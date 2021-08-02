@ember/render-modifiers as template helpers:
{{did-insert}},
{{did-update}},
{{will-destroy}}
The original idea came from this Pre-RFC.
ember install ember-render-helpers
Clicking the
Toggle button will toggle the
isVisible flag. When it switches
to
true,
onDidInsert will be called, because the
{{did-insert}} helper is
inserted. When it switches to
false,
onWillDestroy will be called, because
the
{{will-destroy}} helper is removed.
Clicking the
Random button will set
randomValue to a new random value. Every
time this happens, while
isVisible is
true,
onDidUpdate will be called,
because one of the parameters passed to the
{{did-update}} helper was updated.
Clicking the
Random button does not cause
{{did-insert}} or
{{will-destroy}} to call
onDidInsert and
onWillDestroy, since these
helpers are not triggered by parameter updates.
{{#if this.isVisible}}
{{did-insert this.onDidInsert 1 2 3 this.randomValue foo="bar" qux="baz"}}
{{will-destroy this.onWillDestroy 1 2 3 this.randomValue foo="bar" qux="baz"}}
{{did-update this.onDidUpdate 1 2 3 this.randomValue foo="bar" qux="baz"}}
{{/if}}
<button {{on "click" this.toggleVisibility}}>Toggle</button>
<button {{on "click" this.rollTheDice}}>Random</button>
import { action } from '@ember/object';
import Component from '@glimmer/component';
import { tracked } from '@glimmer/tracking';
export default class extends Component {
@tracked isVisible = false;
@tracked randomValue?: number;
@action
toggleVisibility() {
this.isVisible = !this.isVisible;
}
@action
rollTheDice() {
this.randomValue = Math.random();
}
@action
onDidInsert(positional: unknown[], named: Record<string, unknown>) {
console.log({ positional, named });
// => { positional: [1, 2, 3, 0.1337...], named: { foo: 'bar', qux: 'baz' } }
}
@action
onWillDestroy(positional: unknown[], named: Record<string, unknown>) {
console.log({ positional, named });
// => { positional: [1, 2, 3, 0.1337...], named: { foo: 'bar', qux: 'baz' } }
}
@action
onDidUpdate(positional: unknown[], named: Record<string, unknown>) {
console.log({ positional, named });
// => { positional: [1, 2, 3, 0.1337...], named: { foo: 'bar', qux: 'baz' } }
}
}