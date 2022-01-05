openbase logo
epc

ember-power-calendar

by Miguel Camba
0.16.5 (see all)

Powerful and customizable calendar component for Ember

Readme

Ember Power Calendar Build Status

Customizable Calendar Component for Ember.

Disclaimer

Version 0.14 of this addon requires Ember 3.11 or greater. Versions below 0.14 would work with Ember 3.0+ (and perhaps 2.12+)

Installation

ember install ember-power-calendar

Internet Explorer 11 support requires babel polyfill:

// ember-cli-build.js

let app = new EmberAddon(defaults, {
  'ember-cli-babel': {
    includePolyfill: true
  }
});

Usage

There are many possible ways to use it, for giving you just a taste of the API:

<PowerCalendar @selected={{arrival}} @onSelect={{action (mut arrival) value="date"}} as |calendar|>
  <calendar.Nav/>
  <calendar.Days/>
</PowerCalendar>

Check the full documentation at www.ember-power-calendar.com

