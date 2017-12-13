A polling service for your ember apps

Ember provides equivalents for setTimeout , but nothing for setInterval . This add-on offers a service you can use to manage intervals throughout your app.

One way that people will try to set up a poll in their Ember app is by calling a nested run.later based on some known timeout, like so:

Ember.component.extend({ init() { this ._super(..arguments); this ._poll( 1000 ); }, myPoller() { }, _poll(interval) { this .myPoller(); Ember.run.later( () => this ._poll(interval), interval); } })

The problem with this is that any promise-waiters like andThen in your tests will never resolve, since each poll adds a new item to the runloop.

Instead, this service uses the native setInterval to start a poll, and also provides various methods to manage and track any it is given.

We can rely on the native setInterval function if the passed function is bound using Ember.run.bind , which ensures the given function is executed within an Ember runloop. This simplifies the the scheduling logic and allows us to maintain a single handler for every tick of the event loop.

Installing

npm install ember-poll --save-dev

Usage

Set up a poll anytime. Like maybe when a certain route is entered.

import Ember from 'ember' ; export default Ember.Route.extend({ poll : Ember.service.inject(), model() { return this .store.find( 'post' ); }, actions : { didTransition() { let pollFunction = () => Ember.$.ajax( '/api/ping' ); let pollId = this .get( 'poll' ).addPoll({ interval : 60 * 1000 , callback : pollFunction }); this .set( 'pollId' , pollId); }, willTransition() { let pollId = this .get( 'pollId' ); this .get( 'poll' ).stopPoll(pollId); } } });

Label polls for easier reference:

this .get( 'poll' ).addPoll({ interval : 60 * 1000 , callback : callbackFn, label : 'server ping' }); this .get( 'poll' ).stopPollByLabel( 'server ping' );

Set up multiple polls and manage them all:

this .get( 'poll' ).addPoll({ interval : 60 * 1000 , callback : () => Ember.$.ajax( '/api/ping' ), label : 'server ping' }); let weatherPoll = this .get( 'poll' ).addPoll({ interval : 60 * 1000 * 30 , callback : otherCallback, label : 'weather update' }); this .get( 'poll' ).stopAll(); this .get( 'poll' ).startPoll(weatherPoll); this .get( 'poll' ).startPollByLabel( 'server ping' );

API

This service exposes for adding, stopping, and restarting polls.

addPoll({ interval, callback, [label] })

interval Number

callback Function

label String

returns pollId Number

Adds a poll to the service and starts it immediately. Returns a unique id which can be used to reference the poll in other parts of the API.

startPoll( pollId )

pollId Number

returns pollId Number

Starts a previously added poll and returns its new ID. Note: each time a polls is started, it is assigned a new id which must be tracked by the user for future reference.

startPollByLabel( pollLabel )

pollLabel String

returns pollId Number

See startPoll for description. Note: a given poll's label is constant between starts and stops. This method will still return the polls updated ID.

stopPoll( pollId )

pollId Number

returns undefined

Stops a previously added poll.

stopPollByLabel( pollLabel )

pollLabel String

returns undefined

Stops a previously added poll.

stopAll()

returns undefined

Stops all polls.

clearPoll( pollId )

pollId Number

returns undefined

Removes a poll from the service's internal list of polls. If you are attempting to start and stop the same poll, this can be easier than tracking the returned handle. Polls will build up in the service's internal list as they are added, but they won't be removed when they are stopped. If the same poll is added on a recurring basis, it could cause a memory leak. Use clearPoll if the plan is to start and stop the same poll.

clearPollByLabel( pollLabel )

pollLabel String

returns undefined

Clears a previously added poll looked up by its label.

clearAll()

returns undefined

Clears all polls.

Contributing

git clone https://github.com/nypublicradio/ember-poll this repository

this repository cd ember-poll

npm install

bower install

Running

ember serve

Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

npm test (Runs ember try:each to test your addon against multiple Ember versions)

(Runs to test your addon against multiple Ember versions) ember test

ember test --server

Building

ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://ember-cli.com/.