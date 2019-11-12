openbase logo
ember-pickr

by Sivasubramanyam A
2.2.1 (see all)

Color Picker for EmberJS using pickr

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

ember-pickr Build Status

Color Picker for EmberJS using pickr

Demo & Documentation

Installation

ember install ember-pickr

Usage

{{color-picker
  value=value
  default="#e04e39"
  format="hexa"
}}

Options

Takes all options that are applicable to pickr.

  • disabled: Start state. If true, 'disabled' will be added to the button's classlist | false
  • default: Default color | #fff
  • comparison: If set to false it would directly apply the selected color on the button and preview | true
  • defaultRepresentation: Default color representation. Valid options are HEX, RGBA, HSVA, HSLA and CMYK | HEX
  • showAlways: Option to keep the color picker always visible | false
  • closeWithKey: Close pickr with this specific key. Can be the event key or code | Escape
  • position: Defines the position of the color-picker. Available options are top, left and middle relative to the picker button. If clipping occurs, the color picker will automatically choose his position. | middle
  • adjustableNumbers: Enables the ability to change numbers in an input field with the scroll-wheel. To use it set the cursor on a position where a number is and scroll, use ctrl to make steps of five | true
  • saveLabel: Button label for save button | Save
  • clearLabel: Button label for clear button | Clear
  • format: One of hsva, hsla, rgba, hexa, cmyk | { h, s, v, a }
  • To use the onChange and onSave handlers, use closure actions.
{{color-picker
  value=value
  default="#e04e39"
  format="hexa"
  saveLabel="Set Color"
}}

The onSave and onChange handlers can take two parameters - hsva and instance where hsva is an HSVa color object and instance is the current instance of Pickr. The HSVa object has toHSVA, toHSLA, toRGBA, toHEXA, toCMYK, and clone methods that return the converts the object into corresponding arrays. You can call toString on the resulting array to get the string representation of the colors.

  • To toggle components inside the color picker, you can pass the following options to the components property:
{
  palette: true,  // Will be overwritten with true if preview, opacity or hue are true
  preview: true,
  opacity: true,
  hue: true,

  interaction: {
    hex: true,
    rgba: true,
    hsva: true,
    input: true,
    clear: true,
    save: true
  }
}

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

