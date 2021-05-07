openbase logo
ember-radio-button

by yapplabs
2.0.1 (see all)

Radio button component with nice syntax.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

ember-radio-button Build Status Ember Observer Score

This addon provides a radio-button component.

A radio-button will be in a checked state when the value property matches the groupValue property. value should be unique per radio-button, while the same groupValue should be provided to each radio-button in the group.

Clicking on a radio-button will set groupValue to its value.

Usage

Block Form

The block form emits a label wrapping the input element and any elements passed to the block.

Template:

<RadioButton
  @value="blue"
  @groupValue=color
  @changed={{this.colorChanged}}
>
  <span>Blue</span>
</RadioButton>

/* results in */
<label id="ember346" class="ember-view ember-radio-button">
  <input id="ember347" class="ember-view" type="radio" value="blue">
  <span>Blue</span>
</label>

Non-block form

If you want more control over the DOM, the non-block form only emits a single input element

<RadioButton
  @value="green"
  @groupValue={{this.color}}
  @name="colors"
  @changed={{this.colorChanged}}
/>

/* results in */
<input id="ember345" class="ember-view" type="radio" value="green">

Examples in the test application

More example usage can be seen in the test application.

Supported Ember Versions

ember-radio-button versionsupports
3.xEmber 3.16+
2.xEmber 2.8+
1.xEmber 1.11+

Properties

Required:

nametypedescription
valueanythe unique value represented by the radio button
groupValueanythe value representing a radio group's current value. supply the same groupValue to every radio-button in a group

Optional:

nametypedescription
ariaDescribedbystringapplies an aria-describedby attribute to the input element
ariaLabelledbystringapplies an aria-labelledby attribute to the input element
autofocusbooleanapplies the autofocus property to the input element
checkedClassstringclassname to apply to the label element when the input it wraps is checked. block form only. defaults to "checked"
classNamesstringapplies additional classnames to the label element (block form only)
disabledbooleanapplies the disabled property to the input element
namestringapplies the name property to the input element
radioClassstringapplies additional classnames to the input element
radioIdstringsets the id of the input element and the for property to the label element
requiredbooleanapplies the required property to the input element
tabindexnumberapplies a tabindex property to the input element

Actions:

namedescription
changedfires when user interaction causes a radio-button to update groupValue

Installing

ember install ember-radio-button

Legacy Action Support

A string can be supplied for the changed property to enable legacy sendAction style action propagation.

Older versions of ember

ember-radio-button 1.0.0+ requires using htmlbars. Applications not using htmlbars should use version 0.1.3 or the pre-htmlbars branch.

Collaborating on this repo

  • git clone <repository-url> this repository
  • cd ember-radio-button
  • npm install

Running

Running Tests

  • npm test (Runs ember try:each to test your addon against multiple Ember versions)
  • ember test
  • ember test --server

Building

  • ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.

