Naive implementation of a typeahead component on top of ember-power-select.

Compatibility

0.9 requires Ember 3.20 or above

0.8+ requires Ember 3.11

Versions belog 0.7.4 work in 2.12+

Installation

ember install ember-power- select -typeahead

Usage

With simple strings:

<PowerSelectTypeahead @search={{action 'searchAsync'}} @selected={{selected}} @onChange={{action (mut selected)}} as |number|> {{number}} <PowerSelectTypeahead>

With complex objects:

<PowerSelectTypeahead @search={{action 'searchAsync'}} @selected={{selected}} @extra={{hash labelPath="name"}} @onChange={{action (mut selected)}} as |user|> {{user.name}} </PowerSelectTypeahead>

Note: See API reference for ember-power-select for additional options you can pass to ember-power-select-typeahead

Styles

In your app's stylesheet, you must import the built-in styles in this order: