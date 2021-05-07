This addon provides a
radio-button component.
A
radio-button will be in a checked state when the
value property matches the
groupValue property.
value should be unique per radio-button, while the same
groupValue should be provided to each
radio-button in the group.
Clicking on a
radio-button will set
groupValue to its
value.
The block form emits a label wrapping the input element and any elements passed to the block.
Template:
<RadioButton
@value="blue"
@groupValue=color
@changed={{this.colorChanged}}
>
<span>Blue</span>
</RadioButton>
/* results in */
<label id="ember346" class="ember-view ember-radio-button">
<input id="ember347" class="ember-view" type="radio" value="blue">
<span>Blue</span>
</label>
If you want more control over the DOM, the non-block form only emits a single input element
<RadioButton
@value="green"
@groupValue={{this.color}}
@name="colors"
@changed={{this.colorChanged}}
/>
/* results in */
<input id="ember345" class="ember-view" type="radio" value="green">
More example usage can be seen in the test application.
|ember-radio-button version
|supports
|3.x
|Ember 3.16+
|2.x
|Ember 2.8+
|1.x
|Ember 1.11+
Required:
|name
|type
|description
|value
|any
|the unique value represented by the radio button
|groupValue
|any
|the value representing a radio group's current value. supply the same
groupValue to every radio-button in a group
Optional:
|name
|type
|description
|ariaDescribedby
|string
|applies an
aria-describedby attribute to the input element
|ariaLabelledby
|string
|applies an
aria-labelledby attribute to the input element
|autofocus
|boolean
|applies the
autofocus property to the input element
|checkedClass
|string
|classname to apply to the
label element when the input it wraps is checked. block form only. defaults to
"checked"
|classNames
|string
|applies additional classnames to the
label element (block form only)
|disabled
|boolean
|applies the
disabled property to the input element
|name
|string
|applies the
name property to the input element
|radioClass
|string
|applies additional classnames to the input element
|radioId
|string
|sets the
id of the input element and the
for property to the label element
|required
|boolean
|applies the
required property to the input element
|tabindex
|number
|applies a
tabindex property to the input element
Actions:
|name
|description
|changed
|fires when user interaction causes a radio-button to update
groupValue
ember install ember-radio-button
A string can be supplied for the
changed property to enable legacy
sendAction style action propagation.
ember-radio-button 1.0.0+ requires using htmlbars.
Applications not using htmlbars should use version 0.1.3 or the
pre-htmlbars branch.
git clone <repository-url> this repository
cd ember-radio-button
npm install
ember serve
npm test (Runs
ember try:each to test your addon against multiple Ember versions)
ember test
ember test --server
ember build
For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.