A polling service for your ember apps
Ember provides equivalents for
setTimeout, but nothing for
setInterval. This add-on offers a service you can use to manage intervals throughout your app.
One way that people will try to set up a poll in their Ember app is by calling a nested
run.later based on some known timeout, like so:
Ember.component.extend({
init() {
this._super(..arguments);
this._poll(1000);
},
myPoller() {
// do something on an interval
},
_poll(interval) {
this.myPoller();
Ember.run.later(() => this._poll(interval), interval);
}
})
The problem with this is that any promise-waiters like
andThen in your tests will never resolve, since each poll adds a new item to the runloop.
Instead, this service uses the native
setInterval to start a poll, and also provides various methods to manage and track any it is given.
We can rely on the native
setInterval function if the passed function is bound using
Ember.run.bind, which ensures the given function is executed within an Ember runloop. This simplifies the the scheduling logic and allows us to maintain a single handler for every tick of the event loop.
npm install ember-poll --save-dev
Set up a poll anytime. Like maybe when a certain route is entered.
import Ember from 'ember';
export default Ember.Route.extend({
poll: Ember.service.inject(),
model() {
return this.store.find('post');
},
actions: {
didTransition() {
let pollFunction = () => Ember.$.ajax('/api/ping');
let pollId = this.get('poll').addPoll({
interval: 60 * 1000, // one minute
callback: pollFunction
});
this.set('pollId', pollId);
},
willTransition() {
let pollId = this.get('pollId');
this.get('poll').stopPoll(pollId);
}
}
});
Label polls for easier reference:
this.get('poll').addPoll({
interval: 60 * 1000,
callback: callbackFn,
label: 'server ping'
});
// later...
this.get('poll').stopPollByLabel('server ping');
Set up multiple polls and manage them all:
this.get('poll').addPoll({
interval: 60 * 1000,
callback: () => Ember.$.ajax('/api/ping'),
label: 'server ping'
});
let weatherPoll = this.get('poll').addPoll({
interval: 60 * 1000 * 30,
callback: otherCallback,
label: 'weather update'
});
// and stop them all at once
this.get('poll').stopAll();
// restart a specific poll using its ID
this.get('poll').startPoll(weatherPoll);
// restart a specific poll using its label
this.get('poll').startPollByLabel('server ping');
This service exposes for adding, stopping, and restarting polls.
addPoll({ interval, callback, [label] })
interval Number
callback Function
label String
returns
pollId Number
Adds a poll to the service and starts it immediately. Returns a unique id which can be used to reference the poll in other parts of the API.
startPoll( pollId )
pollId Number
returns
pollId Number
Starts a previously added poll and returns its new ID. Note: each time a polls is started, it is assigned a new id which must be tracked by the user for future reference.
startPollByLabel( pollLabel )
pollLabel String
returns
pollId Number
See
startPoll for description. Note: a given poll's label is constant between starts and stops. This method will still return the polls updated ID.
stopPoll( pollId )
pollId Number
returns
undefined
Stops a previously added poll.
stopPollByLabel( pollLabel )
pollLabel String
returns
undefined
Stops a previously added poll.
stopAll()
returns
undefined
Stops all polls.
clearPoll( pollId )
pollId Number
returns
undefined
Removes a poll from the service's internal list of polls. If you are attempting to start and stop the same poll, this can be easier than tracking the returned handle. Polls will build up in the service's internal list as they are added, but they won't be removed when they are stopped. If the same poll is added on a recurring basis, it could cause a memory leak. Use
clearPoll if the plan is to start and stop the same poll.
clearPollByLabel( pollLabel )
pollLabel String
returns
undefined
Clears a previously added poll looked up by its label.
clearAll()
returns
undefined
Clears all polls.
git clone https://github.com/nypublicradio/ember-poll this repository
cd ember-poll
npm install
bower install
ember serve
npm test (Runs
ember try:each to test your addon against multiple Ember versions)
ember test
ember test --server
ember build
For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://ember-cli.com/.