ember addon that makes use of ember-text-measurer to efficiently resize the font of a single line of text to make it fit.
ember install ember-resize-text
check out the demo page
Since version
1.1.0 ember-resize-text comes as a mixin to use within ember components. A component is still included for easy usage and to maintain backwards compatibility.
Just add the mixin to a component and the components font size will be adjusted automatically.
import ResizeText from 'ember-resize-text/mixins/resize-text';
export default Component.extend(ResizeText, {
minSize: 12,
maxSize: 18
});
Note: the mixin makes use of
this.element.innerText to get the text to display and
this.element.clientWidth (unless
containerElement specifies a different element) to determine the available width.
Just wrap your text within the
resize-text component block-style.
{{#resize-text minSize=12 maxSize=20}}
Please resize me!
{{/resize-text}}
Note: You can customize the component by overriding attributes like
tagName or standard hooks.
This addon automatically registers event listeners on the windows resize event to make sure text still fits after the window is resized. If you want the text to increase its font size whenever the window is resized, make sure to add the appropriate styling to the add-ons
resize-text css class. For instance consider this markup:
<nav>
<span>first</span>
{{#resize-text}}
second
{{/resize-text}}
</nav>
and the following css:
nav {
width: 100%;
display: flex
}
.resize-text {
flex-grow: 1; /* allow the resize-text elements to increase its size */
}
The size of the font will not be increased if the element with
resize-text class will not be able to increase its width in dependency to the parent's width. This is not built into the addon as this depends on the context in which the addon is used.
|Paramter
|type
|description
|minSize
|number
|minimum font size in px
|maxSize
|number
|maximum font size in px
|containerElement
|element
|The containerElement parameter allows to specify an optional dom element whichs
clientWidth property will be used to determine the available space. This is particularly useful when the dom element that should be resized is not a block element. For instance the text of a link should be resized, but should not occupy the full width unless needed.
See the Contributing guide for details.