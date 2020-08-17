openbase logo
ember-print-this

by Lucas Hill
2.0.0

An ember addon for using the printThis jquery plugin.

Readme

Ember-Print-This

Build Status npm version Ember Observer Score

Ember component wrapper for the great printThis jQuery plugin.

Version 2.0

There were no API changes between the 1.0 release and 2.0. The reason for the major version update was because I am no longer testing against ember versions older than 3.4.

Installation

Install ember-print-this into your ember-cli project via:

ember install ember-print-this

Usage

By default, anything placed into the block will get printed. To print as soon as the content is rendered, you must specify the autoPrint property as true in the component.

{{#print-this autoPrint=true}}
  <p>My cool content</p>
{{/print-this}}

All options supported by printThis can be passed in through an options param to the component. 

printThisOptions: {
  printDelay: 500
}

{{#print-this options=printThisOptions autoPrint=true}}
  <p>My cool content</p>
{{/print-this}}

A custom selector can be provided so only part of the block is printed. 

{{#print-this printSelector=".customContent" autoPrint=true}}
  <div class="customContent">
    <p>Will get printed</p>
  </div>

  <p>Won't be printed</p>
{{/print-this}}

Printing can be executed via a yielded action to the block.

{{#print-this printSelector=".customContent" as |doPrint|}}
  <div class="customContent">
    <p>My cool content</p>
  </div>

  <button onclick={{doPrint}}>Press me!</button>
{{/print-this}}

Printing can be done via a service.

export default Ember.Component.extend({
  printThis: Ember.inject.service(),
  actions: {
    doPrint() {
      const selector = '.myClass';
      const options = {
        printDelay: 500
      }

      this.get('printThis').print(selector, options);
    }
  },
});

Contributing to this addon

Installation

  • git clone git@github.com:LucasHill/ember-print-this.git this repository
  • cd ember-print-this
  • npm install

Linting

  • npm run lint:hbs
  • npm run lint:js
  • npm run lint:js -- --fix

Running tests

  • ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version
  • ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"
  • ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions

Running the dummy application

For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.

Contributing

See the Contributing guide for details.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

