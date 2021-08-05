Consume React components in Ember
This addon is a proof-of-concept for an approach to rendering React components in Ember. It is almost entirely inspired by a blog post by Sivakumar Kailasam, from which the general idea was borrowed.
ember install ember-react-components @ember-decorators/babel-transforms
This addon requires Ember CLI 2.15 or higher.
This addon provides an ES6 class decorator that allows a React element to be rendered in Ember.
As an example, you can create a component like this:
// app/components/my-react-component.js
import React from 'react';
import WithEmberSupport from 'ember-react-components';
@WithEmberSupport
export default class extends React.Component {
render() {
const { name } = this.props;
return (
<p>Hello, {name}</p>
);
}
}
And render it like this:
{{my-react-component name='Alex'}}
That would create a component that renders
Hello, Alex.
outputFile option imports
react and
react-dom into a separate file than
/assets/vendor.js. This is useful if your entire Ember application doesn't require
react. The separate file containing
react and
react-dom can be imported via a template or initializer.
// ember-cli-build.js
let app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
'ember-react-components': {
outputFile: '/assets/react.js'
}
});
react and
react-dom
babel transforms
It does work, but you should be really careful about including both the Ember and React libraries in your application since that's quite a lot of JavaScript to ship to your users.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.