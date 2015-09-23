openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ep

ember-pluralize

by Romina Vargas
0.2.0 (see all)

An addon for pluralizing words based on given count

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

20

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ember-pluralize

Build Status

Word pluralizer based on count.

Installation

npm install ember-pluralize --save-dev

with ember-cli:

ember install ember-pluralize

Usage

{{pluralize-word 2 "dancing penguins"}} {{! => 2 dancing penguins}}
{{pluralize-word 3 "octopus"}} {{! => 3 octopi}}

Pass omitCount=true option to print the pluralized word without the count.

{{pluralize-word 5 "hamster" omitCount=true}} {{! => hamsters}}

Development

  • git clone this repository
  • npm install
  • bower install

Running

  • ember server
  • Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

  • ember test
  • ember test --server

Building

  • ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial