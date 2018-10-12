Under the hood, ember-remodal uses a jQuery-based modal library called remodal.

Compatibility

ember-remodal Ember less than 1.0 1.13+ 1.0 or greater 2.3+ 1.2 or greater adds fastboot 2.0 or greater adds engines

Installation

ember install ember-remodal

Upgrading to 1.0.0+

If you are on Ember 2.3+, you can upgrade to ember-remodal 1.0.0+. To upgrade, just upgrade ember-remodal to the newest less-than-1.0 version, make sure all deprecations are gone, then you're all set to upgrade.

Buy Seth Brasile a Beer!

With the paypal donation link above^ :D

Collaborating

PRs are welcome, please contribute! If you have a use-case which this does not suit, please feel free to fix it and PR or open an issue.

git clone this repository

this repository npm install

Running

ember server

Visit the 'dummy' app at http://localhost:4200

Running Tests

ember test

ember test --server

Building

ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.