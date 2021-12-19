ember-qunit simplifies testing of Ember applications with QUnit by providing QUnit-specific wrappers around the helpers contained in ember-test-helpers.
If you need support for Node 4 or older Ember CLI versions please use v3.x of this addon.
ember-qunit is an Ember CLI addon, so install it
as you would any other addon:
$ ember install ember-qunit
Some other addons are detecting the test framework based on the installed
addon names and are expecting
ember-cli-qunit instead. If you have issues
with this then
ember install ember-cli-qunit, which should work exactly
the same.
For instructions how to upgrade to the latest version, please read our Migration Guide.
The following section describes the use of ember-qunit with the latest modern Ember testing APIs, as laid out in the RFCs 232 and 268.
For the older APIs have a look at our Legacy Guide.
Your
tests/test-helper.js file should look similar to the following, to
correctly setup the application required by
@ember/test-helpers:
import Application from '../app';
import config from '../config/environment';
import { setApplication } from '@ember/test-helpers';
import { start } from 'ember-qunit';
setApplication(Application.create(config.APP));
start();
Also make sure that you have set
ENV.APP.autoboot = false; for the
test
environment in your
config/environment.js.
The
setupTest() function can be used to setup a unit test for any kind
of "module/unit" of your application that can be looked up in a container.
It will setup your test context with:
this.owner to interact with Ember's Dependency Injection
system
this.set(),
this.setProperties(),
this.get(), and
this.getProperties()
this.pauseTest() method to allow easy pausing/resuming of tests
For example, the following is a unit test for the
SidebarController:
import { module, test } from 'qunit';
import { setupTest } from 'ember-qunit';
module('SidebarController', function(hooks) {
setupTest(hooks);
// Replace this with your real tests.
test('exists', function() {
let controller = this.owner.lookup('controller:sidebar');
assert.ok(controller);
});
});
The
setupRenderingTest() function is specifically designed for tests that
render arbitrary templates, including components and helpers.
It will setup your test context the same way as
setupTest(), and additionally:
render()
this.element to your test context which returns the DOM element
representing the wrapper around the elements that were rendered via
render()
@ember/test-helpers (
click(),
fillIn(), ...)
import { module, test } from 'qunit';
import { setupRenderingTest } from 'ember-qunit';
import { render } from '@ember/test-helpers';
import hbs from 'htmlbars-inline-precompile';
module('GravatarImageComponent', function(hooks) {
setupRenderingTest(hooks);
test('renders', async function() {
await render(hbs`{{gravatar-image}}`);
assert.ok(this.element.querySelector('img'));
});
});
The
setupApplicationTest() function can be used to run tests that interact
with the whole application, so in most cases acceptance tests.
On top of
setupTest() it will:
click(),
fillIn(), ...) as well as the Routing Helpers
(
visit(),
currentURL(), ...) from
@ember/test-helpers
import { module, test } from 'qunit';
import { setupApplicationTest } from 'ember-qunit';
import { visit, currentURL } from '@ember/test-helpers';
module('basic acceptance test', function(hooks) {
setupApplicationTest(hooks);
test('can visit /', async function(assert) {
await visit('/');
assert.equal(currentURL(), '/');
});
});
git clone <repository-url>
cd ember-qunit
npm install
npm test (Runs
ember try:each to test your addon against multiple Ember versions)
ember test
ember test --server
ember serve
For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.