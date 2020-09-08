Checkout the DEMO

Simplified and updated version of ember-resize . Provides a mixin that you can use on your components, your components will have a didResize event called on them when appropriate.

Uses ember-singularity under the hood for efficient and massively gangster event handling.

Installation

ember install ember-resize-aware

Usage

Just mix this sucker into a component or any ember object with the didInsertElement lifecycle hooks.

import Component from '@ember/component' ; import ResizeAware from 'ember-resize-aware/mixins/resize-aware' ; export default Component.extend(ResizeAware, { debounceRate : 400 , didResize(width, height) { }, });

Contributing

Installation

git clone <repository-url>

cd ember-resize-aware

yarn install

Linting

yarn lint:js

yarn lint:js --fix

Running tests

ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version

– Runs the test suite on the current Ember version ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"

– Runs the test suite in "watch mode" yarn test – Runs ember try:each to test your addon against multiple Ember versions

Running the dummy application

ember serve

Visit the dummy application at http://localhost:4200.

For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.