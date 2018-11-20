Ember Pusher

A library for declaratively managing connections to Pusher channels and events in your Ember application.

You are able to connect to different channels and events declaratively as the user traverses through your application. The interface to event handlers are natural methods on your controllers. In fact: The full event bubbling framework is available to the pusher initiated events.

Install

In your ember app, run:

npm install --save-dev ember-pusher

Because ember pusher uses the Pusher library which doesn't have a bower module we need to use browserify to bring it into the addon. Unfortunately this means that in your app you will need to do the following. That's it.

npm install --save-dev ember-browserify (check to make sure you don't already have this in your package.json )

npm install --save-dev pusher-js@3.1.0 (make sure you don't have pusher being pulled in in your bower.json)

Is it good?

Yes

How do I use this thing?

Good question! This is just one example, but the idea below, is that you will at some point in your application initialization call the pusher service's setup(args) method. This method takes in the pusher key and a hash of options which get sent to the pusher connect method.

If you're interested in the kinds of things you can pass in... Pusher's API

setupController(controller, model) { let csrfToken = 'your-csrf-token' , pusherKey = 'your-pusher-key' ; this .get( 'pusher' ).setup(pusherKey, { auth : { params : { authenticity_token : csrfToken } } }); },

Next, for any controllers that you want to catch pusher events on:

Extend EmberPusher.Bindings . Define PUSHER_SUBSCRIPTIONS where the keys are channel names and the values are arrays of events for the channel. If you have dynamic channel names or events, you can totally just construct your PUSHER_SUBSCRIPTIONS hash in init() of your controller (note: be sure to call this._super() afterwards). Private channels are fine. As a very dynamic alternative, you can use wire() and unwire() on the pusher service manually as described below. Implement your event handlers on the controller according to the conventions.

Logging

There are two ways to setup logging. The first is to log all events which can be accomplished by setting logAllEvents in your PUSHER_OPTS hash:

App = Ember.Application.create({ PUSHER_OPTS : { key : 'foo' , connection : { ... }, logAllEvents : true } });

The second method of logging, is to set logPusherEvents on the controllers that you're binding. For example:

var YourController = Em.Controller.extend(EmberPusher.Bindings, { logPusherEvents : true , PUSHER_SUBSCRIPTIONS : { myChannel : [ 'my-event' ] } });

Note: Things work as expected if you set either of these options at runtime

Example Controller:

var YourController = Em.Controller.extend(EmberPusher.Bindings, { PUSHER_SUBSCRIPTIONS : { craycray : [ 'event-one' , 'event-two' ], anotherone : [ 'event-three' ] }, actions : { eventOne : function ( ) { console .log( "eventOne is working!" ); }, eventTwo : function ( ) { console .log( "eventTwo is working!" ); }, eventThree : function ( ) { console .log( "eventThree is working!" ); } } });

Example if the channel name is dynamic.

import Ember from 'ember' ; import EmberPusher from 'ember-pusher' ; export default Ember.Component.extend(EmberPusher.Bindings, { pusher : Ember.inject.service(), pusherEvents : [ 'event-one' , 'event-two' ], didInsertElement() { let pusher = this .get( 'pusher' ); pusher.wire( this , this .get( 'channelName' ), this .get( 'pusherEvents' )); }), willDestroyElement() { this .get( 'pusher' ).unwire( this , this .get( 'channelName' )); }, actions : { eventOne() { console .log( 'event one!' ); }, eventTwo() { console .log( 'event two!' ); } } }

Note: The event names have camelize() called on them, so that you can keep your controller's methods looking consistent. Event handlers are tracked and torn down when a controller is destroyed.

That's about it! When events come in, they should be triggered on the listening controllers. It should be noted that event bubbling will all work as expected, so you can actually implement your handlers wherever suits your needs best.

Have fun! Certainly let me know if you see any bugs.

Client Events

In order to send events from the client you will need to enable client events for your Pusher application. In your Ember controllers you must mixin EmberPusher.ClientEvents and call the pusherTrigger method.

Example Controller:

var YourController = Em.Controller.extend(EmberPusher.ClientEvents, { actions : { sendSomeEvent : function ( ) { var eventName = 'client-some-event' ; this .pusherTrigger( this .get( 'channelName' ), eventName, this .get( 'data' )); } } });

FAQ

My events aren't firing! :'(

Are you sure you've got the right event name on your controller? Do an Em.String.camelize('foo-bar') on your event name. That's what you should have implemented on your controller. Did you make sure to extend EmberPusher.Bindings on the controller(s) you want to catch events on?

Can I connect to a private channel!?

Yes.

PUSHER_SUBSCRIPTIONS: { 'private-user.3' : ['cuckoo'] }

What versions of Ember are supported!?

~>1.0.0

Can I bind to channel connection events!?

Indeed.

App.MyController = Ember.Controller.extend(EmberPusher.Bindings, { PUSHER_SUBSCRIPTIONS : { my-channel: [ 'pusher:subscription_succeeded' ] }, actions : { 'pusher:subscriptionSucceeded' : function ( ) { console .log( "Connected!" ); } } });

What can I bind to for the connection status and socket id!?

You could bind to isConnected and socketId which are both on the pusherController.

App.MyController = Ember.Controller.extend(EmberPusher.Bindings, { socketIdChanged : function ( ) { console .log( "Socket ID changed" , this .pusher.get( 'socketId' )); }.observes( 'pusher.socketId' ).on( 'init' ), pusherConnectionStatusChanged : function ( ) { console .log( "Connection status changed" , this .pusher.get( 'isConnected' )); }.observes( 'pusher.isConnected' ).on( 'init' ) });

Running the tests

grunt test - Runs Mocha tests through PhantomJS

grunt server - Run tests through a browser. Visit http://localhost:8000/test .

Building

grunt build - build 'er

Contributors

@wycats - Architectural advice.