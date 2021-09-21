{{pl-uploader}} is an ember component that provides an API for Plupload. Uploads are persistent accross routes in your application (they continue in the background).
To use the uploader, you must provide a name (for proper queueing and bundling of resources), and an upload URL.
|ember-plupload
|ember
|ember-cli
|v0.8.1 and before
|< 1.12
|< 1.13.5
|v1.13.0 to v1.13.3
|>= 1.12
|< 1.13.5
|v1.13.4 and after
|>= 1.12
|>= 1.13.5
The
{{pl-uploader}} component exposes a variety of parameters for configuring plupload:
|Attribute
|Definition
name
|a unique identifier of the uploader. used to rehydrate a component with its uploads happening in the background
onfileadd
|the name of the action to be called when a file is added to a queue
onerror
|the name of the action to be called when an error happens when creating a queue or uploading a file
onInitOfUploader
|the name of the action to be called when the component is initialized. This makes it so you have access to the methods of the native pluploader object. For instance, with the pluploader object you and manually add files with
pluploader.addFile(<file>).
for
|the ID of the browse button
for-dropzone
|the ID of the dropzone. this is auto generated if not provided
max-file-size
|the maximum size of file uploads
no-duplicates
|disallow duplicate files (determined by matching the file's name and size)
extensions
|a space-separated list of allowed file extensions
multiple
|whether multiple files can be selected
unique-names
|when set to
true, this will rename files sent to the server and send the original name as a parameter named
name
send-browser-cookies
|when set to
true, this option will be added to the
required_features of plupload (and enable
withCredentials)
send-file-name
|whether to send the file name with the upload. This defaults to the plupload default.
runtimes
|a space-separated list of runtimes for plupload to attempt to use (in order of importance)
This configuration is for the uploader instance as a whole. Most of the configuration deals directly with the feel of the uploader. When the queued event is triggered, you will be given a file object that allows you to configure where the file is being uploaded:
|Property
|Definition
url
|the URL to send the upload request to
headers
|the headers to use when uploading the file. it defaults to using the
accept attribute
accepts
|a string or array of accepted content types that the server can respond with. defaults to
['application/json', 'text/javascript']
contentType
|correlates to the Content-Type header of the file. This will add a property 'Content-Type' to your data. This defaults to the type of the file
data
|multipart params to send along with the upload
multipart
|whether the file should be sent using using a multipart form object or as a binary stream.
maxRetries
|the maximum number of times to retry uploading the file
chunkSize
|the chunk size to split the file into when sending to the server
fileKey
|the name of the parameter to send the file as. defaults to
file
The function signature of
upload is
upload(url, [settings]), or
upload(settings).
For more in-depth documentation on the configuration options, see the Plupload documentation.
The cleanest approach to configure uploaders is to create a component that encapsulates the configuration on the uploader component. Using the uploader as a container, you can provide a clean API for an uploader.
For example, creating an image uploader that uploads images to your API server would look like:
{{#pl-uploader
for='upload-image'
extensions='jpg jpeg png gif'
onfileadd=(action 'uploadImage')
as |queue dropzone|}}
<div class='dropzone' id={{dropzone.id}}>
{{#if dropzone.active}}
{{#if dropzone.valid}}
Drop to upload
{{else}}
Invalid
{{/if}}
{{else if queue.length}}
Uploading {{queue.length}} files. ({{queue.progress}}%)
{{else}}
<h4>Upload Images</h4>
<p>
{{#if dropzone.enabled}}
Drag and drop images onto this area to upload them or
{{/if}}
<a id='upload-image'>Add an Image.</a>
</p>
{{/if}}
</div>
{{/pl-uploader}}
If your application doesn't use an assets folder, or serves assets from a different domain, you will need to add a PLUPLOAD_BASE_URL to your configuration file.
The addon emits an event when a file is queued for upload. You may trigger the upload by calling the
upload function on the file, which returns a promise that is resolved when the file has finished uploading and is rejected if the file couldn't be uploaded.
import Ember from "ember";
const get = Ember.get;
const set = Ember.set;
export default Ember.Route.extend({
actions: {
uploadImage: function (file) {
var product = this.modelFor('product');
var image = this.store.createRecord('image', {
product: product,
filename: get(file, 'name'),
filesize: get(file, 'size')
});
file.read().then(function (url) {
if (get(image, 'url') == null) {
set(image, 'url', url);
}
});
file.upload('/api/images/upload').then(function (response) {
set(image, 'url', response.headers.Location);
return image.save();
}, function () {
image.rollback();
});
}
}
});
ember-plupload exposes a service called
uploader that exposes aggregate information on files being uploaded in your app.
A common scenario is to alert users that they still have pending uploads when they are about to leave the page. To do this, look at
uploader.get('files.length') to see if there's any files uploading.
In addition to the file list, there are properties that indicate how many bytes have been uploaded (
loaded), the total size of all files in bytes (
size), and the progress of all files (
progress). Using these, you may implement a global progress bar indicating files that are uploading in the background.
ember-plupload has a test helper called
addFiles available to developers to fake adding files to their uploader. It needs a container or owner object (an application instance or container), the name of the uploader, and a JavaScript object that describes the basics of the file.
This can be used to fake a file upload like so:
import { addFiles } from 'ember-plupload/test-helper';
moduleForAcceptance('/photos');
test('uploading an image', function (assert) {
let [file] = addFiles(this.application, 'photo-uploader', {
name: 'Tomster.png',
size: 2048
});
// The file has been added; now we can manipulate it
file.progress = 50;
andThen(function () {
assert.equal(find('.progress-bar').css('width'), '50%');
});
file.respondWith(200, {
'Location': '/assets/public/ok.png',
'Content-Type': 'application/json'
}, {});
andThen(function () {
assert.equal(find('.photo').attr('src'), '/assets/public/ok.png');
});
});
If the file is being read by the host application, then providing the file contents in the file object. The contents are wrapped in a promise to provide the ability to test the success state and error of a read() call.
import { addFiles } from 'ember-plupload/test-helper';
moduleForAcceptance('/notes');
test('showing a note', function (assert) {
let [file] = addFiles(this.application, 'photo-uploader', {
name: 'douglas_coupland.txt',
size: 2048,
text: Ember.RSVP.resolve('I can feel the money leaving my body')
});
andThen(function () {
assert.equal(find('.note').text(), 'I can feel the money leaving my body');
});
});
File filters are supported using a promise based API on top of Plupload.
Begin by generating a new filter:
ember generate file-filter max-image-resolution
Which will generate a new file filter in your application. Call
resolve if the file is valid, and
reject with an error code and human readable reason if it's not.
For the
max-image-resolution filter, the following code will create the correct filter:
import Ember from "ember";
const RSVP = Ember.RSVP;
export default function (maxImageResolution, file, resolve, reject) {
var image = new Image();
var deferred = RSVP.defer();
image.onload = deferred.resolve;
image.onerror = deferred.reject;
image.load(file.getSource());
deferred.promise.then(function () {
if (image.width * image.height < maxImageResolution) {
throw "Image failed to load";
}
}).then(resolve, function () {
reject(
plupload.IMAGE_DIMENSIONS_ERROR,
`Resolution exceeds the allowed limit of ${maxImageResolution} pixels.`
);
}).finally(function () {
image.destroy();
});
}
If you would like to use the addon to upload directly to S3, you'll need to configure your bucket to accept and expose headers to allow plupload to access your bucket.
The following CORS configuration should be sufficient for most cases:
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
<CORSConfiguration xmlns="http://s3.amazonaws.com/doc/2006-03-01/">
<CORSRule>
<AllowedOrigin>*</AllowedOrigin>
<AllowedMethod>PUT</AllowedMethod>
<AllowedMethod>POST</AllowedMethod>
<MaxAgeSeconds>3000</MaxAgeSeconds>
<AllowedHeader>Content-Type</AllowedHeader>
<AllowedHeader>x-amz-acl</AllowedHeader>
<AllowedHeader>origin</AllowedHeader>
<AllowedHeader>accept</AllowedHeader>
<ExposeHeader>Location</ExposeHeader>
</CORSRule>
</CORSConfiguration>
Exposing
Location to clients is important, since S3 will return the URL of the object where it's stored. This is accessible in the promise resolution as
response.headers.Location. You may choose to expose more headers for debugging purposes (see S3 Documentation)
To properly upload a file to S3 directly from the browser, you need to provide a presigned URL. A simple ruby class for S3 direct upload parameter signing is provided below as an example:
require 'openssl'
require 'base64'
require 'json'
#
# Generates signed parameters to upload files directly to S3.
#
# S3Direct.new('<AWSAccessKeyId>', '<AWSSecretKey>', {
# bucket: 'my-bucket',
# acl: 'public-read',
# key: 'uploads/${filename}',
# expiration: Time.now + 10 * 60,
# conditions: [
# ['starts-with', '$name', '']
# ]
# }).to_json
#
class S3Direct
def initialize(access_key, secret_key, options = {})
require_options(options, :bucket, :expiration, :key, :acl)
@access_key = access_key
@secret_key = secret_key
@options = options
end
def signature
Base64.strict_encode64(
OpenSSL::HMAC.digest('sha1', @secret_key, policy)
)
end
def policy
Base64.strict_encode64({
expiration: @options[:expiration].utc.iso8601,
conditions: conditions
}.to_json)
end
def to_json
{
url: "https://s3.amazonaws.com/#{@options[:bucket]}",
credentials: {
AWSAccessKeyId: @access_key,
policy: policy,
signature: signature,
acl: @options[:acl],
key: @options[:key]
}
}.to_json
end
private
def conditions
dynamic_key = @options[:key].include?('${filename}')
prefix = @options[:key][0..(@options[:key].index('${filename}') - 1)]
conditions = (@options[:conditions] || []).map(&:clone)
conditions << { bucket: @options[:bucket] }
conditions << { acl: @options[:acl] }
conditions << { key: @options[:key] } unless dynamic_key
conditions << ['starts-with', '$key', prefix] if dynamic_key
conditions << ['starts-with', '$Content-Type', '']
end
private
def require_options(options, *keys)
missing_keys = keys.select { |key| !options.key?(key) }
return unless missing_keys.any?
raise ArgumentError, missing_keys.map { |key| ":#{key} is required to generate a S3 upload policy." }.join('\n')
end
end
After setting up your S3 bucket and server, you can start writing the code to upload files directly to S3!
import Ember from 'ember';
const RSVP = Ember.RSVP;
const set = Ember.set;
export default Ember.Route.extend({
actions: {
uploadImage: function (file) {
let model = this.modelFor(this.routeName);
RSVP.cast(Ember.$.get('/api/s3_direct')).then(function (response) {
return file.upload(response.url, {
data: response.credentials
});
}).then(function (response) {
set(model, 'url', response.headers.Location);
return model.save();
});
}
}
});
ember install ember-plupload
npm run lint:hbs
npm run lint:js
npm run lint:js -- --fix
ember test – Runs the test suite on the current Ember version
ember test --server – Runs the test suite in "watch mode"
ember try:each – Runs the test suite against multiple Ember versions
ember serve
For more information on using ember-cli, visit https://ember-cli.com/.
Contributors are welcome! Please provide a reproducible test case. Details will be worked out on a case-per-case basis. Maintainers will get in touch when they can, so delays are possible. For contribution guidelines, see the code of conduct.
ember github-pages:commit --message "Releasing docs"
For more information on using ember-cli, visit http://www.ember-cli.com/.
This project is licensed under the MIT License.