ember-qunit simplifies testing of Ember applications with QUnit by providing QUnit-specific wrappers around the helpers contained in ember-test-helpers.

Requirements

Node.js 10 or above

Ember 3.8 or above

Ember CLI 3.8 or above

If you need support for Node 4 or older Ember CLI versions please use v3.x of this addon.

Installation

ember-qunit is an Ember CLI addon, so install it as you would any other addon:

$ ember install ember-qunit

Some other addons are detecting the test framework based on the installed addon names and are expecting ember-cli-qunit instead. If you have issues with this then ember install ember-cli-qunit , which should work exactly the same.

Upgrading

For instructions how to upgrade to the latest version, please read our Migration Guide.

Usage

The following section describes the use of ember-qunit with the latest modern Ember testing APIs, as laid out in the RFCs 232 and 268.

For the older APIs have a look at our Legacy Guide.

Setting the Application

Your tests/test-helper.js file should look similar to the following, to correctly setup the application required by @ember/test-helpers :

import Application from '../app' ; import config from '../config/environment' ; import { setApplication } from '@ember/test-helpers' ; import { start } from 'ember-qunit' ; setApplication(Application.create(config.APP)); start();

Also make sure that you have set ENV.APP.autoboot = false; for the test environment in your config/environment.js .

Setup Tests

The setupTest() function can be used to setup a unit test for any kind of "module/unit" of your application that can be looked up in a container.

It will setup your test context with:

this.owner to interact with Ember's Dependency Injection system

to interact with Ember's Dependency Injection system this.set() , this.setProperties() , this.get() , and this.getProperties()

, , , and this.pauseTest() method to allow easy pausing/resuming of tests

For example, the following is a unit test for the SidebarController :

import { module , test } from 'qunit' ; import { setupTest } from 'ember-qunit' ; module ( 'SidebarController' , function ( hooks ) { setupTest(hooks); test( 'exists' , function ( ) { let controller = this .owner.lookup( 'controller:sidebar' ); assert.ok(controller); }); });

Setup Rendering Tests

The setupRenderingTest() function is specifically designed for tests that render arbitrary templates, including components and helpers.

It will setup your test context the same way as setupTest() , and additionally:

Initializes Ember's renderer to be used with the Rendering helpers, specifically render()

Adds this.element to your test context which returns the DOM element representing the wrapper around the elements that were rendered via render()

to your test context which returns the DOM element representing the wrapper around the elements that were rendered via sets up the DOM Interaction Helpers from @ember/test-helpers ( click() , fillIn() , ...)

import { module , test } from 'qunit' ; import { setupRenderingTest } from 'ember-qunit' ; import { render } from '@ember/test-helpers' ; import hbs from 'htmlbars-inline-precompile' ; module ( 'GravatarImageComponent' , function ( hooks ) { setupRenderingTest(hooks); test( 'renders' , async function ( ) { await render(hbs `{{gravatar-image}}` ); assert.ok( this .element.querySelector( 'img' )); }); });

Setup Application Tests

The setupApplicationTest() function can be used to run tests that interact with the whole application, so in most cases acceptance tests.

On top of setupTest() it will:

Boot your application instance

Set up all the DOM Interaction Helpers ( click() , fillIn() , ...) as well as the Routing Helpers ( visit() , currentURL() , ...) from @ember/test-helpers

import { module , test } from 'qunit' ; import { setupApplicationTest } from 'ember-qunit' ; import { visit, currentURL } from '@ember/test-helpers' ; module ( 'basic acceptance test' , function ( hooks ) { setupApplicationTest(hooks); test( 'can visit /' , async function ( assert ) { await visit( '/' ); assert.equal(currentURL(), '/' ); }); });

Contributing

Installation

git clone <repository-url>

cd ember-qunit

npm install

Running tests

npm test (Runs ember try:each to test your addon against multiple Ember versions)

(Runs to test your addon against multiple Ember versions) ember test

ember test --server

Running the dummy application

ember serve

Visit the dummy application at http://localhost:4200.

For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.