ember install ember-promise-helpers
When Ember's templates encounter a promise, it won't re-render it when the promise is resolved or rejected. For an example of the problem (where model is a specific single model, not an RSVP.hash):
{{#if model.author}}
The author is: {{model.author.name}}
{{else}}
No author!
{{/if}}
If
model.author is a promise (like a an Ember Data
belongsTo
relationship), the template will always contain the text: "The author
is:", rather than "No author!".
Ember Promise Helpers allow you to work with Promises easily in your
Ember templates, without wrapping your objects with something like
Ember.PromiseProxyMixin in the Route, Controller, or Component.
{{#if (await model.author)}}
{{get (await model.author) 'name'}}
{{else}}
No author!
{{/if}}
The
await helper also works anywhere, because it's just a Handlebars
subexpression. For example, you can pass it to another helper...
{{#each (await model.comments) as |comment|}}
{{comment.author}} wrote {{comment.text}}
{{/each}}
Or pass it to a component:
{{twitter-timeline users=(await user.following)}}
Or use it by itself:
{{await model.title}}
Resolves with
false if the promise resolved or rejected, otherwise
true until the promise resolves or rejects.
{{#if (is-pending promise)}}
<img src="loading.gif"/>
{{else}}
Loaded!
{{/if}}
Resolves with
true if the promise rejects or fails, false
otherwise. Initial value is
null until the promise is resolved.
{{#unless (is-pending promise)}}
{{#if (is-rejected promise)}}
rejected! :(((
{{/if}}
{{/unless}}
Resolves with
true if the promise resolved successfully, false
otherwise. Initial value is
null until the promise is resolved.
{{#unless (is-pending promise)}}
{{#if (is-fulfilled promise)}}
Yay it worked!
{{else}}
Oh :(
{{/if}}
{{/unless}}
Gives you the
error or
reason as to why a promise was rejected.
Null
until the promise rejects or if the promise resolves. For example:
// app/controllers/index.js
import Ember from 'ember';
export default Ember.Controller.extend({
promise: Ember.computed(function() {
return Ember.RSVP.reject(new Error('whoops'));
})
});
{{! app/templates/index.js }}
{{#if (is-rejected promise)}}
The error was {{get (promise-rejected-reason promise) 'message'}}.
{{/if}}
Uses the
Ember.RSVP.all function to create a promise.
It also accepts
1..n promises as arguments or an array as first argument.
{{#if (is-pending (promise-all promise1 promise2))}}
<img src="loading.gif"/>
{{else}}
Loaded!
{{/if}}
{{#if (is-pending (promise-all promiseArray))}}
<img src="loading.gif"/>
{{else}}
Loaded!
{{/if}}
Uses the
Ember.RSVP.hash function to create a promise.
{{#if (is-pending (promise-hash foo=promise1 bar=promise2))}}
<img src="loading.gif"/>
{{else}}
Loaded!
{{/if}}
This would render "The error was whoops."
git clone <repository-url>
cd ember-promise-helpers
yarn install
yarn lint
yarn lint:fix
ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version
ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"
ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions
ember serve
For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.