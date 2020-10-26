openbase logo
ember-resize

by Mike North
0.3.4 (see all)

Respond to window and view resizing easily in Ember.js

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.3K

GitHub Stars

87

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Ember-resize

Build Status npm version

Respond to window and view resize events easily and reliably. Events are only fired when dimensions actually change, and you may choose to respond to only width changes, only height changes, or changes to both.

Use

  • ember-cli < 0.2.3 ember install:addon ember-resize
  • ember-cli >= 0.2.3 ember install ember-resize

Service: Resize

The resize service makes it easy to respond to window resize events. By default it is injected onto your views and components, but you may change this via configuration.

This service fires two events

  • didResize - Fires anytime the window is resized
  • debouncedDidResize - Identical to didResize, but debounced (configurable, 100ms by default)

An example of how you might use this service:

let MyView = Ember.View.extend({
  init() {
    this.get('resizeService').on('didResize', event => {
      console.log(`width: ${window.innerWidth}, height: ${window.innerHeight}`);
    })
  }
})

Mixin: ResizeAware

A little sugar on top of the service, making it as easy as possible to respond to resize events in an ember-idiomatic way. Just as you can implement mouse events on your views via methods like click, you can now implement didResize and debouncedDidResize methods as well. When you use this mixin on a component, resize events will only fire if that component's size is affected.

import ResizeAware from 'ember-resize/mixins/resize-aware';

let MyOtherView = Ember.View.extend(ResizeAware, {
  resizeWidthSensitive: true,
  resizeHeightSensitive: true,

  didResize(width, height, evt) {
    console.log(`Resized! ${width}x${height}`);
  },
  debouncedDidResize(width, height, evt) {
    console.log(`Debounced Resize! ${width}x${height}`);
  }
})

You can configure component/view response to height, width changes via the resizeWidthSensitive and resizeHeightSensitive properties.

Note that the global environment configuration will override these if you set heightSensitive or widthSensitive to false.

Configuration

In your config/environment.js, you may configure some options. The defaults are:

module.exports = function(environment) {
  var ENV = {
    resizeServiceDefaults: {
      debounceTimeout    : 200,
      heightSensitive    : true,
      widthSensitive     : true,
      injectionFactories : [ 'view', 'component']
    }
  }
}

Installation

  • git clone this repository
  • npm install
  • bower install

Running

  • ember server
  • Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

  • ember test
  • ember test --server

Building

  • ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.

