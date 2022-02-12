ember-prism is built and maintained by Ship Shape. Contact us for Ember.js consulting, development, and training for your project.

This project aims to make re-usable ember components for PrismJS. This project is packaged as an EmberCLI addon.

Compatibility

Ember.js v3.24 or above

Ember CLI v3.24 or above

Node.js v12 or above

For Ember <= 3.12 use version 0.7.0 of ember-prism.

Installation

Install the ember-cli addon in your ember-cli project:

ember install ember-prism

Usage

Using components

We have two main components, code-block , and code-inline . They'll take care of running Prism on your code as you transition.

They accept the code to be rendered by passing a @code argument:

< CodeBlock @ code = "<a href='link'>value</a>" @ language = "markup" />

While both variants support all features, the former is preferable when the code content is subject to changes (re-rendering). For the latter you may need to use < , and > html attributes to escape < , and > characters so they aren't removed by Handlebars.

The @language argument is optional, and if passed should match one of Prism's supported languages.

Configuration

You can set which theme, components, and plugins you'd like to use from Prism.

var app = new EmberApp({ 'ember-prism' : { 'theme' : 'twilight' , 'components' : [ 'scss' , 'javascript' ], 'plugins' : [ 'line-highlight' ] } })

If you want to use the default theme, just remove the theme option completely.

If you want hi-fi Glimmer / Ember highlighting, specify:

components: [ 'markup' ],

and somewhere in your app:

import { setup } from 'ember-prism' ; setup();

