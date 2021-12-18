Simple variation of ember-power-select that allows you to create a new entry based on the search text.

Installation

ember install ember-power-select-with-create

Compatibility

Ember Power Select v4 or above

Please also refer to Ember Power Select documentation for it's compatibility notes.

Usage

< PowerSelectWithCreate @ options = {{countries}} @ selected = {{selectedCountry}} @ onChange = {{ action (mut selectedCountry)}} @ onCreate = {{ action "createCountry"}} as | country | > {{country.name}} </ PowerSelectWithCreate >

If you want to be able to select multiple options, use the <PowerSelectMultipleWithCreate> component instead. It has the same API as the normal <PowerSelectWithCreate> .

For more options please refer to the Ember Power Select docs.

Control if create option should be shown

You can provide a callback showCreateWhen , which will be called whenever the user types into the search field. If you return true , the create option will be shown. If you return false , it won't be shown.

< PowerSelectWithCreate @ options = {{countries}} @ searchField = "name" @ selected = {{selectedCountry}} @ onCreate = {{ action "createCountry"}} @ showCreateWhen = {{ action "hideCreateOptionOnSameName"}} as | country | > {{country.name}} </ PowerSelectWithCreate >

import Component from '@ember/component' ; import { action } from '@ember/object' ; export default class MyComponent extends Component { @action hideCreateOptionOnSameName(term) { let existingOption = this .countries.find( ( { name } ) => name === term); return !existingOption; } }

Control create option position

You can provide showCreatePosition property to control the position(bottom|top) of create option. It should be either "top" or "bottom" . It defaults to "top" .

< PowerSelectWithCreate @ options = {{countries}} @ searchField = "name" @ selected = {{selectedCountry}} @ onCreate = {{ action "createCountry"}} @ showCreatePosition = "bottom" @ showCreateWhen = {{ action "hideCreateOptionOnSameName"}} as | country | > {{country.name}} </ PowerSelectWithCreate >

Control the create option's label - Default Add "{{option}}"...

You can provide the buildSuggestion action to control the label of the create option. Default - Add "{{option}}"...

< PowerSelectWithCreate @ options = {{countries}} @ searchField = "name" @ selected = {{selectedCountry}} @ onCreate = {{ action "createCountry"}} @ buildSuggestion = {{ action "customSuggestion"}} > {{country.name}} </ PowerSelectWithCreate >

import Component from '@ember/component' ; import { action } from '@ember/object' ; export default class MyComponent extends Component { @action customSuggestion(term) { return `Create ${term} ` ; } }

Pass the creation option to a component for more control

Beyond building the suggestion label, you can pass the suggestedOptionComponent property the name of your component.

This component will receive the suggestedOption itself as option and the current term as term .

< PowerSelectWithCreate @ options = {{countries}} @ searchField = "name" @ selected = {{selectedCountry}} @ onCreate = {{ action "createCountry"}} @ suggestedOptionComponent = "suggested-option" > {{country.name}} </ PowerSelectWithCreate >

{{option}} @term= {{term}} /> --> < span class = "is-suggested" > Add " {{term}} "... </ span >

Demo

https://ember-power-select-with-create.pagefrontapp.com/