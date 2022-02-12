ember-prism is built and maintained by Ship Shape. Contact us for Ember.js consulting, development, and training for your project.
This project aims to make re-usable ember components for PrismJS. This project is packaged as an EmberCLI addon.
For Ember <= 3.12 use version 0.7.0 of ember-prism.
Install the ember-cli addon in your ember-cli project:
ember install ember-prism
We have two main components,
code-block, and
code-inline. They'll take care of running Prism on your code as you transition.
They accept the code to be rendered by passing a
@code argument:
<CodeBlock @code="<a href='link'>value</a>" @language="markup" />
While both variants support all features, the former is preferable when the code content is subject to changes (re-rendering).
For the latter you may need to use
<, and
> html attributes to escape
<, and
> characters so they aren't removed by Handlebars.
The
@language argument is optional, and if passed should match one of Prism's supported languages.
You can set which theme, components, and plugins you'd like to use from Prism.
// ember-cli-build.js
var app = new EmberApp({
'ember-prism': {
'theme': 'twilight',
'components': ['scss', 'javascript'], //needs to be an array, or undefined.
'plugins': ['line-highlight']
}
})
If you want to use the default theme, just remove the
theme option completely.
If you want hi-fi Glimmer / Ember highlighting, specify:
components: ['markup'],
and somewhere in your app:
import { setup } from 'ember-prism';
setup();
ember server
ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version
ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"
ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions
ember serve
See the Contributing guide for details.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.