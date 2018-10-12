openbase logo
ember-remodal

by Seth Brasile
2.18.0 (see all)

An intensely usable modal add-on for Ember.js

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

230

GitHub Stars

53

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

ember-remodal

Build Status npm version Code Climate Dependencies Test Coverage Ember Observer Score

Interactive Demo/Documentation

Under the hood, ember-remodal uses a jQuery-based modal library called remodal.

Compatibility

ember-remodalEmber
less than 1.01.13+
1.0 or greater2.3+
1.2 or greateradds fastboot
2.0 or greateradds engines

Installation

ember install ember-remodal

Upgrading to 1.0.0+

If you are on Ember 2.3+, you can upgrade to ember-remodal 1.0.0+. To upgrade, just upgrade ember-remodal to the newest less-than-1.0 version, make sure all deprecations are gone, then you're all set to upgrade.

Collaborating

PRs are welcome, please contribute! If you have a use-case which this does not suit, please feel free to fix it and PR or open an issue.

Installation

  • git clone this repository
  • npm install

Running

  • ember server
  • Visit the 'dummy' app at http://localhost:4200

Running Tests

  • ember test
  • ember test --server

Building

  • ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.

