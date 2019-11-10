Radio buttons for Ember

This addon gives you radio buttons and button groups for EmberJS

This repo is just using the work of FellowMD and packaging up his implementation of radio button helpers. Further discussion on this issue can be found here

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.4 or above

Ember CLI v2.13 or above

Node.js v8 or above

Installation

ember install ember-radio-buttons

Usage

In previous versions of this addon you needed to expose the component in your app, this is no longer the case as of v4.0.0. If you have a file app/components/radio-button.js in your own app that just exports ember-radio-buttons it is no longer necessary but it won't break anything.

After installing this addon you will have a {{radio-button}} component that gives you a working implementation of Radio Buttons.

{{radio-button value='one' checked=selectedNumber}} {{radio-button value='two' checked=selectedNumber}}

for this example it will call this.set('selectedNumber', value) depending on which of the radio buttons you click.

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.