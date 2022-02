Improved concurrency primitives for Ember.js. Documentation can be found here.

Installation

ember-concurrency is an ember-cli addon. You can install it via:

ember install ember-concurrency

Documentation

The ember-concurrency documentation site is an ember-cli app with interactive examples powered by ember-concurrency. It runs from ember-concurrency's dummy test app (thanks to ef4 for spearheading this approach).

Open an Issue. Try to replicate the issue within an ember-twiddle

Ask a question in the #e-concurrency channel at the Ember Community Discord server

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.