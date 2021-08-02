@ember/render-modifiers as template helpers: {{did-insert}} , {{did-update}} , {{will-destroy}}

The original idea came from this Pre-RFC.

Installation

ember install ember-render-helpers

Usage

Example

Clicking the Toggle button will toggle the isVisible flag. When it switches to true , onDidInsert will be called, because the {{did-insert}} helper is inserted. When it switches to false , onWillDestroy will be called, because the {{will-destroy}} helper is removed.

Clicking the Random button will set randomValue to a new random value. Every time this happens, while isVisible is true , onDidUpdate will be called, because one of the parameters passed to the {{did-update}} helper was updated.

Clicking the Random button does not cause {{did-insert}} or {{will-destroy}} to call onDidInsert and onWillDestroy , since these helpers are not triggered by parameter updates.

{{# if this.isVisible}} {{did-insert this.onDidInsert 1 2 3 this.randomValue foo="bar" qux="baz"}} {{will-destroy this.onWillDestroy 1 2 3 this.randomValue foo="bar" qux="baz"}} {{did-update this.onDidUpdate 1 2 3 this.randomValue foo="bar" qux="baz"}} {{/ if }} < button {{on "click" this.toggleVisibility}} >Toggle </ button > < button {{on "click" this.rollTheDice}} >Random </ button >