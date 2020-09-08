Checkout the DEMO
Simplified and updated version of
ember-resize.
Provides a mixin that you can use on your components, your components will have a
didResize event called on them when appropriate.
Uses ember-singularity under the hood for efficient and massively gangster event handling.
ember install ember-resize-aware
Just mix this sucker into a component or any ember object with the
didInsertElement lifecycle hooks.
import Component from '@ember/component';
import ResizeAware from 'ember-resize-aware/mixins/resize-aware';
export default Component.extend(ResizeAware, {
debounceRate: 400, // You can optionally set the debounce rate, the default is 200, 0 during testing.
didResize(width, height) {
// YOU GET THE WIDTH! AND THE HEIGHT! BOOM!
},
});
