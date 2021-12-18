Simple variation of ember-power-select that allows you to create a new entry based on the search text.
ember install ember-power-select-with-create
Please also refer to Ember Power Select documentation for it's compatibility notes.
<PowerSelectWithCreate
@options={{countries}}
@selected={{selectedCountry}}
@onChange={{action (mut selectedCountry)}}
@onCreate={{action "createCountry"}}
as |country|
>
{{country.name}}
</PowerSelectWithCreate>
If you want to be able to select multiple options, use the
<PowerSelectMultipleWithCreate> component instead. It has the same API as the normal
<PowerSelectWithCreate>.
For more options please refer to the Ember Power Select docs.
You can provide a callback
showCreateWhen, which will be called whenever the user types into the search field.
If you return
true, the create option will be shown. If you return
false, it won't be shown.
<PowerSelectWithCreate
@options={{countries}}
@searchField="name"
@selected={{selectedCountry}}
@onCreate={{action "createCountry"}}
@showCreateWhen={{action "hideCreateOptionOnSameName"}}
as |country|
>
{{country.name}}
</PowerSelectWithCreate>
import Component from '@ember/component';
import { action } from '@ember/object';
export default class MyComponent extends Component {
@action
hideCreateOptionOnSameName(term) {
let existingOption = this.countries.find(({ name }) => name === term);
return !existingOption;
}
}
You can provide
showCreatePosition property to control the position(bottom|top) of create option. It should be either
"top" or
"bottom". It defaults to
"top".
<PowerSelectWithCreate
@options={{countries}}
@searchField="name"
@selected={{selectedCountry}}
@onCreate={{action "createCountry"}}
@showCreatePosition="bottom"
@showCreateWhen={{action "hideCreateOptionOnSameName"}}
as |country|
>
{{country.name}}
</PowerSelectWithCreate>
Add "{{option}}"...
You can provide the
buildSuggestion action to control the label of the create option. Default -
Add "{{option}}"...
<PowerSelectWithCreate
@options={{countries}}
@searchField="name"
@selected={{selectedCountry}}
@onCreate={{action "createCountry"}}
@buildSuggestion={{action "customSuggestion"}}
>
{{country.name}}
</PowerSelectWithCreate>
import Component from '@ember/component';
import { action } from '@ember/object';
export default class MyComponent extends Component {
@action
customSuggestion(term) {
return `Create ${term}`;
}
}
Beyond building the suggestion label, you can pass the
suggestedOptionComponent property the name of your component.
This component will receive the suggestedOption itself as
option and the current
term as
term.
<PowerSelectWithCreate
@options={{countries}}
@searchField="name"
@selected={{selectedCountry}}
@onCreate={{action "createCountry"}}
@suggestedOptionComponent="suggested-option"
>
{{country.name}}
</PowerSelectWithCreate>
<!-- <SuggestedOption @option={{option}} @term={{term}} /> -->
<span class="is-suggested">
Add "{{term}}"...
</span>
<!-- </SuggestedOption> -->