Respond to window and view resize events easily and reliably. Events are only fired when dimensions actually change, and you may choose to respond to only width changes, only height changes, or changes to both.
ember install ember-resize
Resize
The resize service makes it easy to respond to window resize events. By default it is injected onto your views and components, but you may change this via configuration.
This service fires two events
didResize - Fires anytime the window is resized
debouncedDidResize - Identical to
didResize, but debounced (configurable, 100ms by default)
An example of how you might use this service:
let MyView = Ember.View.extend({
init() {
this.get('resizeService').on('didResize', event => {
console.log(`width: ${window.innerWidth}, height: ${window.innerHeight}`);
})
}
})
ResizeAware
A little sugar on top of the service, making it as easy as possible to respond to resize events in an ember-idiomatic way. Just as you can implement mouse events on your views via methods like
click, you can now implement
didResize and
debouncedDidResize methods as well. When you use this mixin on a component, resize events will only fire if that component's size is affected.
import ResizeAware from 'ember-resize/mixins/resize-aware';
let MyOtherView = Ember.View.extend(ResizeAware, {
resizeWidthSensitive: true,
resizeHeightSensitive: true,
didResize(width, height, evt) {
console.log(`Resized! ${width}x${height}`);
},
debouncedDidResize(width, height, evt) {
console.log(`Debounced Resize! ${width}x${height}`);
}
})
You can configure component/view response to height, width changes via the
resizeWidthSensitive and
resizeHeightSensitive properties.
Note that the global environment configuration will override these if you set
heightSensitive or
widthSensitive to
false.
In your
config/environment.js, you may configure some options. The defaults are:
module.exports = function(environment) {
var ENV = {
resizeServiceDefaults: {
debounceTimeout : 200,
heightSensitive : true,
widthSensitive : true,
injectionFactories : [ 'view', 'component']
}
}
}
