openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
eqa

ember-qunit-assert-helpers

by Wesley Workman
0.2.2 (see all)

An ember-addon that provides additional QUnit 2.0 assertions specific to Ember.js.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.8K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ember-qunit-assert-helpers

This addon provides additional QUnit 2.0 assertions that are specific to Ember.js. It is meant to be a replacement for ember-dev which only supports QUnit 1.0.

Can be use in your application or an addon.

Installation

ember install ember-qunit-assert-helpers

Compatibility

This addon relies on functionality introduced in Ember 2.1. If you need support for Ember 2.0 and old, please also include ember-debug-handlers-polyfill.

Usage

Ember.assert Assertions

assert.expectAssertion(callback, matcher)

Asserts that Ember.assert did throw an error. An optional string or regular expression matcher can be provided to match a specific error message.

test('triggers Ember.assert', function(assert) {
  assert.expectAssertion(() => {
    // Code triggers Ember.assert
  });

  assert.expectAssertion(() => {
    Ember.assert('You forgot "bar", the required parameter');
  }, /You forgot "\w+", the required parameter/);
})

Ember.run Assertions

assert.expectNoRunLoop()

Asserts that there is not a current run loop running and there are no scheduled timers. If there are, they will be cleaned up.

test('`Ember.deprecate` was called anytime during the test and matched', function(assert) {
  Ember.run.later(() => { });
  assert.expectNoRunLoop(); // Fail
});

Ember.deprecate Assertions

assert.expectDeprecation(callback, matcher)

Asserts that Ember.deprecate was called. An optional callback can be provided. An optional string or regular expression matcher can also be provided.

test('`Ember.deprecate` was called anytime during the test', function(assert) {
  // ...

  // One or more deprecations were triggered since the start of this test
  assert.expectDeprecation();
});

test('`Ember.deprecate` was called in a callback', function(assert) {
  assert.expectDeprecation(() => {
    // Code triggers one or more Ember.deprecate
  });
});

test('`Ember.deprecate` was called anytime during the test and matched', function(assert) {
  // ...

  // One or more deprecations matching a specific message were triggered since the start of this test
  assert.expectDeprecation(/expected deprecation message/);
});

test('`Ember.deprecate` was called in a callback', function(assert) {
  assert.expectDeprecation(() => {
    Ember.deprecate('API is deprecated', false, {
      id: 'old-api',
      until: '3.0.0'
    })
  }, 'API is deprecated');
});

assert.expectNoDeprecation(callback, matcher)

Asserts that Ember.deprecate was not called. An optional callback can be provided. An optional matcher can also be provided.

test('`Ember.deprecate` was not called anytime during the test', function(assert) {
  // ...

  // No deprecations were triggered since the start of this test
  assert.expectNoDeprecation();
});

Ember.warn Assertions

Same as Ember.deprecate, but for warnings. Above code samples can be applied here.

assert.expectWarning(callback, matcher)

Asserts that Ember.warn was called. An optional callback can be provided. An optional matcher can also be provided.

assert.expectNoWarning(callback, matcher)

Asserts that Ember.warn was not called. An optional callback can be provided. An optional matcher can also be provided.

afterEach asserting

You can easily use these asserts in your afterEach.

moduleForComponent('x-foo', {
  integration: true,
  afterEach(assert) {
    assert.expectNoDeprecation();
    assert.expectNoRunLoop();
    assert.expectNoWarning();
  }
});

Thanks and Credit

Thanks to Robert Jackson (@rwjblue) for providing guidance on the implementation.

Credit goes ember-dev and CrowdStrike for the overall concept and much the API provided by this addon.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial