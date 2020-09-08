openbase logo
era

ember-resize-aware

by Greg Larrenaga
1.2.0 (see all)

Ember Component mixin to notify size changes

Documentation
Readme

ember-resize-aware

Checkout the DEMO

Simplified and updated version of ember-resize. Provides a mixin that you can use on your components, your components will have a didResize event called on them when appropriate.

Uses ember-singularity under the hood for efficient and massively gangster event handling.

Installation

ember install ember-resize-aware

Usage

Just mix this sucker into a component or any ember object with the didInsertElement lifecycle hooks.

import Component from '@ember/component';
import ResizeAware from 'ember-resize-aware/mixins/resize-aware';

export default Component.extend(ResizeAware, {
  debounceRate: 400, // You can optionally set the debounce rate, the default is 200, 0 during testing.

  didResize(width, height) {
    // YOU GET THE WIDTH! AND THE HEIGHT! BOOM!
  },
});

Contributing

Installation

  • git clone <repository-url>
  • cd ember-resize-aware
  • yarn install

Linting

  • yarn lint:js
  • yarn lint:js --fix

Running tests

  • ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version
  • ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"
  • yarn test – Runs ember try:each to test your addon against multiple Ember versions

Running the dummy application

For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

