Rapid, Smart, Intuitive forms for Ember.js styled with Bootstrap & Validation ready.

This is a fork of the original over at https://github.com/indexiatech/ember-forms

Installation & Tutorial

With Ember-CLI:

ember install ember-truth-helpers ember install ember-rapid-forms

Please visit the documentation for installation & usage documentations: http://piceatech.github.io/ember-rapid-forms

Version Support

The Plugin starting from version 1.0.0 doesn't support ember versions below 1.13. If you need support for this work with a version < 1.0.0 or alternativly use https://github.com/indexiatech/ember-forms. If you use ember 2.0, 2.1 or 2.3, you have to use ember-rapid-forms '1.0.0-beta10'.

Plugin Development

Linting

npm run lint:hbs

npm run lint:js

npm run lint:js -- --fix

Running tests

ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version

– Runs the test suite on the current Ember version ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"

– Runs the test suite in "watch mode" ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions

Running the dummy application

ember serve

Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

To test on all ember versions: ember try:each

ember test

ember test --server

Building

ember build

Releasing a new version

Make the required changes which follow the Conventional Commits Specification.

Run the script npm run release

git push --tags && npm publish

Contributing

Process of creating a PR

Create PR Wait for one of the Team members to review change Respond to feedback Get changed merged

What a PR should include

A PR should include the following things:

Changed Files (duuh)

Test(s) showing what was fixed / added / deprecated

No failing tests

Added Documentation if needed

Issues

Make sure you test against master. It may already got fixed

Search for similiar issues

Provide a JSBin with an example if possible

Contributors

Asaf Shakarchi (asaf)

Ben Limmer (blimmer)

Brandon Parsons (brandonparsons)

Felix Fichte (spruce)

Jack Matthews

Josemar Luedke (josemarluedke)

Josh Pfosi (joshpfosi)

Michael Latta (TechnoMage)

Patrick Ma (fivetwentysix)

Pedro Kiefer (pedrokiefer)

Building and updating the Documentation