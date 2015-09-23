Word pluralizer based on count.

Installation

npm install ember-pluralize --save-dev

with ember-cli:

ember install ember-pluralize

Usage

{{pluralize-word 2 "dancing penguins"}} {{pluralize-word 3 "octopus"}}

Pass omitCount=true option to print the pluralized word without the count.

{{pluralize-word 5 "hamster" omitCount=true}}

Development

git clone this repository

this repository npm install

bower install

Running

ember server

Visit your app at http://localhost:4200.

Running Tests

ember test

ember test --server

Building

ember build

For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.