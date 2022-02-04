The better way to handle modals in your Ember.js apps.

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.4 or above

Ember CLI v2.13 or above

Node.js v12, v14 or above

Installation

ember install ember-promise-modals

Usage

To use EPM in your project, add the target for the modals to your application.hbs :

< EpmModalContainer />

Then you can to inject the modals service wherever you need and call its open method with a component name to render it as a modal.

import { inject as service } from '@ember/service' ; export default class extends Component { @service modals; @action async handleOpenModal() { let modal = this .modals.open( 'confirmation-modal' ); modal.then( results => { }); let results = await modal; modal.close(); } }

< button type = 'button' {{on 'click' this.handleOpenModal}} > Click Me! </ button >

Embroider Optimized Apps

If your application uses Embroider, you need to pass the component class to the open method instead of just the modals name. This will become the default behavior in the future.

import ConfirmationModal from '../components/confirmation-modal' ; export default class extends Component { @action handleOpenModal() { this .modals.open(ConfirmationModal); } }

Passing data to the rendered component

You can pass custom data into your rendered template like so:

this .modals.open( 'file-preview' , { fileUrl : this .fileUrl, });

All passed attributes can be accessed from the passed-in data object:

< img src = {{@data.fileUrl}} />

this .args.data.fileUrl;

NOTE: By default, a close method is passed in your rendered component, in order to trigger the "close modal" action. It can be called like so:

< button type = 'button' {{on 'click' (fn @close results)}} >Close </ button >

this .args.close(results);

Animation

This addon uses CSS animations. You can either replace the styles of this addon with your own or adjust the defaults using CSS custom properties in your :root{} declaration or in the CSS of any parent container of <EpmModalContainer /> .

Available properties and their defaults can be found in the :root {} block inside the addons css.

By default, the animations are dropped when prefers-reduced-motion is detected.

Custom animations

To override the animation for a specific modal, an options object containing a custom className can be handed to the .open() method.

this .modals.open( 'file-preview' , { fileUrl : this .fileUrl, }, { className : 'custom-modal' , animationKeyframesOutName : 'custom-animation-name-out' , onAnimationModalOutEnd : () => {}, }, );

.custom-modal { animation : custom-animation-in 0.5s ; opacity : 1 ; transform : translate (0, 0); } .custom-modal .epm-out { animation : custom-animation-name-out 0.2s ; opacity : 0 ; transform : translate (0, 100%); } @ keyframes custom-animation-name-out { 0% { opacity : 1 ; transform : translate (0, 0); } 100% { opacity : 0 ; transform : translate (0, 100%); } }

The CSS animations which are applied by the custom CSS class must end in -out to make the animations trigger the modal removal.

Examples

Examples for custom animations and how to apply them can be found in the addons dummy application.

See the application.js controller for how the modals are openend in your JavaScript actions and look at app.css for the style definition of these custom animations.

CSS Variables

The addons CSS is run through PostCSS by default, which will create static fallbacks for all custom properties using their defaults.

If your application uses PostCSS by itself, you can set excludeCSS to true inside your ember-cli-build.js :

let app = new EmberAddon(defaults, { 'ember-promise-modals' : { excludeCSS : true , }, });

Done that, you can use postcss-import to import the uncompiled addon styles in your projects app/styles/app.css :

@ import 'ember-promise-modals' ;

Accessibility

User can press the Esc key to close the modal.

EPM uses focus-trap internally in order to handle user focus.

EPM will ensure to focus the first "tabbable element" by default. If no focusable element is present, focus will be applied on the currently visible auto-generated container for the current modal.

To disable focus trap completely, override the default Modals service by extending it, place it to app/services/modals.js , then create a property called disableFocusTrap set to true :

import BaseModalsService from 'ember-promise-modals/services/modals' ; export default class ModalsService extends BaseModalsService { disableFocusTrap = true ; }

Testing

This addon provides a test helper function that reduces the timing for the CSS transitions to near zero to speed up your tests.

import { setupPromiseModals } from 'ember-promise-modals/test-support' ; module ( 'Application | ...' , function ( hooks ) { setupPromiseModals(hooks); });

Migration guide

See the Migration guide for details.

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.