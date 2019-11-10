Radio buttons for Ember
This addon gives you radio buttons and button groups for EmberJS
This repo is just using the work of FellowMD and packaging up his implementation of radio button helpers. Further discussion on this issue can be found here
ember install ember-radio-buttons
In previous versions of this addon you needed to expose the component in your app, this is no longer the case as of v4.0.0. If you have a file
app/components/radio-button.js in your own app that just exports
ember-radio-buttons it is no longer necessary but it won't break anything.
After installing this addon you will have a {{radio-button}} component that gives you a working implementation of Radio Buttons.
{{radio-button value='one' checked=selectedNumber}}
{{radio-button value='two' checked=selectedNumber}}
for this example it will call
this.set('selectedNumber', value) depending on which of the radio buttons you click.
See the Contributing guide for details.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.