openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
erh

ember-render-helpers

by Jan Buschtöns
0.2.0 (see all)

Complimentary render template helpers to the render modifiers

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.3K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ember-render-helpers

CI npm version Download Total Ember Observer Score Ember Versions ember-cli Versions code style: prettier dependencies devDependencies

@ember/render-modifiers as template helpers: {{did-insert}}, {{did-update}}, {{will-destroy}}

The original idea came from this Pre-RFC.

Installation

ember install ember-render-helpers

Usage

Example

Clicking the Toggle button will toggle the isVisible flag. When it switches to true, onDidInsert will be called, because the {{did-insert}} helper is inserted. When it switches to false, onWillDestroy will be called, because the {{will-destroy}} helper is removed.

Clicking the Random button will set randomValue to a new random value. Every time this happens, while isVisible is true, onDidUpdate will be called, because one of the parameters passed to the {{did-update}} helper was updated.

Clicking the Random button does not cause {{did-insert}} or {{will-destroy}} to call onDidInsert and onWillDestroy, since these helpers are not triggered by parameter updates.

{{#if this.isVisible}}
  {{did-insert   this.onDidInsert   1 2 3 this.randomValue foo="bar" qux="baz"}}
  {{will-destroy this.onWillDestroy 1 2 3 this.randomValue foo="bar" qux="baz"}}
  {{did-update   this.onDidUpdate   1 2 3 this.randomValue foo="bar" qux="baz"}}
{{/if}}

<button {{on "click" this.toggleVisibility}}>Toggle</button>
<button {{on "click" this.rollTheDice}}>Random</button>

import { action } from '@ember/object';
import Component from '@glimmer/component';
import { tracked } from '@glimmer/tracking';

export default class extends Component {
  @tracked isVisible = false;

  @tracked randomValue?: number;

  @action
  toggleVisibility() {
    this.isVisible = !this.isVisible;
  }

  @action
  rollTheDice() {
    this.randomValue = Math.random();
  }

  @action
  onDidInsert(positional: unknown[], named: Record<string, unknown>) {
    console.log({ positional, named });
    // => { positional: [1, 2, 3, 0.1337...], named: { foo: 'bar', qux: 'baz' } }
  }

  @action
  onWillDestroy(positional: unknown[], named: Record<string, unknown>) {
    console.log({ positional, named });
    // => { positional: [1, 2, 3, 0.1337...], named: { foo: 'bar', qux: 'baz' } }
  }

  @action
  onDidUpdate(positional: unknown[], named: Record<string, unknown>) {
    console.log({ positional, named });
    // => { positional: [1, 2, 3, 0.1337...], named: { foo: 'bar', qux: 'baz' } }
  }
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial