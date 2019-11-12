Color Picker for EmberJS using pickr
ember install ember-pickr
{{color-picker
value=value
default="#e04e39"
format="hexa"
}}
Takes all options that are applicable to pickr.
disabled: Start state. If
true, 'disabled' will be added to the button's classlist |
false
default: Default color | #fff
comparison: If set to
false it would directly apply the selected color on the button and preview |
true
defaultRepresentation: Default color representation. Valid options are
HEX,
RGBA,
HSVA,
HSLA and
CMYK |
HEX
showAlways: Option to keep the color picker always visible |
false
closeWithKey: Close pickr with this specific key. Can be the event key or code |
Escape
position: Defines the position of the color-picker. Available options are top, left and middle relative
to the picker button. If clipping occurs, the color picker will automatically choose his position. |
middle
adjustableNumbers: Enables the ability to change numbers in an input field with the scroll-wheel.
To use it set the cursor on a position where a number is and scroll, use ctrl to make steps of five |
true
saveLabel: Button label for save button |
Save
clearLabel: Button label for clear button |
Clear
format: One of
hsva,
hsla,
rgba,
hexa,
cmyk |
{ h, s, v, a }
onChange and
onSave handlers, use closure actions.
{{color-picker
value=value
default="#e04e39"
format="hexa"
saveLabel="Set Color"
}}
The
onSave and
onChange handlers can take two parameters -
hsva and
instance where
hsva is an HSVa color object
and
instance is the current instance of Pickr. The HSVa object has
toHSVA,
toHSLA,
toRGBA,
toHEXA,
toCMYK,
and
clone methods that return the converts the object into corresponding arrays. You can call
toString on the
resulting array to get the string representation of the colors.
components property:
{
palette: true, // Will be overwritten with true if preview, opacity or hue are true
preview: true,
opacity: true,
hue: true,
interaction: {
hex: true,
rgba: true,
hsva: true,
input: true,
clear: true,
save: true
}
}
This project is licensed under the MIT License.