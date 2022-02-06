An implementation of the Resource pattern in Ember.JS.
npm install ember-resources
# or
yarn add ember-resources
# or
ember install ember-resources
import { trackedFunction } from 'ember-resources';
class MyClass {
@tracked endpoint = 'starships';
data = trackedFunction(this, async () => {
let response = await fetch(`https://swapi.dev/api/${this.endpoint}`);
let json = await response.json();
return json.results;
}),
get records() {
return this.data.value ?? [];
}
}
{{this.records}}
In this example,
trackedFunction will make a call to StarWars API
and if
endpoint changes from
starships to
planets, the
trackedFunction will
automatically re-call the StarWars API to fetch the planets.
Resources [...] bridge a gap between imperative programming and declarative programming.
Ember templates are declarative. When we design a component [...] we are specifying declaratively the HTML that should be rendered. If the data used in the templates ever updates, then Ember will update the rendered output as well, and we don't have to worry about the details. We don't have to tell Ember which specific steps to take, and when - it figures everything out for us.
So.. what is a [[Resource]], really?
A Resource is a behavior that can be used in both templates and javascript.
A Resource is an alternate API for
import { cached } from '@glimmer/tracking';
import { SomeClass } from '../somewhere';
class A {
@cached
get myResource() {
return new SomeClass(this.args.foo)
}
}
In this example,
myResource returns an instance of a class and will re-create that
class if
@foo changes. That class can have its own internal state.
This requires at least 2 imports and 4 lines of code.
A Resource is a stateful helper:
{{#let (my-resource @foo) as |someClassInstance|}}
{{!-- ... --}}
{{/let}}
In this example,
my-resource returns an instance of a class and will re-create that
class if
@foo changes. That class can have its own internal state and is available
for use via the local variable
myResource.
This requires a stateful helper by globally available to your app. Helpers are typically stateless, so this would go against most guidance on helpers.
