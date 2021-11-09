openbase logo
ember-promise-helpers

by Stanley Stuart
2.0.0 (see all)

Promise-y sugar for your Ember templates.

Readme

Ember Promise Helpers main branch build

Installation

ember install ember-promise-helpers

Description

When Ember's templates encounter a promise, it won't re-render it when the promise is resolved or rejected. For an example of the problem (where model is a specific single model, not an RSVP.hash):


{{#if model.author}}
  The author is: {{model.author.name}}
{{else}}
  No author!
{{/if}}

If model.author is a promise (like a an Ember Data belongsTo relationship), the template will always contain the text: "The author is:", rather than "No author!".

Ember Promise Helpers allow you to work with Promises easily in your Ember templates, without wrapping your objects with something like Ember.PromiseProxyMixin in the Route, Controller, or Component.

Example Usage

await

{{#if (await model.author)}}
  {{get (await model.author) 'name'}}
{{else}}
  No author!
{{/if}}

The await helper also works anywhere, because it's just a Handlebars subexpression. For example, you can pass it to another helper...

{{#each (await model.comments) as |comment|}}
  {{comment.author}} wrote {{comment.text}}
{{/each}}

Or pass it to a component:

{{twitter-timeline users=(await user.following)}}

Or use it by itself:

{{await model.title}}

is-pending

Resolves with false if the promise resolved or rejected, otherwise true until the promise resolves or rejects.

  {{#if (is-pending promise)}}
    <img src="loading.gif"/>
  {{else}}
    Loaded!
  {{/if}}

is-rejected

Resolves with true if the promise rejects or fails, false otherwise. Initial value is null until the promise is resolved.

  {{#unless (is-pending promise)}}
    {{#if (is-rejected promise)}}
      rejected! :(((
    {{/if}}
  {{/unless}}

is-fulfilled

Resolves with true if the promise resolved successfully, false otherwise. Initial value is null until the promise is resolved.

  {{#unless (is-pending promise)}}
    {{#if (is-fulfilled promise)}}
      Yay it worked!
    {{else}}
      Oh :(
    {{/if}}
  {{/unless}}

promise-rejected-reason

Gives you the error or reason as to why a promise was rejected. Null until the promise rejects or if the promise resolves. For example:

// app/controllers/index.js
import Ember from 'ember';

export default Ember.Controller.extend({
  promise: Ember.computed(function() {
    return Ember.RSVP.reject(new Error('whoops'));
  })
});

{{! app/templates/index.js }}

{{#if (is-rejected promise)}}
  The error was {{get (promise-rejected-reason promise) 'message'}}.
{{/if}}

promise-all

Uses the Ember.RSVP.all function to create a promise. It also accepts 1..n promises as arguments or an array as first argument.

  {{#if (is-pending (promise-all promise1 promise2))}}
    <img src="loading.gif"/>
  {{else}}
    Loaded!
  {{/if}}

  {{#if (is-pending (promise-all promiseArray))}}
    <img src="loading.gif"/>
  {{else}}
    Loaded!
  {{/if}}

promise-hash

Uses the Ember.RSVP.hash function to create a promise.

  {{#if (is-pending (promise-hash foo=promise1 bar=promise2))}}
    <img src="loading.gif"/>
  {{else}}
    Loaded!
  {{/if}}

This would render "The error was whoops."

Installation

  • git clone <repository-url>
  • cd ember-promise-helpers
  • yarn install

Linting

  • yarn lint
  • yarn lint:fix

Running tests

  • ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version
  • ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"
  • ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions

Running the dummy application

For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.

