Color Picker for EmberJS using pickr

Installation

ember install ember-pickr

Usage

{{color-picker value = value default= "#e04e39" format= "hexa" }}

Options

Takes all options that are applicable to pickr.

disabled : Start state. If true , 'disabled' will be added to the button's classlist | false

: Start state. If , 'disabled' will be added to the button's classlist | default : Default color | #fff

: Default color | comparison : If set to false it would directly apply the selected color on the button and preview | true

: If set to it would directly apply the selected color on the button and preview | defaultRepresentation : Default color representation. Valid options are HEX , RGBA , HSVA , HSLA and CMYK | HEX

: Default color representation. Valid options are , , , and | showAlways : Option to keep the color picker always visible | false

: Option to keep the color picker always visible | closeWithKey : Close pickr with this specific key. Can be the event key or code | Escape

: Close pickr with this specific key. Can be the event key or code | position : Defines the position of the color-picker. Available options are top, left and middle relative to the picker button. If clipping occurs, the color picker will automatically choose his position. | middle

: Defines the position of the color-picker. Available options are top, left and middle relative to the picker button. If clipping occurs, the color picker will automatically choose his position. | adjustableNumbers : Enables the ability to change numbers in an input field with the scroll-wheel. To use it set the cursor on a position where a number is and scroll, use ctrl to make steps of five | true

: Enables the ability to change numbers in an input field with the scroll-wheel. To use it set the cursor on a position where a number is and scroll, use ctrl to make steps of five | saveLabel : Button label for save button | Save

: Button label for save button | clearLabel : Button label for clear button | Clear

: Button label for clear button | format : One of hsva , hsla , rgba , hexa , cmyk | { h, s, v, a }

: One of , , , , | To use the onChange and onSave handlers, use closure actions.

{{color-picker value = value default= "#e04e39" format= "hexa" saveLabel= "Set Color" }}

The onSave and onChange handlers can take two parameters - hsva and instance where hsva is an HSVa color object and instance is the current instance of Pickr. The HSVa object has toHSVA , toHSLA , toRGBA , toHEXA , toCMYK , and clone methods that return the converts the object into corresponding arrays. You can call toString on the resulting array to get the string representation of the colors.

To toggle components inside the color picker, you can pass the following options to the components property:

{ palette : true , preview : true , opacity : true , hue : true , interaction : { hex : true , rgba : true , hsva : true , input : true , clear : true , save : true } }

