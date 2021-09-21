{{pl-uploader}} is an ember component that provides an API for Plupload. Uploads are persistent accross routes in your application (they continue in the background).

To use the uploader, you must provide a name (for proper queueing and bundling of resources), and an upload URL.

Compatibility

ember-plupload ember ember-cli v0.8.1 and before < 1.12 < 1.13.5 v1.13.0 to v1.13.3 >= 1.12 < 1.13.5 v1.13.4 and after >= 1.12 >= 1.13.5

Configuration

The {{pl-uploader}} component exposes a variety of parameters for configuring plupload:

Attribute Definition name a unique identifier of the uploader. used to rehydrate a component with its uploads happening in the background onfileadd the name of the action to be called when a file is added to a queue onerror the name of the action to be called when an error happens when creating a queue or uploading a file onInitOfUploader the name of the action to be called when the component is initialized. This makes it so you have access to the methods of the native pluploader object. For instance, with the pluploader object you and manually add files with pluploader.addFile(<file>) . for the ID of the browse button for-dropzone the ID of the dropzone. this is auto generated if not provided max-file-size the maximum size of file uploads no-duplicates disallow duplicate files (determined by matching the file's name and size) extensions a space-separated list of allowed file extensions multiple whether multiple files can be selected unique-names when set to true , this will rename files sent to the server and send the original name as a parameter named name send-browser-cookies when set to true , this option will be added to the required_features of plupload (and enable withCredentials ) send-file-name whether to send the file name with the upload. This defaults to the plupload default. runtimes a space-separated list of runtimes for plupload to attempt to use (in order of importance)

This configuration is for the uploader instance as a whole. Most of the configuration deals directly with the feel of the uploader. When the queued event is triggered, you will be given a file object that allows you to configure where the file is being uploaded:

Property Definition url the URL to send the upload request to headers the headers to use when uploading the file. it defaults to using the accept attribute accepts a string or array of accepted content types that the server can respond with. defaults to ['application/json', 'text/javascript'] contentType correlates to the Content-Type header of the file. This will add a property 'Content-Type' to your data. This defaults to the type of the file data multipart params to send along with the upload multipart whether the file should be sent using using a multipart form object or as a binary stream. maxRetries the maximum number of times to retry uploading the file chunkSize the chunk size to split the file into when sending to the server fileKey the name of the parameter to send the file as. defaults to file

The function signature of upload is upload(url, [settings]) , or upload(settings) .

For more in-depth documentation on the configuration options, see the Plupload documentation.

Recipes

The cleanest approach to configure uploaders is to create a component that encapsulates the configuration on the uploader component. Using the uploader as a container, you can provide a clean API for an uploader.

For example, creating an image uploader that uploads images to your API server would look like:

{{# pl -uploader for='upload-image' extensions='jpg jpeg png gif' onfileadd=(action 'uploadImage') as |queue dropzone|}} < div class = 'dropzone' id = {{dropzone.id}} > {{# if dropzone.active}} {{# if dropzone.valid}} Drop to upload {{ else }} Invalid {{/ if }} {{ else if queue.length}} Uploading {{queue.length}} files. ( {{queue.progress}} %) {{ else }} < h4 > Upload Images </ h4 > < p > {{# if dropzone.enabled}} Drag and drop images onto this area to upload them or {{/ if }} < a id = 'upload-image' > Add an Image. </ a > </ p > {{/ if }} </ div > {{/ pl -uploader}}

Integration

If your application doesn't use an assets folder, or serves assets from a different domain, you will need to add a PLUPLOAD_BASE_URL to your configuration file.

The addon emits an event when a file is queued for upload. You may trigger the upload by calling the upload function on the file, which returns a promise that is resolved when the file has finished uploading and is rejected if the file couldn't be uploaded.

import Ember from "ember" ; const get = Ember. get ; const set = Ember. set ; export default Ember.Route.extend({ actions : { uploadImage : function ( file ) { var product = this .modelFor( 'product' ); var image = this .store.createRecord( 'image' , { product : product, filename : get (file, 'name'), filesize: get (file, 'size') }); file.read().then(function (url) { if ( get (image, 'url') == null) { set (image, 'url', url); } }); file.upload('/api/images/upload').then(function (response) { set (image, 'url', response.headers.Location); return image.save(); }, function () { image.rollback(); }); } } });

Access to the global list of uploading files

ember-plupload exposes a service called uploader that exposes aggregate information on files being uploaded in your app.

A common scenario is to alert users that they still have pending uploads when they are about to leave the page. To do this, look at uploader.get('files.length') to see if there's any files uploading.

In addition to the file list, there are properties that indicate how many bytes have been uploaded ( loaded ), the total size of all files in bytes ( size ), and the progress of all files ( progress ). Using these, you may implement a global progress bar indicating files that are uploading in the background.

Acceptance Tests

ember-plupload has a test helper called addFiles available to developers to fake adding files to their uploader. It needs a container or owner object (an application instance or container), the name of the uploader, and a JavaScript object that describes the basics of the file.

This can be used to fake a file upload like so:

import { addFiles } from 'ember-plupload/test-helper' ; moduleForAcceptance( '/photos' ); test( 'uploading an image' , function ( assert ) { let [file] = addFiles( this .application, 'photo-uploader' , { name : 'Tomster.png' , size : 2048 }); file.progress = 50 ; andThen( function ( ) { assert.equal(find( '.progress-bar' ).css( 'width' ), '50%' ); }); file.respondWith( 200 , { 'Location' : '/assets/public/ok.png' , 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' }, {}); andThen( function ( ) { assert.equal(find( '.photo' ).attr( 'src' ), '/assets/public/ok.png' ); }); });

If the file is being read by the host application, then providing the file contents in the file object. The contents are wrapped in a promise to provide the ability to test the success state and error of a read() call.

import { addFiles } from 'ember-plupload/test-helper' ; moduleForAcceptance( '/notes' ); test( 'showing a note' , function ( assert ) { let [file] = addFiles( this .application, 'photo-uploader' , { name : 'douglas_coupland.txt' , size : 2048 , text : Ember.RSVP.resolve( 'I can feel the money leaving my body' ) }); andThen( function ( ) { assert.equal(find( '.note' ).text(), 'I can feel the money leaving my body' ); }); });

Custom File Filters

File filters are supported using a promise based API on top of Plupload.

Begin by generating a new filter:

ember generate file-filter max-image-resolution

Which will generate a new file filter in your application. Call resolve if the file is valid, and reject with an error code and human readable reason if it's not.

For the max-image-resolution filter, the following code will create the correct filter:

import Ember from "ember" ; const RSVP = Ember.RSVP; export default function ( maxImageResolution, file, resolve, reject ) { var image = new Image(); var deferred = RSVP.defer(); image.onload = deferred.resolve; image.onerror = deferred.reject; image.load(file.getSource()); deferred.promise.then( function ( ) { if (image.width * image.height < maxImageResolution) { throw "Image failed to load" ; } }).then(resolve, function ( ) { reject( plupload.IMAGE_DIMENSIONS_ERROR, `Resolution exceeds the allowed limit of ${maxImageResolution} pixels.` ); }).finally( function ( ) { image.destroy(); }); }

S3 Direct uploads

If you would like to use the addon to upload directly to S3, you'll need to configure your bucket to accept and expose headers to allow plupload to access your bucket.

The following CORS configuration should be sufficient for most cases:

< CORSConfiguration xmlns = "http://s3.amazonaws.com/doc/2006-03-01/" > < CORSRule > < AllowedOrigin > * </ AllowedOrigin > < AllowedMethod > PUT </ AllowedMethod > < AllowedMethod > POST </ AllowedMethod > < MaxAgeSeconds > 3000 </ MaxAgeSeconds > < AllowedHeader > Content-Type </ AllowedHeader > < AllowedHeader > x-amz-acl </ AllowedHeader > < AllowedHeader > origin </ AllowedHeader > < AllowedHeader > accept </ AllowedHeader > < ExposeHeader > Location </ ExposeHeader > </ CORSRule > </ CORSConfiguration >

Exposing Location to clients is important, since S3 will return the URL of the object where it's stored. This is accessible in the promise resolution as response.headers.Location . You may choose to expose more headers for debugging purposes (see S3 Documentation)

To properly upload a file to S3 directly from the browser, you need to provide a presigned URL. A simple ruby class for S3 direct upload parameter signing is provided below as an example:

require 'openssl' require 'base64' require 'json' class S3Direct def initialize (access_key, secret_key, options = {}) require_options(options, :bucket , :expiration , :key , :acl ) @access_key = access_key @secret_key = secret_key @options = options end def signature Base64.strict_encode64( OpenSSL::HMAC.digest( 'sha1' , @secret_key, policy) ) end def policy Base64.strict_encode64({ expiration: @options[ :expiration ].utc.iso8601, conditions: conditions }.to_json) end def to_json { url: "https://s3.amazonaws.com/ #{@options[ :bucket ]} " , credentials: { AWSAccessKeyId: @access_key, policy: policy, signature: signature, acl: @options[ :acl ], key: @options[ :key ] } }.to_json end private def conditions dynamic_key = @options[ :key ]. include ?( '${filename}' ) prefix = @options[ :key ][ 0 ..(@options[ :key ].index( '${filename}' ) - 1 )] conditions = (@options[ :conditions ] || []).map(& :clone ) conditions << { bucket: @options[ :bucket ] } conditions << { acl: @options[ :acl ] } conditions << { key: @options[ :key ] } unless dynamic_key conditions << [ 'starts-with' , '$key' , prefix] if dynamic_key conditions << [ 'starts-with' , '$Content-Type' , '' ] end private def require_options (options, *keys) missing_keys = keys.select { |key| !options.key?(key) } return unless missing_keys.any? raise ArgumentError, missing_keys.map { |key| ": #{key} is required to generate a S3 upload policy." }.join( '

' ) end end

After setting up your S3 bucket and server, you can start writing the code to upload files directly to S3!

import Ember from 'ember' ; const RSVP = Ember.RSVP; const set = Ember. set ; export default Ember.Route.extend({ actions : { uploadImage : function ( file ) { let model = this .modelFor( this .routeName); RSVP.cast(Ember.$. get ('/api/s3_direct')).then(function (response) { return file.upload(response.url, { data : response.credentials }); }).then( function ( response ) { set (model, 'url', response.headers.Location); return model.save(); }); } } });

Installation

ember install ember-plupload

Linting

npm run lint:hbs

npm run lint:js

npm run lint:js -- --fix

Running tests

ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version

– Runs the test suite on the current Ember version ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"

– Runs the test suite in "watch mode" ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions

Running the dummy application

ember serve

Visit the dummy application at http://localhost:4200.

For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.

Contributing

Contributors are welcome! Please provide a reproducible test case. Details will be worked out on a case-per-case basis. Maintainers will get in touch when they can, so delays are possible. For contribution guidelines, see the code of conduct.

Publishing

ember github-pages:commit --message "Releasing docs"

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.