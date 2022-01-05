Customizable Calendar Component for Ember.
Version 0.14 of this addon requires Ember 3.11 or greater. Versions below 0.14 would work with Ember 3.0+ (and perhaps 2.12+)
ember install ember-power-calendar
Internet Explorer 11 support requires babel polyfill:
// ember-cli-build.js
let app = new EmberAddon(defaults, {
'ember-cli-babel': {
includePolyfill: true
}
});
There are many possible ways to use it, for giving you just a taste of the API:
<PowerCalendar @selected={{arrival}} @onSelect={{action (mut arrival) value="date"}} as |calendar|>
<calendar.Nav/>
<calendar.Days/>
</PowerCalendar>
Check the full documentation at www.ember-power-calendar.com