Ember Power Calendar

Customizable Calendar Component for Ember.

Disclaimer

Version 0.14 of this addon requires Ember 3.11 or greater. Versions below 0.14 would work with Ember 3.0+ (and perhaps 2.12+)

Installation

ember install ember-power-calendar

Internet Explorer 11 support requires babel polyfill:

let app = new EmberAddon(defaults, { 'ember-cli-babel' : { includePolyfill : true } });

Usage

There are many possible ways to use it, for giving you just a taste of the API:

< PowerCalendar @ selected = {{arrival}} @ onSelect = {{ action (mut arrival) value="date"}} as | calendar |> < calendar.Nav /> < calendar.Days /> </ PowerCalendar >

Check the full documentation at www.ember-power-calendar.com