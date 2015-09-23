Word pluralizer based on count.
npm install ember-pluralize --save-dev
with ember-cli:
ember install ember-pluralize
{{pluralize-word 2 "dancing penguins"}} {{! => 2 dancing penguins}}
{{pluralize-word 3 "octopus"}} {{! => 3 octopi}}
Pass
omitCount=true option to print the pluralized word without the
count.
{{pluralize-word 5 "hamster" omitCount=true}} {{! => hamsters}}
git clone this repository
npm install
bower install
ember server
ember test
ember test --server
ember build
For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.