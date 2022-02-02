ember-pikaday provides a datepicker modifier & components for Ember using the Pikaday library.
This addon is fully integration tested, and it provides test helpers to interact with the datepicker in your own tests.
Prerequisites:
Optional prerequisites:
<PikadayInput> or
<PikadayInputless> components, your app must depend on either
moment or
moment-timezone and you should remember to configure your locale and timezone requirements. See Using Moment.js in Ember Apps & Addons.
<input {{pikaday}} /> modifier,
moment or
moment-timezone are optional. Pikday itself uses them if they present, but doesn't require them.
Anti-prerequisites:
In order to give apps control over styling, the default CSS does not load unless you tell it to. The recommended way to load the CSS is to create this file:
// app/modifiers/pikaday.js
/* Opt-in to using pikaday's default CSS */
import 'ember-pikaday/pikaday.css';
export { default } from 'ember-pikaday/modifiers/pikaday';
This guarantees that the CSS will load whenever your app uses the
{{pikaday}} modifier (and the
{{pikday}} modifier is used internally by all the other provided components, so this covers them too).
The
{{pikaday}} modifier invokes
new Pikaday() with your element as Pikaday's
field option:
<input
{{pikaday
format='DD.MM.YYYY'
value=this.startDate
onSelect=this.setStartDate
}}
/>
The optional
value argument can be used to synchronize external changes into Pikaday. Internally, we do this using Pikaday's
setDate.
All other named arguments are passed directly to Pikaday, so see Pikaday's configuration docs.
The only behaviors this modifier adds to the stock Pikaday are:
minDate or
maxDate and that causes
value to be outside the legal range, we adjust
value and fire
onSelect to inform you of the change
<input> element's
disabled attribute we will close Pikaday if it had been open.
While the input shows a formatted date to the user, the
value attribute can be any valid JavaScript date including
Date object. If the application sets the attribute without a user interaction the datepicker updates accordingly.
<label>
Start date:
<PikadayInput @onSelection={{action 'doSomethingWithSelectedValue'}} />
</label>
You can also pass in other closure actions to handle
onOpen,
onClose and
onDraw events.
<label>
Start date:
<PikadayInput
@onOpen={{action 'doSomethingOnOpen'}}
@onClose={{action 'doSomethingOnClose'}}
@onDraw={{action 'doSomethingOnDraw'}}
/>
</label>
You can also change the default format from
DD.MM.YYYY to any format string supported by Moment.js.
<label>
Start date:
<PikadayInput @format={{'MM/DD/YYYY'}} />
</label>
You can define a theme which will be a CSS class that can be used as a hook for styling different themes.
<label>
Start date:
<PikadayInput @theme={{'dark-theme'}} />
</label>
You can change the
yearRange. It defaults to 10. the
yearRange can be a
single number or two comma separated years.
<label>
Start date:
<PikadayInput @yearRange={{'4'}} />
</label>
<label>
Start date:
<PikadayInput @yearRange={{'2004,2008'}} />
</label>
If the second year of the comma separated years is set to
currentYear, it sets
the maximum selectable year to the current year.
<label>
Start date:
<PikadayInput @yearRange={{'2004,currentYear'}} />
</label>
The
readonly attribute is supported as binding so you can make the input readonly for mobile or other usecases.
<label>
Start date:
<PikadayInput @readonly={{'readonly'}} />
</label>
The
placeholder attribute is supported as binding so you can improve the user experience of your interface.
<label>
Due date:
<PikadayInput @placeholder={{'Due date of invoice'}} />
</label>
The
disabled attribute is supported as binding so you can disabled the datepicker entirely.
If the datepicker is shown to the user and it gets disabled it will close the datepicker itself.
<label>
Due date:
<PikadayInput @disabled={{isDisabled}} />
</label>
The
firstDay attribute is supported as a binding so you can set the first day of the calendar week.
Defaults to Monday.
<label>
Due date:
<PikadayInput @firstDay={{0}} />
</label>
The
minDate attribute is supported as a binding so you can set the earliest date that can be selected.
<label>
Due Date:
<PikadayInput @minDate={{minDate}} />
</label>
The
maxDate attribute is supported as a binding so you can set the latest date that can be selected.
<label>
Due Date:
<PikadayInput @maxDate={{maxDate}} />
</label>
The date returned by ember-pikaday is in your local time zone due to the JavaScript default behaviour of
new Date(). This can lead to problems when your application converts the date to UTC. In additive time zones (e.g. +0010) the resulting converted date could be yesterdays date. You can force the component to return a date with the UTC time zone by passing
useUTC=true to it.
<label>
Start date:
<PikadayInput @useUTC={{true}} />
</label>
ember-pikaday will not automatically convert the date to UTC if your application is setting the datepicker value directly!
You can pass any custom pikaday option through the component like this
<label>
<PikadayInput
@options={{hash
numberOfMonths=2
disableWeekends=true
disableDayFn=(action 'someAction')
}}
/>
</label>
Please refer to pikaday configuration
If you don't want to show an input field, you can use the
<PikadayInputless/> component instead of
<PikadayInput/>. It has the same API, but doesn't support
onOpen and
onClose. When
disabled=true on a
pikaday-inputless, the datepicker gets hidden.
Localizing the datepicker is possible in two steps. To localize the output of the datepicker, this is the formatted string visible in the input field, you simply include all the locales by following the ember-cli-moment-shim instructions and include the following in your
ember-cli-build.js
app.import('node_modules/moment/locale/de.js');
To localize the datepicker itself, this is the popup you see after clicking the input, a little more work is necessary. The prefered way to do this is writting a custom initializer to inject a localized
i18n object into the datepicker component. Naturally you can use your own localized strings instead of the ones provided by Moment.js.
// app/initializers/setup-pikaday-i18n.js
import EmberObject from '@ember/object';
import moment from 'moment';
export default {
name: 'setup-pikaday-i18n',
initialize: function (application) {
let i18n = EmberObject.extend({
previousMonth: 'Vorheriger Monat',
nextMonth: 'Nächster Monat',
months: moment.localeData().months(),
weekdays: moment.localeData().weekdays(),
weekdaysShort: moment.localeData().weekdaysShort(),
});
application.register('pikaday-i18n:main', i18n, { singleton: true });
application.inject('component:pikaday-input', 'i18n', 'pikaday-i18n:main');
},
};
ember-pikaday when clicking on a button:
<button {{action 'togglePika'}}>Show Pika</button>
{{#if showPika}}
<PikadayInputless @value={{'2017-07-07'}} />
{{/if}}
// app/controller/index.js
import Ember from 'ember';
export default Ember.Controller.extend({
actions: {
togglePika() {
this.toggleProperty('showPika');
},
},
});
ember-pikaday when hovering over a div:
<div
{{action 'showPika' on='mouseEnter'}}
{{action 'hidePika' on='mouseLeave'}}
>
Hover me to pika
{{#if showPika}}
<PikadayInputless @value={{'2017-07-07'}} />
{{/if}}
</div>
// app/controller/index.js
import Controller from '@ember/controller';
export default Controller.extend({
actions: {
showPika() {
this.set('showPika', true);
},
hidePika() {
this.set('showPika', false);
},
},
});
The test helpers provided by
ember-pikaday allow you to interact with the datepicker in your integration and acceptance tests.
To open the datepicker use
click from the
@ember/test-helpers package:
import { click } from '@ember/test-helpers';
await click('.my-pikaday-input');
Pikaday can be closed with the provided
close helper:
import { close as closePikaday } from 'ember-pikaday/test-support';
await closePikaday('.my-pikaday-input');
An
Interactor, like a page object, provides helpers for getting and setting dates in a date picker:
import { click } from '@ember/test-helpers';
import { Interactor as Pikaday } from 'ember-pikaday/test-support';
await click('#my-datepicker');
await Pikaday.selectDate(new Date(1989, 3, 28));
There are also methods available to check if a specific day, month or year is selected:
await Interactor.selectDate(new Date(1989, 3, 28));
assert.equal(Interactor.selectedYear(), 1989);
assert.equal(Interactor.selectedMonth(), 3);
assert.equal(Interactor.selectedDay(), 28);