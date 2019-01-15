This addon provides additional QUnit 2.0 assertions that are specific to Ember.js. It is meant to be a replacement for ember-dev which only supports QUnit 1.0.

Can be use in your application or an addon.

Installation

ember install ember-qunit- assert -helpers

Compatibility

This addon relies on functionality introduced in Ember 2.1. If you need support for Ember 2.0 and old, please also include ember-debug-handlers-polyfill.

Usage

Ember.assert Assertions

assert.expectAssertion(callback, matcher)

Asserts that Ember.assert did throw an error. An optional string or regular expression matcher can be provided to match a specific error message.

test( 'triggers Ember.assert' , function ( assert ) { assert.expectAssertion( () => { }); assert.expectAssertion( () => { Ember.assert( 'You forgot "bar", the required parameter' ); }, /You forgot "\w+" , the required parameter/); })

Ember.run Assertions

assert.expectNoRunLoop()

Asserts that there is not a current run loop running and there are no scheduled timers. If there are, they will be cleaned up.

test( '`Ember.deprecate` was called anytime during the test and matched' , function ( assert ) { Ember.run.later( () => { }); assert.expectNoRunLoop(); });

Ember.deprecate Assertions

assert.expectDeprecation(callback, matcher)

Asserts that Ember.deprecate was called. An optional callback can be provided. An optional string or regular expression matcher can also be provided.

test( '`Ember.deprecate` was called anytime during the test' , function ( assert ) { assert.expectDeprecation(); }); test( '`Ember.deprecate` was called in a callback' , function ( assert ) { assert.expectDeprecation( () => { }); }); test( '`Ember.deprecate` was called anytime during the test and matched' , function ( assert ) { assert.expectDeprecation( /expected deprecation message/ ); }); test( '`Ember.deprecate` was called in a callback' , function ( assert ) { assert.expectDeprecation( () => { Ember.deprecate( 'API is deprecated' , false , { id : 'old-api' , until : '3.0.0' }) }, 'API is deprecated' ); });

assert.expectNoDeprecation(callback, matcher)

Asserts that Ember.deprecate was not called. An optional callback can be provided. An optional matcher can also be provided.

test( '`Ember.deprecate` was not called anytime during the test' , function ( assert ) { assert.expectNoDeprecation(); });

Ember.warn Assertions

Same as Ember.deprecate , but for warnings. Above code samples can be applied here.

assert.expectWarning(callback, matcher)

Asserts that Ember.warn was called. An optional callback can be provided. An optional matcher can also be provided.

assert.expectNoWarning(callback, matcher)

Asserts that Ember.warn was not called. An optional callback can be provided. An optional matcher can also be provided.

afterEach asserting

You can easily use these asserts in your afterEach .

moduleForComponent( 'x-foo' , { integration : true , afterEach(assert) { assert.expectNoDeprecation(); assert.expectNoRunLoop(); assert.expectNoWarning(); } });

Thanks and Credit

Thanks to Robert Jackson (@rwjblue) for providing guidance on the implementation.

Credit goes ember-dev and CrowdStrike for the overall concept and much the API provided by this addon.