This addon provides a radio-button component.

A radio-button will be in a checked state when the value property matches the groupValue property. value should be unique per radio-button, while the same groupValue should be provided to each radio-button in the group.

Clicking on a radio-button will set groupValue to its value .

Usage

Block Form

The block form emits a label wrapping the input element and any elements passed to the block.

Template:

<RadioButton @value= "blue" @groupValue=color @changed={{ this .colorChanged}} > < span > Blue </ span > </ RadioButton > < label id = "ember346" class = "ember-view ember-radio-button" > < input id = "ember347" class = "ember-view" type = "radio" value = "blue" > < span > Blue </ span > </ label >

Non-block form

If you want more control over the DOM, the non-block form only emits a single input element

<RadioButton @value= "green" @groupValue={{ this .color}} @name= "colors" @changed={{ this .colorChanged}} /> < input id = "ember345" class = "ember-view" type = "radio" value = "green" >

Examples in the test application

More example usage can be seen in the test application.

Supported Ember Versions

ember-radio-button version supports 3.x Ember 3.16+ 2.x Ember 2.8+ 1.x Ember 1.11+

Properties

Required:

name type description value any the unique value represented by the radio button groupValue any the value representing a radio group's current value. supply the same groupValue to every radio-button in a group

Optional:

name type description ariaDescribedby string applies an aria-describedby attribute to the input element ariaLabelledby string applies an aria-labelledby attribute to the input element autofocus boolean applies the autofocus property to the input element checkedClass string classname to apply to the label element when the input it wraps is checked. block form only. defaults to "checked" classNames string applies additional classnames to the label element (block form only) disabled boolean applies the disabled property to the input element name string applies the name property to the input element radioClass string applies additional classnames to the input element radioId string sets the id of the input element and the for property to the label element required boolean applies the required property to the input element tabindex number applies a tabindex property to the input element

Actions:

name description changed fires when user interaction causes a radio-button to update groupValue

Installing

ember install ember-radio-button

Legacy Action Support

A string can be supplied for the changed property to enable legacy sendAction style action propagation.

Older versions of ember

ember-radio-button 1.0.0+ requires using htmlbars. Applications not using htmlbars should use version 0.1.3 or the pre-htmlbars branch.

Collaborating on this repo

git clone <repository-url> this repository

this repository cd ember-radio-button

npm install

Running

ember serve

Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

npm test (Runs ember try:each to test your addon against multiple Ember versions)

(Runs to test your addon against multiple Ember versions) ember test

ember test --server

Building

ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.