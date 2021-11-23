openbase logo
eps

ember-power-select-typeahead

by Miguel Camba
0.9.0 (see all)

Typeahead component built on top of ember-power-select

Readme

Ember-power-select-typeahead

Naive implementation of a typeahead component on top of ember-power-select.

Compatibility

  • 0.9 requires Ember 3.20 or above
  • 0.8+ requires Ember 3.11
  • Versions belog 0.7.4 work in 2.12+

Installation

ember install ember-power-select-typeahead

Usage

With simple strings:

<PowerSelectTypeahead @search={{action 'searchAsync'}} @selected={{selected}} @onChange={{action (mut selected)}} as |number|>
  {{number}}
<PowerSelectTypeahead>

With complex objects:

<PowerSelectTypeahead @search={{action 'searchAsync'}} @selected={{selected}} @extra={{hash labelPath="name"}} @onChange={{action (mut selected)}} as |user|>
  {{user.name}}
</PowerSelectTypeahead>

Note: See API reference for ember-power-select for additional options you can pass to ember-power-select-typeahead

Styles

In your app's stylesheet, you must import the built-in styles in this order:

/*
your custom variables goes here
*/

Contributing
------------------------------------------------------------------------------

See the [Contributing](CONTRIBUTING.md) guide for details.


License
------------------------------------------------------------------------------

@import 'ember-power-select';
@import 'ember-power-select-typeahead';

