Naive implementation of a typeahead component on top of ember-power-select.
ember install ember-power-select-typeahead
With simple strings:
<PowerSelectTypeahead @search={{action 'searchAsync'}} @selected={{selected}} @onChange={{action (mut selected)}} as |number|>
{{number}}
<PowerSelectTypeahead>
With complex objects:
<PowerSelectTypeahead @search={{action 'searchAsync'}} @selected={{selected}} @extra={{hash labelPath="name"}} @onChange={{action (mut selected)}} as |user|>
{{user.name}}
</PowerSelectTypeahead>
Note: See API reference for ember-power-select for additional options you can pass to ember-power-select-typeahead
In your app's stylesheet, you must import the built-in styles in this order:
/*
your custom variables goes here
*/
@import 'ember-power-select';
@import 'ember-power-select-typeahead';