scroll: () => console.log('scroll handler called'),
print: () => console.log('print handler called'),
setLandscape: on('didInsertElement', 'resize', function () {
this.set('isLandscape', window.innerWidth > window.innerHeight);
}),
});
If you use
phantomjs for testing you need to include a polyfill for
requestAnimationFrame. To do so, add the file at https://gist.github.com/paulirish/1579671 to
vendor/ and add the following line to your
ember-cli-build.js.
app.import('vendor/rAF.js', { type: 'test' });