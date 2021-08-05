openbase logo
erc

ember-react-components

by Alex LaFroscia
3.0.2 (see all)

Render React components in Ember

Downloads/wk

114

GitHub Stars

45

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ember-react-components

Build Status

Consume React components in Ember

This addon is a proof-of-concept for an approach to rendering React components in Ember. It is almost entirely inspired by a blog post by Sivakumar Kailasam, from which the general idea was borrowed.

Installation

ember install ember-react-components @ember-decorators/babel-transforms

Compatibility

This addon requires Ember CLI 2.15 or higher.

Usage

This addon provides an ES6 class decorator that allows a React element to be rendered in Ember.

As an example, you can create a component like this:

// app/components/my-react-component.js
import React from 'react';
import WithEmberSupport from 'ember-react-components';

@WithEmberSupport
export default class extends React.Component {
  render() {
    const { name } = this.props;

    return (
      <p>Hello, {name}</p>
    );
  }
}

And render it like this:

{{my-react-component name='Alex'}}

That would create a component that renders Hello, Alex.

Options

  • outputFile option imports react and react-dom into a separate file than /assets/vendor.js. This is useful if your entire Ember application doesn't require react. The separate file containing react and react-dom can be imported via a template or initializer.
// ember-cli-build.js
let app = new EmberApp(defaults, {
  'ember-react-components': {
    outputFile: '/assets/react.js'
  }
});

What all is this addon doing?

  • Provides imports for react and react-dom
  • Hooks up a bunch of necessary babel transforms
  • Provides a decorator for creating a thin wrapper around your React components that bridge the gap between the two libraries

Is this production ready?

It does work, but you should be really careful about including both the Ember and React libraries in your application since that's quite a lot of JavaScript to ship to your users.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

