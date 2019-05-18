ember addon that makes use of ember-text-measurer to efficiently resize the font of a single line of text to make it fit.

Installation

ember install ember-resize-text

Demo

check out the demo page

Usage

Since version 1.1.0 ember-resize-text comes as a mixin to use within ember components. A component is still included for easy usage and to maintain backwards compatibility.

Mixin

Just add the mixin to a component and the components font size will be adjusted automatically.

import ResizeText from 'ember-resize-text/mixins/resize-text' ; export default Component.extend(ResizeText, { minSize : 12 , maxSize : 18 });

Note: the mixin makes use of this.element.innerText to get the text to display and this.element.clientWidth (unless containerElement specifies a different element) to determine the available width.

Component

Just wrap your text within the resize-text component block-style.

{{# resize-text minSize = 12 maxSize = 20 }} Please resize me! {{/ resize-text }}

Note: You can customize the component by overriding attributes like tagName or standard hooks.

Notice on resizing the window

This addon automatically registers event listeners on the windows resize event to make sure text still fits after the window is resized. If you want the text to increase its font size whenever the window is resized, make sure to add the appropriate styling to the add-ons resize-text css class. For instance consider this markup:

< nav > < span > first </ span > {{# resize-text }} second {{/ resize-text }} </ nav >

and the following css:

nav { width : 100% ; display : flex } .resize-text { flex-grow : 1 ; }

The size of the font will not be increased if the element with resize-text class will not be able to increase its width in dependency to the parent's width. This is not built into the addon as this depends on the context in which the addon is used.

Parameters

Paramter type description minSize number minimum font size in px maxSize number maximum font size in px containerElement element The containerElement parameter allows to specify an optional dom element whichs clientWidth property will be used to determine the available space. This is particularly useful when the dom element that should be resized is not a block element. For instance the text of a link should be resized, but should not occupy the full width unless needed.

Contribute

