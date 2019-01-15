This addon provides additional QUnit 2.0 assertions that are specific to Ember.js. It is meant to be a replacement for ember-dev which only supports QUnit 1.0.
Can be use in your application or an addon.
ember install ember-qunit-assert-helpers
This addon relies on functionality introduced in Ember 2.1. If you need support for Ember 2.0 and old, please also include ember-debug-handlers-polyfill.
Ember.assert Assertions
assert.expectAssertion(callback, matcher)
Asserts that
Ember.assert did throw an error. An optional string or regular expression matcher can be provided to match a specific error message.
test('triggers Ember.assert', function(assert) {
assert.expectAssertion(() => {
// Code triggers Ember.assert
});
assert.expectAssertion(() => {
Ember.assert('You forgot "bar", the required parameter');
}, /You forgot "\w+", the required parameter/);
})
Ember.run Assertions
assert.expectNoRunLoop()
Asserts that there is not a current run loop running and there are no scheduled timers. If there are, they will be cleaned up.
test('`Ember.deprecate` was called anytime during the test and matched', function(assert) {
Ember.run.later(() => { });
assert.expectNoRunLoop(); // Fail
});
Ember.deprecate Assertions
assert.expectDeprecation(callback, matcher)
Asserts that
Ember.deprecate was called. An optional callback can be provided. An optional string or regular expression matcher can also be provided.
test('`Ember.deprecate` was called anytime during the test', function(assert) {
// ...
// One or more deprecations were triggered since the start of this test
assert.expectDeprecation();
});
test('`Ember.deprecate` was called in a callback', function(assert) {
assert.expectDeprecation(() => {
// Code triggers one or more Ember.deprecate
});
});
test('`Ember.deprecate` was called anytime during the test and matched', function(assert) {
// ...
// One or more deprecations matching a specific message were triggered since the start of this test
assert.expectDeprecation(/expected deprecation message/);
});
test('`Ember.deprecate` was called in a callback', function(assert) {
assert.expectDeprecation(() => {
Ember.deprecate('API is deprecated', false, {
id: 'old-api',
until: '3.0.0'
})
}, 'API is deprecated');
});
assert.expectNoDeprecation(callback, matcher)
Asserts that
Ember.deprecate was not called. An optional callback can be provided. An optional matcher can also be provided.
test('`Ember.deprecate` was not called anytime during the test', function(assert) {
// ...
// No deprecations were triggered since the start of this test
assert.expectNoDeprecation();
});
Ember.warn Assertions
Same as
Ember.deprecate, but for warnings. Above code samples can be applied here.
assert.expectWarning(callback, matcher)
Asserts that
Ember.warn was called. An optional callback can be provided. An optional matcher can also be provided.
assert.expectNoWarning(callback, matcher)
Asserts that
Ember.warn was not called. An optional callback can be provided. An optional matcher can also be provided.
afterEach asserting
You can easily use these asserts in your
afterEach.
moduleForComponent('x-foo', {
integration: true,
afterEach(assert) {
assert.expectNoDeprecation();
assert.expectNoRunLoop();
assert.expectNoWarning();
}
});
Thanks to Robert Jackson (@rwjblue) for providing guidance on the implementation.
Credit goes ember-dev and CrowdStrike for the overall concept and much the API provided by this addon.