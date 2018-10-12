Under the hood, ember-remodal uses a jQuery-based modal library called remodal.
|ember-remodal
|Ember
|less than 1.0
|1.13+
|1.0 or greater
|2.3+
|1.2 or greater
|adds fastboot
|2.0 or greater
|adds engines
ember install ember-remodal
If you are on Ember 2.3+, you can upgrade to ember-remodal 1.0.0+. To upgrade, just upgrade ember-remodal to the newest less-than-1.0 version, make sure all deprecations are gone, then you're all set to upgrade.
With the paypal donation link above^ :D
PRs are welcome, please contribute! If you have a use-case which this does not suit, please feel free to fix it and PR or open an issue.
git clone this repository
npm install
ember server
ember test
ember test --server
ember build
For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.