A library for declaratively managing connections to Pusher channels and events in your Ember application.
You are able to connect to different channels and events declaratively as the user traverses through your application. The interface to event handlers are natural methods on your controllers. In fact: The full event bubbling framework is available to the pusher initiated events.
In your ember app, run:
npm install --save-dev ember-pusher
Because ember pusher uses the Pusher library which doesn't have a bower module we need to use browserify to bring it into the addon. Unfortunately this means that in your app you will need to do the following. That's it.
npm install --save-dev ember-browserify (check to make sure you don't already have this in your
package.json)
npm install --save-dev pusher-js@3.1.0 (make sure you don't have
pusher being pulled in in your bower.json)
Yes
Good question! This is just one example, but the idea below, is that you
will at some point in your application initialization call the pusher
service's
setup(args) method. This method takes in the pusher key and
a hash of options which get sent to the pusher connect method.
If you're interested in the kinds of things you can pass in... Pusher's API
// app/pods/application/route.js
setupController(controller, model) {
let csrfToken = 'your-csrf-token',
pusherKey = 'your-pusher-key';
// pusher (the service) is injected into routes and controllers
this.get('pusher').setup(pusherKey, {
auth: {
params: {
authenticity_token: csrfToken
}
}
});
},
Next, for any controllers that you want to catch pusher events on:
EmberPusher.Bindings.
PUSHER_SUBSCRIPTIONS where the keys are channel names and the
values are arrays of events for the channel. If you have dynamic channel
names or events, you can totally just construct your
PUSHER_SUBSCRIPTIONS
hash in
init() of your controller (note: be sure to call
this._super() afterwards). Private channels are fine. As a very dynamic alternative, you can use
wire() and
unwire() on the pusher service manually as described below.
There are two ways to setup logging. The first is to log all events which
can be accomplished by setting
logAllEvents in your
PUSHER_OPTS hash:
App = Ember.Application.create({
PUSHER_OPTS: { key: 'foo', connection: { ... }, logAllEvents: true }
});
The second method of logging, is to set
logPusherEvents on the controllers
that you're binding. For example:
var YourController = Em.Controller.extend(EmberPusher.Bindings, {
logPusherEvents: true,
PUSHER_SUBSCRIPTIONS: {
myChannel: ['my-event']
}
});
Note: Things work as expected if you set either of these options at runtime
var YourController = Em.Controller.extend(EmberPusher.Bindings, {
PUSHER_SUBSCRIPTIONS: {
craycray: ['event-one', 'event-two'],
anotherone: ['event-three']
},
actions: {
eventOne: function(){ console.log("eventOne is working!"); },
eventTwo: function(){ console.log("eventTwo is working!"); },
eventThree: function(){ console.log("eventThree is working!"); }
}
});
import Ember from 'ember';
import EmberPusher from 'ember-pusher';
export default Ember.Component.extend(EmberPusher.Bindings, {
pusher: Ember.inject.service(),
pusherEvents: ['event-one', 'event-two'],
didInsertElement() {
let pusher = this.get('pusher');
// Signature for wire is wire(target, channelName, events)
pusher.wire(this, this.get('channelName'), this.get('pusherEvents'));
}),
// Clean up when we leave. We probably don't want to still be receiving
// events. This is all done automatically if wiring events via PUSHER_SUBSCRIPTIONS.
willDestroyElement() {
this.get('pusher').unwire(this, this.get('channelName'));
},
actions: {
eventOne() {
console.log('event one!');
},
eventTwo() {
console.log('event two!');
}
}
}
Note: The event names have
camelize() called on them, so that you can
keep your controller's methods looking consistent. Event handlers are tracked
and torn down when a controller is destroyed.
That's about it! When events come in, they should be triggered on the listening controllers. It should be noted that event bubbling will all work as expected, so you can actually implement your handlers wherever suits your needs best.
Have fun! Certainly let me know if you see any bugs.
In order to send events from the client you will need to enable client events
for your Pusher application. In your Ember controllers you must mixin
EmberPusher.ClientEvents and call the
pusherTrigger method.
var YourController = Em.Controller.extend(EmberPusher.ClientEvents, {
actions: {
sendSomeEvent: function() {
// Pusher requires that the event be prefixed with 'client-'
var eventName = 'client-some-event';
this.pusherTrigger(this.get('channelName'), eventName, this.get('data'));
}
}
});
My events aren't firing! :'(
Are you sure you've got the right event name on your controller? Do
an
Em.String.camelize('foo-bar') on your event name. That's what you should
have implemented on your controller. Did you make sure to extend
EmberPusher.Bindings on the controller(s) you want to catch events on?
Can I connect to a private channel!?
Yes.
PUSHER_SUBSCRIPTIONS: { 'private-user.3' : ['cuckoo'] }
What versions of Ember are supported!?
~>1.0.0
Can I bind to channel connection events!?
Indeed.
App.MyController = Ember.Controller.extend(EmberPusher.Bindings, {
PUSHER_SUBSCRIPTIONS: {
my-channel: ['pusher:subscription_succeeded']
},
actions: {
'pusher:subscriptionSucceeded': function() {
console.log("Connected!");
}
}
});
What can I bind to for the connection status and socket id!?
You could bind to
isConnected and
socketId which are both on the pusherController.
App.MyController = Ember.Controller.extend(EmberPusher.Bindings, {
socketIdChanged: function() {
console.log("Socket ID changed", this.pusher.get('socketId'));
}.observes('pusher.socketId').on('init'),
pusherConnectionStatusChanged: function() {
console.log("Connection status changed", this.pusher.get('isConnected'));
}.observes('pusher.isConnected').on('init')
});
grunt test - Runs Mocha tests through PhantomJS
grunt server - Run tests through a browser. Visit
http://localhost:8000/test.
grunt build - build 'er
@wycats - Architectural advice.