ember-pretenderify

by miragejs
0.0.21 (see all)

An Ember Addon to easily add Mirage JS to your Ember app.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

21

GitHub Stars

857

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

213

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Ember CLI Mirage

Build Status npm version Ember Observer Score

A client-side server to develop, test and prototype your Ember CLI app.

View the docs here.

Compatibility

  • Ember.js v3.12 or above
  • Ember CLI v3.12 or above
  • Node.js v12 or above

Installation

ember install ember-cli-mirage

Feature requests

Please open an issue and add a 👍 emoji reaction. We will use the number of reactions as votes to indicate community interest, which will in turn help us prioritize feature development.

You can view the most-upvoted feature requests with this link.

Support

Having trouble?

Contributing

Have a look at our Contributing guidelines.

About

This library is developed and maintained by EmberMap. We have a Mirage tips and tricks video series if you're looking to learn how to get the most out of Mirage.

Thanks to all our amazing contributors!

